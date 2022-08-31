What’s Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022, Including ‘The Good Fight’ Final Season, ‘On the Come Up,’ ‘SEAL Team’
The sixth and final season of “The Good Fight” begins Sept. 8 on Paramount+. The legal and personal dramas at the Reddick law firm come to a head as Diane (Christine Baranski) feels despair over the loss of Roe v. Wade, voting rights, and the political schisms tearing the country apart. The stellar cast also includes John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and more.
Check out the trailer for “The Good Fight”:
Also coming to Paramount+ in September is the sixth season of “SEAL Team.” After airing its first four seasons on CBS, the show had a hybrid release for Season 5, before moving permanently to the streamer this fall. The show follows an elite team of Navy SEALS led by Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, played by David Boreanaz.
Also coming next month, new film “On the Come Up” follows 16-year-old Bri, who enters the competitive world of rap to follow her dream of becoming a hip-hop artist. The show is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and premieres Sept. 23.
In the world of buzzy films, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver star in “House of Gucci,” directed by Ridley Scott, which arrives on Paramount+ on Sept. 30. The drama centers on the social-climbing scheming wife of one of the Gucci heirs, whose ambitions and desires prove deadly.
Coming to Paramount+:
Originals, Exclusives & Premieres
- 9/3: Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
- 9/7: Ink Master premiere
- 9/8: The Good Fight premiere
- 9/16: My Dream Quinceañera premiere
- 9/18: SEAL Team premiere
- 9/23: On the Come Up premiere
- 9/30: New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
- Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure
- Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head
- This September: Inside the NFL premiere
Library Shows
Sept. 7
- Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Black Ink Crew (Season 8)
- Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)
Sept. 14
- Abby Hatcher (Season 3-4)
- Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
- Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)
Sept. 16
- CBS Fall Preview Show
Sept.17
- 48 Hours (Season 35)
Sept. 18
- 60 Minutes
Sept. 19
- Heatwave
- Bob ❤ Abishola
- NCIS (Season 20)
- NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)
- The Neighborhood (Season 5)
Sept. 20
- FBI (Season 5)
- FBI: International (Season 2)
- FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Sept. 21
- Survivor (Season 43)
- The Amazing Race (Season 34)
Sept. 23
- Nick News
Sept. 28
- Basketball Wives (Season 9)
- Side Hustle (Season 1)
Sept. 29
- CSI: Vegas (Season 2)
- Ghosts (Season 2)
- So Help Me Todd (Season 1)
- Young Sheldon (Season 6)
Library Movies
Sept. 1
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- A Family Thing
- Abandon
- American Gigolo
- American Ninja
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Area 51
- Bad Influence
- Barnyard
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Black Sunday
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
- Bull Durham
- Collateral
- Colma: The Musical
- Congo
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- El Norte
- F/X
- Failure to Launch
- Gorky Park
- Grease 2
- Hard Eight
- Heartburn
- Hecho En Mexico
- Intersection
- Just Like Heaven
- Lifeguard
- Love Story
- Moonlight and Valentino
- Mother
- My Beautiful Laundrette
- Night Falls On Manhattan
- Peggy Sue Got Married
- Roxanne
- Run the Race
- Serendipity
- Shanghai Noon
- Shattered
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
- Star Trek
- Staying Alive
- Superstar
- Support Your Local Sheriff!
- Teen Wolf
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Craft
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Natural
- The Out-of-Towners
- The Package
- The Poseidon Adventure
- The Quiet Man
- The War of the Worlds
- The Young Victoria
- Three Days of the Condor
- True Grit
- Uncommon Valor
- Up In The Air
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Wall Street
- We’re No Angels
- Yours, Mine and Ours
- Zodiac
Sept. 15
- Run & Gun
Sept. 19
- Heatwave
Sept. 30
- House of Gucci
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
Sports
- 9/1 & 9/6: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 9/3: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
- 9/3: College Football on CBS – Arizona @ San Diego State
- 9/4: 2022 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue
- 9/4: 2022 American Cornhold League Pro Shootout Championship
- 9/4: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys for a Cause
- 9/4: BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game
- 9/6 & 9/7: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
- 9/8: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1
- 9/8: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1
- 9/10: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
- 9/10: College Football on CBS – Colorado @ Air Force
- 9/10 & 9/11: Start of Barclay’s Women’s Super League Season
- 9/11: NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 9/11: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate
- 9/13 & 9/14: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2
- 9/15: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 2
- 9/15: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 2
- 9/17: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Bull Riding Team Series
- 9/17: Beyond Limits: This is Football
- 9/17: SEC on CBS – Penn State @ Auburn
- 9/18: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
- 9/18: NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 9/24: Sail GP
- 9/24: SEC on CBS
- 9/25: NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)
- 9/25: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Thunder Days
- Throughout September: NWSL Regular Season Competition
- Throughout September: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition
- Throughout September: Italian Serie A Competition
- Throughout September: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout September: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
- Throughout September: Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition
- Throughout September: Combate Global MMA Action
