What’s Coming to Paramount+ in June 2023: ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2, ‘FBI True,’ ‘iCarly’ Season 3

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 2 will beam down to Paramount+ on June 15. The series is a throwback to the style of the original show in which the crew of the USS Enterprise explores the universe in the decade before the original series takes place. “Strange New Worlds” features a number of characters from Trek lore, including Spoke, Number One, Nyota Uhura, Christopher Pike, and more.

Check out the “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” trailer:

The streamer’s original “FBI True” returns for a third season on June 20. The docuseries gives agents an opportunity to share their most compelling cases and introduce viewers to how this key agency operates.

Watch the “FBI True” trailer:

To open the month, Season 3 of the “iCarly” reboot arrives on June 1. Carly Shay (played by Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) are deciding if they are friends or something more. Also, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) seeks a return to his roots, and Harper’s (Laci Mosley) reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome.

Take a look at the Season 3 trailer for ‘iCarly’:

The film “Bugsy,” about legendary gangster Ben “Bugsy” Siegel and the creation of Las Vegas is slated to debut on the streamer on June 1. The Barry Levinson-directed movie stars Warren Beatty as Siegel and Annette Bening as Virginia Hill, the woman he fell for in California, while taking over the gambling rackets. But his plans for the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas go horribly wrong.

7-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: FATALATTRACTION

Originals, Exclusives, Premieres & EventsComing in June

June 1: iCarly Season 3 premiere

iCarly Season 3 premiere June 2: Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere

Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere June 2: Love ALLways premiere

Love ALLways premiere June 4: Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere

Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere June 6: Destination European Nights premiere

Destination European Nights premiere June 11: The 76th Annual Tony Awards

The 76th Annual Tony Awards June 15: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere June 20: FBI True Season 3 premiere

FBI True Season 3 premiere June 25: The Gold premiere

Library Shows Coming in June

June 7 Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)

MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)

The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)

Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o June 14 One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)

The Color of Care

The Last Cowboy (Season 2) June 21 Ex on the Beach (Season 5)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1) June 28 Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)

Bruce Springsteen - Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live in New York City

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert

My True Crime Story (Season 1)

Side Hustle (Season 2)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)

Movies Coming in June

June 1

2 Days In The Valley

A Chorus Line

A Very Brady Sequel

A Woman Possessed

Action Point

Adventureland

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

Another 48 Hrs.

Arrival

Bebe’s Kids

Better Luck Tomorrow

Bugsy

Clockstoppers (2002)

Commando

Commando (Director’s Cut)

Courage Under Fire

Dance Flick

Dangerous Exile

Dirty Dancing

Drillbit Taylor

EuroTrip

Fiddler On the Roof

Four Brothers

From Beyond

Gang Related

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hair (1979)

Happy Anniversary

He Who Must Die

Hoosiers

Hot Cars

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Hot Rod Gang

House of Secrets

Huk!

If Beale Street Could Talk

In & Out

Intersection

It’s a Pleasure

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jungle Heat

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Lady of Vengeance

Live and Let Die

Look Who’s Talking

Lost Lagoon

Machete

Malta Story

Monster Trucks

My Cousin Vinny

National Velvet

No Escape

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

One Way Out

Pineapple Express

Rango

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Riders to the Stars

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run for the Sun

Say Anything

Sea Fury

Selma

Shadow of Suspicion

Shoot First

Sliver

Smoke Signals

Snatch

Something’s Gotta Give

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition

Stomp the Yard

Switchback

Ten Days to Tulara

The Alamo

The Bounty

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Four Feathers

The Gift

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Love Letter

The Man in the Net

The Missing Lady

The One That Got Away

The Queen

The Rabbit Trap

The Relic

The Rugrats Movie

The Scarf

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Secret Of Nimh

The Social Network

The Spanish Gardener

The Time Machine

The Tuxedo

The Untouchables

The Walking Target

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

The Young Doctors

Timbuktu

Too Many Crooks

Top of the World

UFO

Uncommon Valor

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Woman of the Year

Wuthering Heights (2003)

You Have to Run Fast

June 5 Margaux June 15 There’s Something Wrong with the Children June 26 Project Almanac June 30 Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Sports Coming in June

June 1: Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 1

Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 1 June 3: UEFA Women’s Champions League Final – Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg

UEFA Women’s Champions League Final – Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg June 3: NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC

NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC June 3: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia June 3: Formula E

Formula E June 3-4: PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Third and Final - Round Coverage)

PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Third and Final - Round Coverage) June 4: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rodeo

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rodeo June 4: Serie A Final Matchday

Serie A Final Matchday June 4: Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 2

Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 2 June 7: UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fiorentina vs. West Ham United

UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fiorentina vs. West Ham United June 10: We Need to Talk

We Need to Talk June 10: UEFA Champions League Final – Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

UEFA Champions League Final – Manchester City vs. Inter Milan June 10-11: PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage) June 11: 2023 SBD World’s Strongest Man

2023 SBD World’s Strongest Man June 11: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Palmeiras

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Palmeiras June 11 and 17: Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits June 15: Concacaf Nations League Semifinal – USA vs. Mexico & Panama vs. Canada

Concacaf Nations League Semifinal – USA vs. Mexico & Panama vs. Canada June 17: WNBA – Seattle Storm @ Dallas Wings

WNBA – Seattle Storm @ Dallas Wings June 17: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC June 18: WNBA – Phoenix Mercury @ New York Liberty

WNBA – Phoenix Mercury @ New York Liberty June 18: NWSL – Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

NWSL – Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC June 18: Concacaf Nations League Final & Third-Place Match

Concacaf Nations League Final & Third-Place Match June 18: Combate Global competition

Combate Global competition June 23: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit

NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit June 24: SailGP

SailGP June 24-25: PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage) June 25: BIG3 Basketball

BIG3 Basketball June 28: NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC Throughout June: NWSL competition

NWSL competition Throughout June: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition Throughout June: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition