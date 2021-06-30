What’s Coming to Peacock in July 2021, Including ‘The Godfather’ films and ‘Harry Potter’ movies
“Leave the gun, take the cannoli.” The line, a favorite of “Godfather” fans, streams this month on Peacock, along with the superb sequel “The Godfather: Part II” and the less-stellar “The Godfather: Part III.”
Sit back and take in all the machinations of the Corleone family and its dramatic gangster saga, which begins early in the 20th century and moves through the decades.
Also, all eight “Harry Potter” movies are available on Peacock in July. Join Harry, Hermione, and Ron as they battle He Who Must Not Be Named at Hogwarts, while teaching all of us the true meaning of friendship.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
What’s coming to Peacock in July:
July 1
3 Bears Christmas, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
A Single Shot, 2013
Abigail, 2019
After the Wizard, 2011
Albion the Enchanted Stallion, 2017
All Eyez on Me, 2017
And While We Were Here, 2012
Antz, 2017
Bad Teacher, 2011
Baked in Brooklyn 2016
Balls of Fury, 2007
Because I Said So, 2007
Bermuda Tentacles, 2014
Better Watch Out, 2016
Born on the Fourth of July, 1989
Boyz N The Hood, 1991
Cardboard Boxer, 2016
CarGo, 2017
Cavemen, 2013
Conan the Destroyer, 1984
Daredevil, 2003
Darkman, 1990
Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014
Death Becomes Her, 1992
Deep Impact, 1998
Dino King, 2012
Do the Right Thing, 1989
Doomsday, 2008
End of Days, 1999
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast & Furious, 2009
Fast Five, 2011
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998
Finding Fish, 2017
Flashdance, 1983
Ghost Squad, 2014
Grown Ups, 2010
Grown Ups 2, 2013
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011
Hatched, 2015
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
I am Bolt, 2016
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007
In the Doghouse, 2014
Inception, 2010
Izzie’s Way Home, 2016
Jaws, 1975
Jaws 2, 1978
Jaws 3-D, 1983
Jaws: The Revenge, 1987
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990
Jonah: A Veggietales Movie, 2002
Junior, 1994
Jungle Bunch, 2017
Killing Escobar, 2021
King Kong, 2005
Knock Knock, 2015
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Megamind, 2021
Moon Man, 2013
Monsters vs. Aliens 2009
Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
Non-Stop, 2014
Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, 2016
Paper Soldiers, 2002
Princess and the Pony, 2011
Psycho, 1960
Queens & Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo
Rain Man, 1988
Robin Hood, 2010
Role Models, 2008
The Adventure Club, 2017
The Best Man Holiday, 2013
The Birds, 1963
The Boss Baby: Family Business, 2021
The Godfather I, 1972
The Godfather II, 1974
The Godfather III, 1990
The Hulk, 2003
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 1, 2014
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 2, 2015
The Fast and the Fierce, 2017
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006
The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003
The Little Witch, 2018
The Magnificent Seven, 2016
The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
The Rundown, 2003
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
The Skulls, 2000
The Wedding Planner, 2001
Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation, 2021
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit II, 1988
Smokey and the Bandit III, 1983
Snowtime, 2015
Spawn, 1997
Twins, 1988
Van Helsing, 2004
Walking Tall, 2004
Wanted, 2008
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017
Lost Speedways, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
Smother, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Baby Einstein Classics, Season 1-7
Bad Girls Club, Season 8-12
Family Karma, Season 1
Magic City, Season 1-2
Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 7
Mighty Ones, Season 2
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 12
PINKFONG! Songs and Stories, Season 1
Samurai Pizza Cats, Season 1
Shah’s of Sunset, Season 8
Very Cavallari, Season 3
Women Behind Bars, Seasons 1-4
World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 1-2
July 3
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012*
July 4
WWE Icons: Lex Luger
WWE Icons: Revisited
July 7
The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Arpo, Season 1
Gecko’s Garage, Season 1
Go Buster, Season 1
Little Baby Bum, Season 1
Morphie, Season 2
Playtime with Twinkle, Season 1
Supa Strikas, Season 1-3
T-Rex Ranch, Season 1
The Ring-A-Tangs, Season 1
Snowtime, 2015
The Saddle Club, Season 1-3
July 9
Chrisley Knows Best, Season 8
Growing Up Chrisley, Season 1-2
Snapped, Season 26-27
July 14
Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
July 15
Signs, 2002
The Sixth Sense, 1999
The Happening, 2008
The Village, 2004
Unbreakable, 2000
Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)
Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1
The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2
The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1
July 16
The Sisters of ’96; The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)
’96 Olympic Women’s Soccer Final, 2021
Ray, 2004
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
July 21
The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
July 22
Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers (NBC)
July 23
Snapped, Season 9
July 29
The Croods, 2013*
