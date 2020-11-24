What’s Coming to Peacock in December 2020, Including ‘The Dark Knight’ and 5 ‘Tremors’ Movies
“The Dark Knight” is notable for Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as Joker and for being considered by many as the best superhero film ever. Starring Christian Bale as Batman, and directed by Christopher Nolan, the film was inspired by the 1940 comic-book debut of the arch villain. Batman, the police and DA want to destroy organized crime, but evil mastermind Joker has other ideas.
Also coming to Peacock next month are five different entries in the “Tremors” franchise, a monster saga about subterranean creatures know as Graboids.
Kids can enjoy “The Tale of Despereaux,” an animated adventure fantasy in Paris, featuring a brave and curious mouse. Also, Tim Burton fan will enjoy “Sleepy Hollow,” starring Johnny Depp, based on Washington Irving’s famous short story, and “Beetlejuice,” a wacky story about a devious poltergeist.
Here’s what’s coming to Peacock in December
December 1
- Batman Begins
- Because I Said So
- Beetlejuice
- Blues Brothers 2000
- The Bone Collector
- Changeling
- Connie and Carla
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Cry Freedom
- The Dark Knight
- Fair Game
- Fast & Furious 6
- The Goonies
- Hulk
- Jessabelle
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Margin Call
- Monster-in-Law
- The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor
- The Ninth Gate
- The Paper
- Problem Child
- Problem Child 2
- Red 2
- Robin Hood
- Santa’s Slay
- Se7en
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- Serenity
- The Skulls
- Sleepy Hollow
- Space Jam
- Tremors
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
- Tremors 5: Bloodlines
- Tremors II
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Wonderland
- Curse of Oak Island S1, S3-7
December 3
- Limetown S1
December 16
- American Gangster
- Flash of Genius
- In Bruges
- It’s Complicated
- The Place Beyond the Pines
- Tale of Despereaux
- Your Highness
December 20
- Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
December 31
- Child’s Play 2
- Child’s Play 3