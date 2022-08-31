What’s Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022, Including ‘The Good Fight’ Final Season, ‘On the Come Up,’ ‘SEAL Team’

The sixth and final season of “The Good Fight” begins Sept. 8 on Paramount+. The legal and personal dramas at the Reddick law firm come to a head as Diane (Christine Baranski) feels despair over the loss of Roe v. Wade, voting rights, and the political schisms tearing the country apart. The stellar cast also includes John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and more.

Check out the trailer for “The Good Fight”:

Also coming to Paramount+ in September is the sixth season of “SEAL Team.” After airing its first four seasons on CBS, the show had a hybrid release for Season 5, before moving permanently to the streamer this fall. The show follows an elite team of Navy SEALS led by Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, played by David Boreanaz.

Also coming next month, new film “On the Come Up” follows 16-year-old Bri, who enters the competitive world of rap to follow her dream of becoming a hip-hop artist. The show is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and premieres Sept. 23.

In the world of buzzy films, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver star in “House of Gucci,” directed by Ridley Scott, which arrives on Paramount+ on Sept. 30. The drama centers on the social-climbing scheming wife of one of the Gucci heirs, whose ambitions and desires prove deadly.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

Coming to Paramount+:

Originals, Exclusives & Premieres

9/3: Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

9/7: Ink Master premiere

9/8: The Good Fight premiere

9/16: My Dream Quinceañera premiere

9/18: SEAL Team premiere

9/23: On the Come Up premiere

9/30: New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure

Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head

This September: Inside the NFL premiere

Library Shows

Sept. 7 Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)

Black Ink Crew (Season 8)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6) Sept. 14 Abby Hatcher (Season 3-4)

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2) Sept. 16 CBS Fall Preview Show Sept.17 48 Hours (Season 35) Sept. 18 60 Minutes Sept. 19 Heatwave

Bob ❤ Abishola

NCIS (Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)

The Neighborhood (Season 5) Sept. 20 FBI (Season 5)

FBI: International (Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4) Sept. 21 Survivor (Season 43)

The Amazing Race (Season 34) Sept. 23 Nick News Sept. 28 Basketball Wives (Season 9)

Side Hustle (Season 1) Sept. 29 CSI: Vegas (Season 2)

Ghosts (Season 2)

So Help Me Todd (Season 1)

Young Sheldon (Season 6)

Library Movies

Sept. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

A Family Thing

Abandon

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Area 51

Bad Influence

Barnyard

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Bull Durham

Collateral

Colma: The Musical

Congo

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

F/X

Failure to Launch

Gorky Park

Grease 2

Hard Eight

Heartburn

Hecho En Mexico

Intersection

Just Like Heaven

Lifeguard

Love Story

Moonlight and Valentino

Mother

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls On Manhattan

Peggy Sue Got Married

Roxanne

Run the Race

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

Shattered

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Star Trek

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Teen Wolf

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Blair Witch Project

The Craft

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Natural

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

The Poseidon Adventure

The Quiet Man

The War of the Worlds

The Young Victoria

Three Days of the Condor

True Grit

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Wall Street

We’re No Angels

Yours, Mine and Ours

Zodiac

Sept. 15

Run & Gun

Sept. 19

Heatwave

Sept. 30

House of Gucci

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

House of Gucci November 24, 2021 When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately… murder.

Sports

9/1 & 9/6: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

9/3: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

9/3: College Football on CBS – Arizona @ San Diego State

9/4: 2022 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue

9/4: 2022 American Cornhold League Pro Shootout Championship

9/4: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys for a Cause

9/4: BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game

9/6 & 9/7: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1

9/8: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1

9/8: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1

9/10: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

9/10: College Football on CBS – Colorado @ Air Force

9/10 & 9/11: Start of Barclay’s Women’s Super League Season

9/11: NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)

9/11: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

9/13 & 9/14: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2

9/15: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 2

9/15: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 2

9/17: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Bull Riding Team Series

9/17: Beyond Limits: This is Football

9/17: SEC on CBS – Penn State @ Auburn

9/18: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli

9/18: NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)

9/24: Sail GP

9/24: SEC on CBS

9/25: NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)

9/25: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Thunder Days

Throughout September: NWSL Regular Season Competition

Throughout September: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition

Throughout September: Italian Serie A Competition

Throughout September: Brasileirão Série A Competition

Throughout September: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition

Throughout September: Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition

Throughout September: Combate Global MMA Action