What’s Coming to Peacock in December 2020, Including ‘The Dark Knight’ and 5 ‘Tremors’ Movies

“The Dark Knight” is notable for Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as Joker and for being considered by many as the best superhero film ever. Starring Christian Bale as Batman, and directed by Christopher Nolan, the film was inspired by the 1940 comic-book debut of the arch villain. Batman, the police and DA want to destroy organized crime, but evil mastermind Joker has other ideas.

Also coming to Peacock next month are five different entries in the “Tremors” franchise, a monster saga about subterranean creatures know as Graboids.

Kids can enjoy “The Tale of Despereaux,” an animated adventure fantasy in Paris, featuring a brave and curious mouse. Also, Tim Burton fan will enjoy “Sleepy Hollow,” starring Johnny Depp, based on Washington Irving’s famous short story, and “Beetlejuice,” a wacky story about a devious poltergeist.

Here’s what’s coming to Peacock in December

December 1

Batman Begins

Because I Said So

Beetlejuice

Blues Brothers 2000

The Bone Collector

Changeling

Connie and Carla

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Cry Freedom

The Dark Knight

Fair Game

Fast & Furious 6

The Goonies

Hulk

Jessabelle

Jet Li’s Fearless

Margin Call

Monster-in-Law

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor

The Ninth Gate

The Paper

Problem Child

Problem Child 2

Red 2

Robin Hood

Santa’s Slay

Se7en

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Serenity

The Skulls

Sleepy Hollow

Space Jam

Tremors

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

Tremors II

Wet Hot American Summer

Wonderland

Curse of Oak Island S1, S3-7

December 3

Limetown S1

December 16

American Gangster

Flash of Genius

In Bruges

It’s Complicated

The Place Beyond the Pines

Tale of Despereaux

Your Highness

December 20

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

December 31

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

“The Dark Knight” Trailer