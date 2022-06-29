What’s Coming to Peacock in July 2022, Including ‘Bad Guys,’ ‘Beyond Salem,’ ‘Love Island’
“The Bad Guys,” an animated heist film that pays tribute to crime movies such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Ocean’s Eleven,” debuts on Peacock on July 1. After a gang is arrested, its leader Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell) hatches a plan. The group of criminals will pretend to reform, all the while secretly plotting their next big caper. Joining Rockwell in the ensemble are Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Lilly Singh and Alex Borstein The movie was a surprise hit in theaters earlier this year, grossing nearly $243 million globally to date.
Watch “The Bad Guys” trailer:
The streamer will also launch an original six-episode British drama, “Trigger Point,” on July 7. A team of bomb experts in London, led by ex-military bomb disposal operative Lana Washington (played by Vicky McClure), the group must stop terrorist threats before more people are killed.
The Emmy-nominated “Days of Our Lives” streaming spinoff “Beyond Salem” will return to Peacock for a second season on July 11. The five-episode event will run all week and is sure to be filled with heartwarming family reunions, dangerous twists and turns, and mysterious villains.
The viral reality dating show “Love Island” also makes the move to Peacock in July as the streaming service promises an even steamier and shocking season than during its CBS run. Catch all the action, beginning on July 20.
Also, “Batman” fans rejoice! There are four movies — “Batman Returns,” “Batman Forever,” “Batman & Robin,” and “Batman” — celebrating the Caped Crusader’s exploits coming to the service on July 1. Another beloved franchise is also hitting Peacock in July: The “Harry Potter” films will arrive at the start of the month.
Coming to Peacock in July:
July 1
- Armageddon, 1998
- American Pie, 1999
- American Pie 2, 2001
- American Reunion, 2012
- American Wedding, 2003
- Antz, 1998*
- Away We Go, 2009
- The Bad Guys, 2022*
- Batman, 1989
- Batman & Robin, 1997
- Batman Forever, 1995
- Batman Returns, 1992
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- The Big Wedding, 2013*
- Blue Crush, 2002
- Blue Crush 2, 2011
- Blue Valentine, 2011*
- Born On The Fourth of July, 1989
- Bridesmaids, 2011*
- Bring It On Again, 2004
- Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
- Bulletproof, 1996
- Cast Away, 2000
- The Change-Up, 2011
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
- Crimson Tide, 1995
- Date Night, 2010
- Dazed and Confused, 1993
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
- End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
- Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011
- Fantastic Four, 2005
- Field of Dreams, 2005*
- For Love of the Game, 1999
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*
- Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
- Get Him to the Greek, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009
- Honey, 2003
- Honey 2, 2011
- I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
- John Wick, 2014*
- John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019*
- Just Go With It, 2011*
- Liar, Liar, 1997
- Little Fockers, 2010
- Looper, 2012
- Lucy, 2014*
- Major Payne, 1995
- Marley & Me, 2008
- Meet the Fockers, 2004
- Meet the Parents, 2000
- Mystery Men, 1999
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
- The Other Guys, 2010
- Robots, 2005
- The Rock, 1996
- Role Models, 2008
- Shallow Hal, 2001
- Shark Tale, 2004*
- A Simple Favor, 2018
- Sisters, 2015*
- The Skulls II, 2002
- The Skulls III, 2004
- The Skulls, 2000
- Stick It, 2006
- Trainwreck, 2015*
- Tremors, 1990*
- Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
- Tremors 5: Bloodlines
- Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018
- Tremors II, 1996
- Unbreakable, 2000
- What’s Love Got To Do With It, 1992
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, 2008*
- American Greed, Season 14
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Shrink, Season 1
- Snapped, 19-23
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen, Season 15-18
- IndyCar – Mid-Ohio
- Tour de France – Stage 1
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Harry Potter Movies
The Harry Potter films are a fantasy series based on the series of seven Harry Potter novels by British writer J. K. Rowling.
July 2
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Breeders Cup Challenge
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IMSA – CTMP
- IndyCar – Mid-Ohio*
- Pro Motocross – Red Bud
- Tour de France – Stage 2*
- WWE Money in the Bank*
July 3
- Tour de France – Stage 2*
- Indy Car – Mid-Ohio*
- IMSA – Sportscar Grand Prix
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers*
July 4
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Growing Up Chrisley, Season 3
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
- Ukraine: Answering the Call (NBC)
July 5
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tour de France – Stage 4*
- USA Softball vs. Australia*
- USA Softball vs. Japan*
July 6
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tour de France – Stage 5*
July 7
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tour de France – Stage 6*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
July 8
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Trigger Point, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France – Stage 7*
July 9
- American Century Championship
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tour de France – Stage 8*
- Pro Motorcross 2022 – Southwick
July 10
- American Century Championship
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles*
- Tour de France – Stage 9*
July 11
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Curious George, 2006
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 6
- The Shallows, 2016*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
July 12
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tour de France – Stage 10*
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem.
July 13
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Doom, 2005*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Make Do & Mend, Season 2*
- Tour de France – Stage 11*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 14
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 1-2, (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Open Championship – Round 1*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France – Stage 12*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 15
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Nash Bridges, 2021
- IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Open Championship – Round 1*
- Tour de France – Stage 13*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Track & Field Championships
July 16
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IMSA – Lime Rock
- IMSA – Toronto – Porsche Carrera Cup
- IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- MLB All-Star Futures Game*
- Tour de France – Stage 14*
- The Open Championship – Round 3
- World Track & Field Championships*
July 17
- IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays*
- The Open Championship – Final Round
- Tour de France – Stage 15*
- World Track & Field Championships
July 18
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 4-7
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- World Track & Field Championships
July 19
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Exhumed, Season 2, All Episodes (Oygen)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Tour de France – Stage 16*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Track & Field Championships
July 20
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France – Stage 17*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Track & Field Championships
Love Island
American version of the British dating reality competition in which ten singles come to stay in a villa for a few weeks and have to couple up with one another. Over the course of those weeks, they face the public vote and might be eliminated from the show. Other islanders join and try to break up the couples.
July 21
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 3-4, (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France – Stage 18*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Track & Field Championships
July 22
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IndyCar – Iowa*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Tour de France – Stage 19*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Track & Field Championships
July 23
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IndyCar – Iowa*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Senior Open Championship
- Tour de France – Stage 20*
- World Track & Field Championships
July 24
- IndyCar — Iowa
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies*
- The Senior Open Championship
- Tour de France – Stage 21*
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 1
- World Track & Field Championships
July 25
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 2
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
July 26
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 3
- U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 1
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 27
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 4
- U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 2
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 28
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 5-6, (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Resort, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 5
- U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 3
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 29
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- IndyCar – Indianapolis
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 6
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
July 30
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Indianapolis
- Nitro Rallycross – Sweden
- IndyCar — Indianapolis
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 7
- WWE SummerSlam*
July 31
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Nitro Rallycross – Sweden
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays*
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 8
- US Classic Gymnastics – Men’s
