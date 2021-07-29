What’s Coming to Peacock in August 2021, Including ‘Hart to Heart’ and ‘Weeds’

The Peacock original Hart to Heart kicks off its first season this month as the comedian invites guests to a no-holds-barred talk show. The talent kicks back and shares their journey to success, as well as singular takes on any topic of interest. Nothing is off-limits.

Also, Emmy-nominated Mary Louise Parker (Angels in America) stars in the eight-season hit drama Weeds. She plays a widowed mother of two boys, 15 and 10, who sells marijuana to support her family’s upper-class lifestyle after her husband’s death. Eventually, she’s drawn into the criminal system, creates her own strain of weed and moves into higher echelons of drug dealing.

Horror fans can freak out to the Nightmare on Elm Street movie franchise.

What’s Coming to Peacock in August:

August 1

50 First Dates, 2004

A Child’s Christmas, 2008

Addicted, 2017

Ali, 2001

Apollo 13, 1995

Armageddon, 1998

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Boys II, 2003

Black and Cuba, 2015

Bleeding Heart, 2015

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Candyman, 1992

Chase, 2021

Coach Carter, 2005

Colombiana, 2011

The Courier, 2013

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Crank, 2006

Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009

Dead in Tombstone, 2013

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003

Django Unchained, 2012

Don’t Talk to Irene, 2017

Drive, 2011

Extraordinary Tales, 2015

Flash Point, 2007

The Eagle, 2011

Enough, 2002

The Exorcist, 1973

Fantastic Four, 2005

Field of Dreams, 1989

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

The Firm, 1993

Fool’s Gold, 2008

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 2009

The Goonies, 1985

Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018

Holiday Breakup, 2016

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003

I, Robot, 2004

The Jackal, 1997

Jarhead, 2005

Kid Cannabis, 2014

Kung Fu Yoga, 2017

Land of the Lost, 2009

Leatherheads, 2008

Life, 1999

Love’s Kitchen, 2011

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Little Rascals, 1994

McCanick, 2013

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Moneyball, 2011

My Generation, 2018

Mystery Road, 2013

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Notorious, 2009

Notting Hill, 1999

Once Fallen, 2010

Paradox, 2017

Partisan, 2015

Philadelphia, 1993

The Proposal, 2009

R.I.P.D., 2013

Race, 2016

Railroad Tigers, 2016

Rigor Mortis, 2013

Rise of the Legend, 2014

Scorched, 2003

Shaolin, 2011

Shark Tale, 2004

Silver Linings Playbook, 2012

Skating to New York, 2013

Spartacus, 1960

Special ID, 2013

Steve McQueen: Desert Racer, 2015

Supremacy, 2013

Survivor, 2015

Swelter, 2013

Sword of Vengeance, 2013

Tai Chi Hero, 2012

Tai Chi Zero, 2012

The Timber, 2015

Train to Busan, 2016

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017

Van Helsing, 2004

Very Bad Things, 1998

Warrior, 2011

The Wrath of Vraja, 2013

X-Men, 2000

Zoey to the Max, 2013

Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC)

August 5

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 1

August 6

Madagascar A Little Wild, Season 4

August 9

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC)

August 12

Weeds, Season 1-8

Ex-Rated, Season 1

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2

August 17

The House, 2017

August 19

My Little Pony, 2017

Five Bedrooms, Season 2

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3

August 22

It’s Complicated, 2009

August 26

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2

The Monster in The Shadows

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4

August 31

The Hurricane, 1999

