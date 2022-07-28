What’s Coming to Peacock in August 2022, Including ‘They/Them,’ ‘The End Is Nye’ Premieres

LGBTQ+ conversion camp is bad enough, with its oppressive psychological messages, but now the campers have an additional worry. A mysterious killer is stalking the camp in Peacock’s “Them/They,” a Blumhouse horror film streaming Aug. 5. Kevin Bacon plays the seemingly friendly camp supervisor, but the real horror might be the staff: therapist Cora (Carrie Preston), counselor Zane (Boone Platt), and nurse Molly (Anna Chlumsky).

Check out the trailer for “They/Them”:

Another original, the six-episode “The End Is Nye,” features iconic science educator Bill Nye. In his latest series, he examines natural and unnatural global threats, then supplies a blueprint for how science can help us “survive, mitigate, and even prevent” these looming disasters. All episodes of the season drop on Aug. 25.

Fun escapism comes in the form of “The Mummy” franchise on Peacock this month. Based on the 1932 movie of the same name, the first installment of the franchise follows treasure hunters in the Sahara Desert in 1925 who unwittingly awaken a dangerous 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy. Let the destruction and terror begin! The second, “The Mummy Returns,” resurrects the original characters and unleashes the Scorpion King’s soul and his army of the dead. The third film in the saga, “Scorpion King,” also arrives on the NBCU streamer in August.

Coming to Peacock in August:

August 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

27 Dresses (2008)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

American Gangster (2007)

Backdraft (1991)

Barney’s Great Adventure (1998)

The Beach (2000)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Better Life (2011)

Billy Madison (1995)

The Book of Eli (2010)

The Boss (2016)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casino (1995)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Cooties (2015)

Cop Car (2015)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crooklyn (1994)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Flatliners (1990)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Funny People (2009)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

The Good Shepard (2006)

The Guardian (2006)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Haywire (2012)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

The Hulk (2003)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

Knocked Up (2007)

Leatherheads (2008)

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Man on Fire (2004)

The Man with the Iron Fists (2012)

Midnight Run (1988)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Mystic River (2003)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Nurse Betty (2000)

One True Thing (1998)

Paper Soldiers (2002)

Parker (2013)

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

The Proposal (2009)

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-5

Quicksilver (1986)

Reality Bites (1994)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Robin Hood (2010)

RV (2006)

Safe House (2012)

Salt (2010)

Scarface (1983)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Serenity (2005)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Smokin’ Aces (2007)

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

State of Play (2009)

Stepmom (1998)

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)

Super Greed: The Fight for Football (2022)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

This is 40 (2012)

This Means War (2012)

Uncut Gems (2019)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Upgrade (2018)

Waterworld (1995)

Waves (2019)

You’re Next (2013)

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mummy Movies The Mummy film series is a remake of The Mummy, loosely based on the original 1932 film. The first two films in the series were written and directed by Stephen Sommers.

August 2

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Mark of a Serial Killer, Seasons 1-2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 3

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Divine Divas, 2017

Jexi, 2019

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 4

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

NFL Hall of Fame Game – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)*

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship - Round 1

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 5

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IndyCar: Practice 1 – Nashville

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

They/Them, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship - Round 2

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 6

AIG Women’s Open

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Whitney

IMSA: Road America – Qualifying

IndyCar: Qualifying - Nashville

IndyCar: Practice 2 – Nashville

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea

Premier League – Leeds United v. Wolves

Premier League – Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Tottenham v. Southampton

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship - Round 3

August 7

AIG Women’s Open

IMSA: Road America - IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

IMSA: Road America - Lamborghini Super Trofeo

IMSA: Road America - Porsche Carrera Cup

IndyCar: Final Warmup – Nashville

IndyCar: IndyCar Series #12 Nashville

IndyCar: Indy Lights – Nashville

IndyCar: Road America

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

Premier League – Leicester City v. Brentford

Premier League – Man United v. Brighton

Premier League – West Ham v. Man City

PGA TOUR: Wyndham Championship - Final Round

August 8

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 9

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 10

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League – Monaco

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tormenta de Amor, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 11

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Becket, 1964

The Bradshaw Bunch, Season 2

George Carlin: Life is Worth Losing, 2008

Hart to Heart, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Trollstopia, Season 7

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 12

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Miz & Mrs., Season 3, (USA)

Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine September 17, 2013 A single-camera ensemble comedy following the lives of an eclectic group of detectives in a New York precinct, including one slacker who is forced to shape up when he gets a new boss.

August 13

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Leicester City

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Everton

Premier League – Brentford v. Man United

Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle

Premier League – Man City v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Wolves v. Fulham

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

August 14

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round

August 15

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 16

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Self/Less, 2015

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 17

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The House, 2017*

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 18

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 3

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

The Undeclared War, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 19

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

La Vuelta a España - Stage 1

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship - Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – New Jersey

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 20

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IndyCar – World Wide Technology Raceway

La Vuelta a España - Stage 2

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship - Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Arsenal

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Everton v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Fulham v. Brentford

Premier League – Leicester City v. Southampton

Premier League – Tottenham v. Wolves

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

August 21

La Vuelta a España - Stage 3

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship - Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea

Premier League – Newcastle v. Man City

Premier League – West Ham v. Brighton

US Gymnastics Championships

August 22

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 23

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España - Stage 4

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Monterrey

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 24

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España - Stage 5

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Promesas De Campaña, Season 1

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 25

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The End is Nye, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Everything I Know About Love, Season 1, Episodes 1-7 (Peacock Original)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

La Vuelta a España - Stage 6

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 1

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Made In Chelsea, Season 18-22

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship - Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2 Part 2, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 26

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League T&F – Lausanne

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

La Vuelta a España - Stage 7

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 2

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship - Round 2

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 27

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Ayman, New Episode (Peacock Original)

HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup – Los Angeles

IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. UNAM

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Round 3

NASCAR Cup Series Race - Daytona

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship - Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Fulham

Premier League – Brentford v. Everton

Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City

Premier League – Liverpool v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Man City v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Southampton v. Man United

U.S. Senior Women’s Open – Round 3

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

August 28

IMSA – Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

La Vuelta a España - Stage 9

Love Island USA, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

LPGA CP Women’s Open – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship - Final Round

Premier League – Aston Villa v. West Ham

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham

Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle

U.S. Senior Women’s Open - Final Round

August 29

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 30

American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta a España - Stage 10

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Murdered by Morning, Season 1-2

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 31