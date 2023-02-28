What’s Coming to Paramount+ in March 2023: ‘Rabbit Hole,’ ‘School Spirits,’ March Madness
Kiefer Sutherland stars as John Weir, a corporate espionage operative forced to flee when he is framed for the murder of a government official. The original Paramount+ political-thriller series “Rabbit Hole” will debut on the streamer on March 26. The eight-episode season will be Sutherland’s return to the world of espionage following his years as Jack Baur on “24.”
Check out the “Rabbit Hole” trailer:
Coming to Paramount+ on March 9 is “School Spirits,” based on the graphic novel of the same name. Maddie Nears (played by Peyton List) went from trying to survive high school to learning she was dead. But to solve the mystery of her murder, Maddie enlists other school ghosts. The series stars a host of familiar faces to YA audiences including Milo Manheim, Spencer MacPherson, Sarah Yarkin, Rainbow Wedell, Nick Pugliese, Kristian Flores, and more.
Watch the trailer for “School Spirits”:
As the college basketball season pivots to the postseason, Paramount+’s Premium tier will offer livestreams of conference tournaments and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Billy Wilder’s scathing look at Hollywood, “Sunset Boulevard,” starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden, streams March 1. Swanson, as silent-screen star Norma Desmond utters the memorable line in the 1950 classic: “I’m ready for my close-up Mr. DeMille.”
Coming in March:
Originals, Exclusives & Premieres
- 3/8 - The Challenge: World Championship premieres
- 3/9 - School Spirits premieres
- 3/26 - Rabbit Hole premieres
Rabbit Hole
Nothing is what it seems when John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.
Library Titles
March 1
- Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)
- Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)
- Survivor (Season 44)
- True Lies (Season 1)
March 3
- Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)
March 4
- Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
March 8
- Hey Duggee (Season 1)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)
March 15
- True Life Crime (Season 2)
- VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)
March 17
- How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)
March 29
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)
- Messyness (Seasons 1-2)
- Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)
March 30
- The Followers (Season 1)
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Join RuPaul, the world’s most famous drag queen, as the host, mentor and judge for the ultimate in drag queen competitions. The top drag queens in the U.S. will vie for drag stardom as RuPaul, in full glamazon drag, will reign supreme in all judging and eliminations while helping guide the contestants as they prepare for each challenge.
Library Movies
March 1
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 12 Years a Slave
- Air Force One
- American Hustle
- Amistad
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
- An Inconvenient Truth
- An Unfinished Life
- Anomalisa
- Antwone Fisher
- Arrivederci, Baby!
- Back Roads
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Biker Boyz
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Bruce Lee, The Legend
- Bugsy Malone
- Coach Carter
- Crimson Tide
- Detective Story
- Downsizing
- El Paso
- Existenz
- Extraordinary Measures
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Flight to Tangier
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- For Colored Girls
- Forbidden City Cop
- Foxfire
- Friday The 13th - Part II
- G.I. Blues
- G.I. Jane
- Galaxy Quest
- Game of Death
- Gangs of New York
- Heartbreakers
- Hostage
- Hot Rod
- I Walk Alone
- Imagine That
- In Too Deep
- Into the Wild
- Jackass Number Two
- Jailbreakers
- Joan of Arc
- Kate & Leopold
- King Creole
- Lady Jane
- Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut
- Let It Ride
- Life of Pi
- Little Fauss and Big Halsy
- Love Story
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Navy
- My Favorite Spy
- Naked Gun
- Necessary Roughness
- Obsessed
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- Paid in Full
- Popeye
- Proof
- Red Dawn
- Road House
- Rounders
- Rules of Engagement
- Sahara
- Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
- School Ties
- Scream 4
- Selma
- Seven Psychopaths
- Shine a Light
- Snake Eyes
- Steel Magnolias
- Strange Wilderness
- Suburbicon
- Sunset Boulevard
- Sweet Revenge
- The Actors
- The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D
- The April Fools
- The Assassination Bureau
- The Babysitter
- The Blue Iguana
- The Caddy
- The Cowboy and the Lady
- The Dead Zone
- The Gambler
- The Hunted
- The Last Tycoon
- The Longest Yard
- The Lovely Bones
- The Master
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Nutty Professor
- The Optimists
- The Out-of-Towners
- The Patsy
- The Piano
- The Rock
- The Singing Detective
- The Sixth Sense
- The Sterile Cuckoo
- The Terminal
- The Three Amigos
- The To Do List
- The Tuxedo
- The Usual Suspects
- The Yearling
- There’s Something About Mary
- True Grit
- Under Capricorn
- Varsity Blues
- Walking and Talking
- Westward Ho
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Wishful Thinking
- You’re Never Too Young
- Zoolander
- Zoolander 2
Sunset Boulevard
A hack screenwriter writes a screenplay for a former silent film star who has faded into Hollywood obscurity.
March 6
- The Visitor
March 10
- This is Christmas
March 19
- My Little Pony: The Movie
March 26
- Judy
March 31
- Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
My Little Pony: The Movie
A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home.
Sports
- 3/4: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Alabama @ Texas A&M, Kentucky @ Arkansas, Stanford @ Oregon
- 3/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Houston @ Memphis, Michigan @ Indiana
- 3/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship
- 3/5: Serie A – Roma vs. Juventus
- 3/7: UEFA Champions League – Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Benfica vs. Club Brugge
- 3/8: UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. PSG, Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan
- 3/9: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1
- 3/11: Combate Global competition
- 3/11: Serie A – Napoli vs. Atalanta
- 3/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals
- 3/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mountain West Championship
- 3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship
- 3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Championship
- 3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show
- 3/14: UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, Porto vs. Inter Milan
- 3/15: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
- 3/16: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2
- 3/17: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
- 3/17: UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
- 3/18: Combate Global competition
- 3/19: Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma, Inter vs. Juventus
- 3/23: Concacaf Nations League – Suriname vs. Mexico
- 3/25: Start of 2023 NWSL Regular Season
- 3/25: Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, Manchester United vs. West Ham United
- 3/25: Formula E
- 3/25: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship
- 3/25: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea
- 3/26: Concacaf Nations League – Mexico vs. Jamaica
- 3/26: Professional Bull Riders Competition – Albuquerque
- 3/28: Concacaf Nations League – Canada vs. Honduras, Costa Rica vs. Panama
- Throughout March: NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
- Throughout March: Italy’s Serie A competition
- Throughout March: NWSL competition
- Throughout March: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
- Throughout March: Concacaf Nations League competition
- Throughout March: Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Throughout March: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
