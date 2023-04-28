What’s Coming to Paramount+ in May 2023: ‘King Charles’ Documentary, ‘The Family Stallone,” “Drag Race All Stars”
In May, Paramount+ is will be the streaming home for a host of new titles, including the well-timed documentary “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone.” Utilizing original footage and interviews with staffers and friends, this CBS News film provides an insider’s look at England’s newest ruler. Bullied by his father and the child of an unemotional mother, Charles grew up isolated from his parents, the product of, in the words of one friend, “a spectacularly dysfunctional family.” A behind-the-scenes look at his marriage to Princess Diana and his future as the British sovereign are explored on May 2, just days before his official coronation.
Check out the “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone” trailer:
From the king of England to the star of “Tulsa King,” Paramount+ is debuting a new reality next month focusing on the family of actor, writer, and producer Sylvester Stallone. Premiering on May 17, “The Family Stallone” pulls reveals the daily life of Sly, his wife, and his daughters.
Watch the trailer for “The Family Stallone”:
Also arriving on the streamer in May is the eighth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” Debuting on May 12, the new season will welcome back some of the most popular queens from previous seasons, including Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez.
On the thriller front, the Spanish-language film “Death’s Roulette” stars Manolo Cardona in his directorial debut. Seven strangers are kidnapped and wake up in an isolated mansion — only to discover they are participants in a twisted deadly game. Check out all of the action on May 5.
Get a sneak peek at “Death’s Roulette”:
Also, Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage is being honored on the streamer in May, including “The Joy Luck Club” and Jackie Chan’s “Project A” and “Project A2,” both on May 1.
Coming in May:
Originals, Exclusives, Premieres
- May 2 - Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida
- May 2 - King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone
- May 5 - Death’s Roulette
- May 12 - RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)
- May 12 - RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)
- May 17 - The Family Stallone
Library Shows
May 3
- The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)
May 7
- VICE (Season 4)
May 17
- Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3)
- Breaking the Sound Barrier
May 18
- The Best of KG Certified (Season 1?)
May 19
- Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1)
May 23
- Rosie’s Theatre Kids
- Afghan Dreamers
- The Fire That Took Her
May 24
- Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)
- Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)
- Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1)
May 31
- Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Season 16)
- George Michael - A Different Story
- George Michael - Freedom Uncut
- George Michael - Live in London
- MTV Floribama Shore (Season 4)
- Siesta Key (Season 4)
Movies
May 1
- Attack the Block
- Babel
- Barefoot
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Cast Away
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
- Claws Of Steel (“Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung”)
- Cold Mountain
- Coneheads
- Date Night
- Dead Poets Society
- Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)
- Dragon Lord
- Dragons Forever
- Failure to Launch
- Forrest Gump
- Fresh
- Gone in 60 Seconds
- Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
- Guys and Dolls (1955)
- Hamburger Hill
- Hardball
- He Got Game
- Hoffa
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
- Jackie Chan’s Project A
- Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
- King Arthur (2004)
- Kinky Boots (2005)
- Little Women (1949)
- Losing Isaiah
- Mean Girls
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Moneyball
- Nicholas Nickleby
- Patriot Games
- School of Rock
- Shaolin Soccer
- Something Wild
- Son of Rambow
- Tell
- The Aviator
- The Birdcage (1996)
- The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi
- The Crow
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Joy Luck Club
- The Other Guys
- The Quiet Man
- The Shootist
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Way Of The Dragon
- Tiger Cage
- Tiger Cage II
- Titanic
- Tombstone
- True Lies
- West Side Story (1961)
- What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
- While You Were Sleeping
- Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain
May 16
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
May 28
- Top Five
May 30
- WifeLike
May 31
- The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special
Sports
- 5/6: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
- 5/6 - AFC Champions League Final Leg 2 – Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Al Hilal
- 5/6 - 5/7 - PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 5/7 - World of Outlaws: The Good, the Young, and the Dirty
- 5/7 - Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors
- 5/9 - UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
- 5/10 - UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Milan vs. Inter
- 5/11 - UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 1
- 5/13 - NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit
- 5/13 - SailGP Season 3 Grand Final
- 5/13 - Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals
- 5/13 - 5/14 - PGA Tour – AT&T Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 5/14 - PBR World Finals
- 5/14 - PGA Championship Preview
- 5/16 - UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2 – Inter vs. Milan
- 5/17 - UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2– Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
- 5/17 - Last Day of Barclays Women’s Super League – Everton vs. Arsenal
- 5/18 - UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 2
- 5/20 - 5/21 - PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 5/21 - PBR World Finals
- 5/24 - Coppa Italia Final
- 5/26 - NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
- 5/27 - WNBA – Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty
- 5/27 - 5/28 - Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 5/28 - World’s Strongest Man
- 5/28 - PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away
- 5/31 - NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign
- Throughout May: Italy’s Serie A competition
- Throughout May: NWSL competition
- Throughout May: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
- Throughout May: Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Throughout May: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
- Throughout May: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
- Throughout May: Combate Global competition
