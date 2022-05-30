What’s Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022, Including ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large,’ ‘Players,’ Awards Shows

Legendary actors Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening play retirees who aren’t exactly ready to retire in the new film “Jerry & Marge Go Large,” hitting Paramount+ in June. The couple discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and uses it to their advantage — and their community. The fun begins on June 17.

Check out the trailer for “Jerry & Marge Go Large”:

This June, Paramount+ will also drop viewers into the high-octane world of esports with the original documentary-style comedy “Players. The series follows gamers training for the League of Legends Championships, charting all the drama and infighting that accompany the competition. The comedy debuts on the streamer on June 16.

Paramount+ is also your home for awards shows in June. Broadway takes center stage on June 12 with the “Tony Awards: Act One” preshow, hosted by Emmy-winners and current Broadway stars Darren Criss and Julianne Hough. That special will be followed by the 75th Annual Tony Awards on the streamer and CBS. Then on June 24, the stars of daytime will celebrate the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Coming to Paramount+ in June:

Originals

6/1: South Park The Streaming Wars

6/12: Evil Season 3 premiere

6/12: The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards

6/16: Players premiere

6/17: Jerry & Marge Go Large premiere

6/17: Watergate: High Crimes at the White House

6/24: The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards

6/28: Secrets of the Oligarch Wives

Library Shows

June 1

Wildboyz (Seasons 1 - 4)

June 8

Amazing Animal Friends

I Am Richard Pryor

Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)

PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue

Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)

June 15

Impossible Repairs

Lego City Adventures (Season 2)

Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)

Wild Tales From the Farm

June 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)

Tosh.0 (Season 12)

June 28

Hip Hop My House (Season 1)

June 30

Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)

Library Movies

June 1

Alive

All the Right Moves

Along Came A Spider

As Good As It Gets

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Boxcar Bertha

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers

Coach Carter

Cocktail

Dead Man Walking

Desperate Hours

Dragonslayer

Easy Money

Eat Drink Man Woman

Fences

Four Brothers

Friday The 13th

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Good Burger

Harold and Maude

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Interview With the Vampire

Invasion U.S.A.

Juice

Kalifornia

King Solomon’s Mines

Last Holiday

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Loch Ness

Looks That Kill

Magnolia

Mermaids

Necessary Roughness

Not Without My Daughter

Office Space

Paths of Glory

Save the Last Dance

Scream 4

Selma

Sideways

Smoke Signals

Snake Eyes

Snatch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Stealth

Step Up

The Babysitter

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Fighting Temptations

The Fortune Cookie

The Getaway

The Honeymooners

The Mod Squad

The Preacher’s Wife

The Presidio

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Untamed Heart

Walking Tall

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

White Men Can’t Jump

Witness

Zoolander

Spy Kids Movies The Spy Kids series is a series of family action adventure films created by Robert Rodriguez. The main plot follows the adventures of two Cortez children who become involved in their parents’ espionage. The rest of their family are spies as well, including their estranged uncle Machete and maternal grandparents. All four films tend to have a strong Hispanic heritage theme, as Rodriguez is of Mexican descent, though the dialogue is predominately in English. McDonald’s released Spy Kids toys in Happy Meals by the time all four films were released.

June 13

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

The Wolf of Wall Street

June 14

Detroit

June 30

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Zoolander 2

Sports

6/2 - 6/14: Concacaf Men’s Nations League Group Stage Matches

6/3, 6/10: Combate Global MMA Action

6/4: American Cornhole League

6/4 - 6/5: PGA TOUR - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Third & Final-Round Coverage

6/5: Rodeo Corpus Christi

6/7: Asian Football Confederation World Cup Qualification Playoff - UAE vs. Australia

6/11: Up & Down: Life on the APGA Tour presented by Jeep Wagoneer

6/11: 6/12: PGA TOUR - RBC Canadian Open Third & Final-Round Coverage

6/12: Shoprite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Final-Round Coverage

6/18: BIG3 Basketball

6/18: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)

6/19: We Need to Talk

6/19: WNBA - Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

6/19: NWSL - NY/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

6/25: BIG3 Basketball

6/25: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)

6/25 - 6/26: PGA TOUR - Travelers Championship Third & Final-Round Coverage

6/26: Sail GP

Throughout June: NWSL Regular Season Competition

Throughout June: Brasileirão Série A Competition

Throughout June: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition