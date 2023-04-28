What’s Coming to Paramount+ in May 2023: ‘King Charles’ Documentary, ‘The Family Stallone,” “Drag Race All Stars”

In May, Paramount+ is will be the streaming home for a host of new titles, including the well-timed documentary “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone.” Utilizing original footage and interviews with staffers and friends, this CBS News film provides an insider’s look at England’s newest ruler. Bullied by his father and the child of an unemotional mother, Charles grew up isolated from his parents, the product of, in the words of one friend, “a spectacularly dysfunctional family.” A behind-the-scenes look at his marriage to Princess Diana and his future as the British sovereign are explored on May 2, just days before his official coronation.

Check out the “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone” trailer:

From the king of England to the star of “Tulsa King,” Paramount+ is debuting a new reality next month focusing on the family of actor, writer, and producer Sylvester Stallone. Premiering on May 17, “The Family Stallone” pulls reveals the daily life of Sly, his wife, and his daughters.

Watch the trailer for “The Family Stallone”:

Also arriving on the streamer in May is the eighth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” Debuting on May 12, the new season will welcome back some of the most popular queens from previous seasons, including Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez.

On the thriller front, the Spanish-language film “Death’s Roulette” stars Manolo Cardona in his directorial debut. Seven strangers are kidnapped and wake up in an isolated mansion — only to discover they are participants in a twisted deadly game. Check out all of the action on May 5.

Get a sneak peek at “Death’s Roulette”:

Also, Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage is being honored on the streamer in May, including “The Joy Luck Club” and Jackie Chan’s “Project A” and “Project A2,” both on May 1.

Coming in May:

Originals, Exclusives, Premieres

May 2 - Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida

- Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida May 2 - King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone

- King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone May 5 - Death’s Roulette

- Death’s Roulette May 12 - RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)

- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8) May 12 - RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)

- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5) May 17 - The Family Stallone

Library Shows

May 3 The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1) May 7 VICE (Season 4) May 17 Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3)

Breaking the Sound Barrier May 18 The Best of KG Certified (Season 1?) May 19 Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1) May 23 Rosie’s Theatre Kids

Afghan Dreamers

The Fire That Took Her May 24 Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1) May 31 Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Season 16)

George Michael - A Different Story

George Michael - Freedom Uncut

George Michael - Live in London

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 4)

Siesta Key (Season 4)

Movies

May 1

Attack the Block

Babel

Barefoot

Bend It Like Beckham

Cast Away

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Claws Of Steel (“Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung”)

Cold Mountain

Coneheads

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)

Dragon Lord

Dragons Forever

Failure to Launch

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Gone in 60 Seconds

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Guys and Dolls (1955)

Hamburger Hill

Hardball

He Got Game

Hoffa

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jackie Chan’s Project A

Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

King Arthur (2004)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Little Women (1949)

Losing Isaiah

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Moneyball

Nicholas Nickleby

Patriot Games

School of Rock

Shaolin Soccer

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Tell

The Aviator

The Birdcage (1996)

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

The Crow

The Heartbreak Kid

The Joy Luck Club

The Other Guys

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Sum of All Fears

The Way Of The Dragon

Tiger Cage

Tiger Cage II

Titanic

Tombstone

True Lies

West Side Story (1961)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

While You Were Sleeping

Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain

May 16 Three Thousand Years of Longing May 28 Top Five May 30 WifeLike May 31 The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special

Sports

5/6: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

5/6 - AFC Champions League Final Leg 2 – Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Al Hilal

5/6 - 5/7 - PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

5/7 - World of Outlaws: The Good, the Young, and the Dirty

5/7 - Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors

5/9 - UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

5/10 - UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Milan vs. Inter

5/11 - UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 1

5/13 - NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit

5/13 - SailGP Season 3 Grand Final

5/13 - Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals

5/13 - 5/14 - PGA Tour – AT&T Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)

5/14 - PBR World Finals

5/14 - PGA Championship Preview

5/16 - UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2 – Inter vs. Milan

5/17 - UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2– Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

5/17 - Last Day of Barclays Women’s Super League – Everton vs. Arsenal

5/18 - UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 2

5/20 - 5/21 - PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

5/21 - PBR World Finals

5/24 - Coppa Italia Final

5/26 - NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

5/27 - WNBA – Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty

5/27 - 5/28 - Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)

5/28 - World’s Strongest Man

5/28 - PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away

5/31 - NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign

Throughout May: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout May: NWSL competition

Throughout May: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Throughout May: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout May: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout May: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout May: Combate Global competition