What’s Coming To Peacock in June 2021, Including ‘The Matrix’ Franchise and ‘Magical Girl Friendship Squad’

The anime-inspired adult animated show “Magical Girl Friendship Squad” is a comedy in which two 20-somethings, Alex (Brianna Baker) and Daisy (Anna Akana), are out to save the world — as soon as they get their lives in order and figure out how to pay the rent. Peacock begins with season 1.

“The Matrix” trilogy focuses on how self-aware machines are imprisoning mankind in a virtual-reality system – The Matrix. Some prisoners manage to escape, and Neo (Keanu Reeves) tries to save humanity, even as he is pursued by artificial intelligence.

Plus, it’s season three of “TrollsTopia.”

Coming to Peacock in June 2021:

June 1

Akeelah and the Bee, 2006*

American Beauty, 1999

The Ant Bully, 2006*

Beauty Shop, 2005

The Birdcage, 1996

Blue Crush 2, 2011*

Blue Steak, 1999

The Bone Collector, 1999*

Brokeback Mountain, 2006*

Bruce Almighty, 2003*

Career Opportunities, 1991

The Change-Up, 2011*

Conan The Barbarian, 1982

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003*

Dumb and Dumber To, 2014

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast Five, 2011*

Ghostbusters, 1984*

Ghostbusters II, 1989*

Hitch, 2005*

Hollywoodland, 2006*

The Hurt Locker, 2009*

Jurassic Park, 1993*

Jurassic Park III, 2001*

Killing Escobar, 2021*

Little Fockers, 2010*

Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997*

Love & Mercy, 2015*

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003*

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003*

The Matrix, 1999*

Meet the Fockers, 2004*

Meet the Parents, 2000*

Milk, 2008*

Nanny McPhee, 2006*

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978*

Neighbors, 2014

Patriot Games, 1992

Peter Pan, 2003*

Phantasm II, 1988*

Pitch Black, 2000*

Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019

Religulous, 2008*

Snakes on a Plane, 2006*

Spy Game, 2001

The Thing (’11), 2011*

Wild Card, 2015*

American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)

Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)

Drag Heals, Season 1

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5

Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1

Pride, Season 1

Transcendent, Season 1-2

June 2

America’s Got Talent, Season 16 (NBC)

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams, Episode 1

June 3

We Are Lady Parts, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

WWE Miz & Mrs., Season 2

June 4

Making It, Season 3 (NBC)

June 6

WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio’s Make History

June 7

Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1

Wild Life, Season 1

Devil May Care, Season 1

Hell Den, Season 2

The Pole, Season 1

The Summoner, Season 1

June 9

Vanderpump Dogs, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 2

June 10

TrollsTopia, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)

June 11

Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5

June 13

WWE Untold: The Nexus

June 16

Paddington, 2014*

Tower Heist, 2011*

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 3

June 17

Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

June 20

WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell

June 21

Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives

Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes

June 23

Capital One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)

Challenge the Champ, Season 1

Olympic Dreamers, Season 1

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4

June 27

Making WWE: Building The Spectacle

June 30

WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5

