What’s Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022, Including ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large,’ ‘Players,’ Awards Shows
Legendary actors Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening play retirees who aren’t exactly ready to retire in the new film “Jerry & Marge Go Large,” hitting Paramount+ in June. The couple discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and uses it to their advantage — and their community. The fun begins on June 17.
Check out the trailer for “Jerry & Marge Go Large”:
This June, Paramount+ will also drop viewers into the high-octane world of esports with the original documentary-style comedy “Players. The series follows gamers training for the League of Legends Championships, charting all the drama and infighting that accompany the competition. The comedy debuts on the streamer on June 16.
Paramount+ is also your home for awards shows in June. Broadway takes center stage on June 12 with the “Tony Awards: Act One” preshow, hosted by Emmy-winners and current Broadway stars Darren Criss and Julianne Hough. That special will be followed by the 75th Annual Tony Awards on the streamer and CBS. Then on June 24, the stars of daytime will celebrate the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
Coming to Paramount+ in June:
Originals
- 6/1: South Park The Streaming Wars
- 6/12: Evil Season 3 premiere
- 6/12: The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards
- 6/16: Players premiere
- 6/17: Jerry & Marge Go Large premiere
- 6/17: Watergate: High Crimes at the White House
- 6/24: The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards
- 6/28: Secrets of the Oligarch Wives
Library Shows
June 1
- Wildboyz (Seasons 1 - 4)
June 8
- Amazing Animal Friends
- I Am Richard Pryor
- Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)
- PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue
- Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)
June 15
- Impossible Repairs
- Lego City Adventures (Season 2)
- Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)
- Wild Tales From the Farm
June 22
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)
- Tosh.0 (Season 12)
June 28
- Hip Hop My House (Season 1)
June 30
- Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
- Signal (Season 1)
- Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)
Library Movies
June 1
- Alive
- All the Right Moves
- Along Came A Spider
- As Good As It Gets
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Boxcar Bertha
- Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers
- Coach Carter
- Cocktail
- Dead Man Walking
- Desperate Hours
- Dragonslayer
- Easy Money
- Eat Drink Man Woman
- Fences
- Four Brothers
- Friday The 13th
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Good Burger
- Harold and Maude
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- In & Out
- Interview With the Vampire
- Invasion U.S.A.
- Juice
- Kalifornia
- King Solomon’s Mines
- Last Holiday
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
- Loch Ness
- Looks That Kill
- Magnolia
- Mermaids
- Necessary Roughness
- Not Without My Daughter
- Office Space
- Paths of Glory
- Save the Last Dance
- Scream 4
- Selma
- Sideways
- Smoke Signals
- Snake Eyes
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Stealth
- Step Up
- The Babysitter
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Fortune Cookie
- The Getaway
- The Honeymooners
- The Mod Squad
- The Preacher’s Wife
- The Presidio
- Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
- Untamed Heart
- Walking Tall
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- White Men Can’t Jump
- Witness
- Zoolander
Spy Kids Movies
The Spy Kids series is a series of family action adventure films created by Robert Rodriguez. The main plot follows the adventures of two Cortez children who become involved in their parents’ espionage. The rest of their family are spies as well, including their estranged uncle Machete and maternal grandparents. All four films tend to have a strong Hispanic heritage theme, as Rodriguez is of Mexican descent, though the dialogue is predominately in English. McDonald’s released Spy Kids toys in Happy Meals by the time all four films were released.
June 13
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- The Wolf of Wall Street
June 14
- Detroit
June 30
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- Zoolander 2
Sports
- 6/2 - 6/14: Concacaf Men’s Nations League Group Stage Matches
- 6/3, 6/10: Combate Global MMA Action
- 6/4: American Cornhole League
- 6/4 - 6/5: PGA TOUR - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 6/5: Rodeo Corpus Christi
- 6/7: Asian Football Confederation World Cup Qualification Playoff - UAE vs. Australia
- 6/11: Up & Down: Life on the APGA Tour presented by Jeep Wagoneer
- 6/11: 6/12: PGA TOUR - RBC Canadian Open Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 6/12: Shoprite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Final-Round Coverage
- 6/18: BIG3 Basketball
- 6/18: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
- 6/19: We Need to Talk
- 6/19: WNBA - Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics
- 6/19: NWSL - NY/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
- 6/25: BIG3 Basketball
- 6/25: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
- 6/25 - 6/26: PGA TOUR - Travelers Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage
- 6/26: Sail GP
- Throughout June: NWSL Regular Season Competition
- Throughout June: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout June: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.