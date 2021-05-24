What’s Coming To Peacock in June 2021, Including ‘The Matrix’ Franchise and ‘Magical Girl Friendship Squad’
The anime-inspired adult animated show “Magical Girl Friendship Squad” is a comedy in which two 20-somethings, Alex (Brianna Baker) and Daisy (Anna Akana), are out to save the world — as soon as they get their lives in order and figure out how to pay the rent. Peacock begins with season 1.
“The Matrix” trilogy focuses on how self-aware machines are imprisoning mankind in a virtual-reality system – The Matrix. Some prisoners manage to escape, and Neo (Keanu Reeves) tries to save humanity, even as he is pursued by artificial intelligence.
Plus, it’s season three of “TrollsTopia.”
Coming to Peacock in June 2021:
June 1
- Akeelah and the Bee, 2006*
- American Beauty, 1999
- The Ant Bully, 2006*
- Beauty Shop, 2005
- The Birdcage, 1996
- Blue Crush 2, 2011*
- Blue Steak, 1999
- The Bone Collector, 1999*
- Brokeback Mountain, 2006*
- Bruce Almighty, 2003*
- Career Opportunities, 1991
- The Change-Up, 2011*
- Conan The Barbarian, 1982
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003*
- Dumb and Dumber To, 2014
- Far From Heaven, 2002
- Fast Five, 2011*
- Ghostbusters, 1984*
- Ghostbusters II, 1989*
- Hitch, 2005*
- Hollywoodland, 2006*
- The Hurt Locker, 2009*
- Jurassic Park, 1993*
- Jurassic Park III, 2001*
- Killing Escobar, 2021*
- Little Fockers, 2010*
- Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997*
- Love & Mercy, 2015*
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003*
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003*
- The Matrix, 1999*
- Meet the Fockers, 2004*
- Meet the Parents, 2000*
- Milk, 2008*
- Nanny McPhee, 2006*
- Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*
- National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978*
- Neighbors, 2014
- Patriot Games, 1992
- Peter Pan, 2003*
- Phantasm II, 1988*
- Pitch Black, 2000*
- Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019
- Religulous, 2008*
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006*
- Spy Game, 2001
- The Thing (’11), 2011*
- Wild Card, 2015*
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)
- Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)
- Drag Heals, Season 1
- Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5
- Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1
- Pride, Season 1
- Transcendent, Season 1-2
June 2
- America’s Got Talent, Season 16 (NBC)
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams, Episode 1
June 3
- We Are Lady Parts, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- WWE Miz & Mrs., Season 2
June 4
- Making It, Season 3 (NBC)
June 6
- WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio’s Make History
June 7
- Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1
- Wild Life, Season 1
- Devil May Care, Season 1
- Hell Den, Season 2
- The Pole, Season 1
- The Summoner, Season 1
June 9
- Vanderpump Dogs, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 2
June 10
- TrollsTopia, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)
June 11
- Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5
June 13
- WWE Untold: The Nexus
June 16
- Paddington, 2014*
- Tower Heist, 2011*
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 3
June 17
- Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
June 20
- WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell
June 21
- Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives
- Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes
June 23
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)
- Challenge the Champ, Season 1
- Olympic Dreamers, Season 1
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4
June 27
- Making WWE: Building The Spectacle
June 30
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5