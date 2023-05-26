What’s Coming to Paramount+ in June 2023: ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2, ‘FBI True,’ ‘iCarly’ Season 3
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 2 will beam down to Paramount+ on June 15. The series is a throwback to the style of the original show in which the crew of the USS Enterprise explores the universe in the decade before the original series takes place. “Strange New Worlds” features a number of characters from Trek lore, including Spoke, Number One, Nyota Uhura, Christopher Pike, and more.
Check out the “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” trailer:
The streamer’s original “FBI True” returns for a third season on June 20. The docuseries gives agents an opportunity to share their most compelling cases and introduce viewers to how this key agency operates.
Watch the “FBI True” trailer:
To open the month, Season 3 of the “iCarly” reboot arrives on June 1. Carly Shay (played by Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) are deciding if they are friends or something more. Also, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) seeks a return to his roots, and Harper’s (Laci Mosley) reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome.
Take a look at the Season 3 trailer for ‘iCarly’:
The film “Bugsy,” about legendary gangster Ben “Bugsy” Siegel and the creation of Las Vegas is slated to debut on the streamer on June 1. The Barry Levinson-directed movie stars Warren Beatty as Siegel and Annette Bening as Virginia Hill, the woman he fell for in California, while taking over the gambling rackets. But his plans for the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas go horribly wrong.
Originals, Exclusives, Premieres & EventsComing in June
- June 1: iCarly Season 3 premiere
- June 2: Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere
- June 2: Love ALLways premiere
- June 4: Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere
- June 6: Destination European Nights premiere
- June 11: The 76th Annual Tony Awards
- June 15: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere
- June 20: FBI True Season 3 premiere
- June 25: The Gold premiere
Library Shows Coming in June
June 7
- Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)
- MTV Movie & TV Awards
- The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)
- The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)
- Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o
June 14
- One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)
- The Color of Care
- The Last Cowboy (Season 2)
June 21
- Ex on the Beach (Season 5)
- The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)
June 28
- Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)
- Bruce Springsteen - Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run
- Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live in New York City
- Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert
- My True Crime Story (Season 1)
- Side Hustle (Season 2)
- VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)
Movies Coming in June
June 1
- 2 Days In The Valley
- A Chorus Line
- A Very Brady Sequel
- A Woman Possessed
- Action Point
- Adventureland
- All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Arrival
- Bebe’s Kids
- Better Luck Tomorrow
- Bugsy
- Clockstoppers (2002)
- Commando
- Commando (Director’s Cut)
- Courage Under Fire
- Dance Flick
- Dangerous Exile
- Dirty Dancing
- Drillbit Taylor
- EuroTrip
- Fiddler On the Roof
- Four Brothers
- From Beyond
- Gang Related
- Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Hair (1979)
- Happy Anniversary
- He Who Must Die
- Hoosiers
- Hot Cars
- Hot Pursuit (1987)
- Hot Rod Gang
- House of Secrets
- Huk!
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- In & Out
- Intersection
- It’s a Pleasure
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- Jungle Heat
- Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
- Lady of Vengeance
- Live and Let Die
- Look Who’s Talking
- Lost Lagoon
- Machete
- Malta Story
- Monster Trucks
- My Cousin Vinny
- National Velvet
- No Escape
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- One Way Out
- Pineapple Express
- Rango
- Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
- Riders to the Stars
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Run for the Sun
- Say Anything
- Sea Fury
- Selma
- Shadow of Suspicion
- Shoot First
- Sliver
- Smoke Signals
- Snatch
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek VIII: First Contact
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition
- Stomp the Yard
- Switchback
- Ten Days to Tulara
- The Alamo
- The Bounty
- The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
- The Four Feathers
- The Gift
- The Great Train Robbery (1979)
- The Love Letter
- The Man in the Net
- The Missing Lady
- The One That Got Away
- The Queen
- The Rabbit Trap
- The Relic
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Scarf
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
- The Secret Of Nimh
- The Social Network
- The Spanish Gardener
- The Time Machine
- The Tuxedo
- The Untouchables
- The Walking Target
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie
- The Young Doctors
- Timbuktu
- Too Many Crooks
- Top of the World
- UFO
- Uncommon Valor
- Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
- Woman of the Year
- Wuthering Heights (2003)
- You Have to Run Fast
June 5
- Margaux
June 15
- There’s Something Wrong with the Children
June 26
- Project Almanac
June 30
- Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Sports Coming in June
- June 1: Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 1
- June 3: UEFA Women’s Champions League Final – Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg
- June 3: NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC
- June 3: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia
- June 3: Formula E
- June 3-4: PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Third and Final - Round Coverage)
- June 4: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rodeo
- June 4: Serie A Final Matchday
- June 4: Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 2
- June 7: UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fiorentina vs. West Ham United
- June 10: We Need to Talk
- June 10: UEFA Champions League Final – Manchester City vs. Inter Milan
- June 10-11: PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- June 11: 2023 SBD World’s Strongest Man
- June 11: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Palmeiras
- June 11 and 17: Beyond Limits
- June 15: Concacaf Nations League Semifinal – USA vs. Mexico & Panama vs. Canada
- June 17: WNBA – Seattle Storm @ Dallas Wings
- June 17: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
- June 18: WNBA – Phoenix Mercury @ New York Liberty
- June 18: NWSL – Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
- June 18: Concacaf Nations League Final & Third-Place Match
- June 18: Combate Global competition
- June 23: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit
- June 24: SailGP
- June 24-25: PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- June 25: BIG3 Basketball
- June 28: NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
- Throughout June: NWSL competition
- Throughout June: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
- Throughout June: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.