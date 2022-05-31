What’s Coming to Peacock in June 2022, Including ‘Spider-Man’ Franchise, ‘Rutherford Falls’
The second season of the quirky, critically acclaimed comedy “Rutherford Falls,” returns to Peacock in June. The show centers on two lifelong best friends, played by Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas, whose friendship is tested in the first season as their small town deals with its problematic history with local Native American tribes. Helms and Ornelas co-created the show along with “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place” creator Michael Schur. Season 2 begins on June 16.
Check out a preview of “Rutherford Falls”:
The story of teenager Peter Parker and how a spider bite turned him into a friendly, neighborhood superhero is chronicled in the three original “*Spider-Man”* films. All arrive on Peacock June 1.
Also coming to the streamer in June is the revival of the iconic series “Queer As Folk.” This reboot of the Showtime series centers on a group of LGBTQ+ queer friends in New Orleans in the wake of a tragedy. The show launches on June 9. Both seasons of the original British version of the series streams June 1 on Peacock.
Coming to Peacock in June:
June 1
- The ‘Burbs (1989)
- 1917 (2019)
- 2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003
- 2012 (2009)
- 300 (2007)
- 49 Pulses (2017)
- Along Came Polly (2004)
- Antwone Fisher (2002)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Back to the Future (1985)
- Back to the Future II (1989)
- Back to the Future III (1990)
- Battleship (2012)
- Because I Said So (2007)
- Belly (1998)
- The Blind Side (2009)
- Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)
- The Bourne Legacy (2012)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
- Brazil (1985)
- Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)
- The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
- City of Queens (2021)
- Cry Freedom (1987)
- Dante’s Peak (1997)
- The Deer Hunter (1979)
- Deliver Us From Eva (2003)
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
- Far From Heaven (2002)
- Fast & Furious (2009)
- The Fast and the Furious (2001)
- Fast Five (2011)
- Father Figures (2017)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)
- Kicking & Screaming (2005)
- The Kids Are All Right (2010)
- Knight and Day (2010)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- Minions (2015)
- Mo’ Better Blues (1990)
- Mr. 3000 (2004)
- Patch Adams (2000)
- Pitch Black (2012)
- Pitch Perfect (2012)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2013)
- Pretty Woman (1990)
- Pride (2014)
- The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)
- Safe House (2012)
- Save the Last Dance (2001)
- Speed (1994)
- Spider-Man (2002)
- Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- Spider-Man 3 (2007)
- Standoff (2016)
- Stir Crazy (1980)
- Ted 2 (2015)
- The Thing (1982)
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)
- Tower Heist (2011)
- Transamerica (2005)
- Van Helsing (2004)
- The Waterboy (1998)
- White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
- Wimbledon (2004)
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode
- Escape to the Chateau, Season 8
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- New York Undercover, Season 1-4
- Queer as Folk, Season 1-2 (UK)
June 2
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 14
- Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final
- Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 7
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
- The Croods: Family Tree, Season 3
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode
- TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1
- U.S. Women’s Open – Round 1
June 3
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final
- IndyCar Detroit – Practice 1
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- U.S. Women’s Open – Round 2
- The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
- Top Chef, Season 19, Finale
- TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2
June 4
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- IndyCar Detroit – Practice 2
- IndyCar – Indy Lights, Detroit
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- IMSA – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Britsol Bears
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby
- Supercross Recap Show
- U.S. Women’s Open – Round 3
- WWE – NXT In Your House
June 5
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 1
- Diamond League T&F – International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat
- Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals
- IndyCar – Indy Lights Detroit
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers v. New York Yankees
- U.S. Women’s Open – Finals
- USFL – TBD v. TBD
- WWE – Hell in a Cell
June 6
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 2
- Devil’s Advocate, Season 1, 2 New Episodes
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode
- Symone, Season 1, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 7
- America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 3
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- Killer Siblings, Seasons 1-3
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode
- Symone, Season 1, New Episode
- The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 8
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 4
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 9
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 15
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 5
- Diamond League T&F, Criterium du Daiphine – Stage 6
- Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 8
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Queer As Folk, Season 1, Episodes 1-8
- The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 10
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 6
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- IndyCar Road America – Practice
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
- USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 1
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 11
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Belmont Stakes
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 7
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Premiership Rugby – Semi-Final
- USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 2
- USFL – TBD v. TBD
June 12
- Blended (2014)
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 8
- Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Oakland Athletics v. Cleveland Guardians
- Track & Field NYC Invitational
- USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Final Round
June 13
- Devil’s Advocate, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode
- Road to the World Cup – TBD vs. Peru
- Symone, Season 1, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 14
- America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode
- Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episodes 1-3
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Road to the World Cup – Costa Rica vs. New Zealand
- Royal Ascot – Day 1
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode
- Symone, Season 1, New Episode
- The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 15
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Royal Ascot – Day 2
- U.S. Open Golf – Round 1
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 16
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 16
- Diamond League T&F – Bislett Games
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Jaws (1975)
- Jaws 2 (1983)
- Jaws 3-D (1983)
- Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
- Royal Ascot – Day 3
- Rutherford Falls Season 2, Episodes 1-8
- The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode
- U.S. Open Golf – Round 1
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
Jaws Movies
The classic horror films about a great white shark that’s been attacking people of the coast of New England and bringing terror to their beach vacations. The first film was a major box-office success bringing in almost 500 million world wide and spawning the blockbuster movie phenomena and three sequels.
June 17
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Royal Ascot – Day 4
- The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
- U.S. Open Golf – Round 2
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 18
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Diamond League T&F – Meeting de Paris
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Nitro Rallycross England – Qualifying, Battle Brackets
- Premiership Rugby – Final
- Royal Ascot Day 5
- Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 1
- U.S. Open Golf – Round 3
June 19
- MLB Sunday Leadoff: Philadelphia Phillies v. Washington Nationals
- Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 2
- U.S. Open Golf – Final
- USFL – TBD v. TBD
June 20
- José José: El Príncipe de la Canción, Season 1
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode
- Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 3
- Symone, Season 1, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 21
- America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode
- Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 4
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- Killer Relationships, Season 1
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode
- Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 4
- Symone, Season 1, New Episode
- The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 22
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 5
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 23
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 17
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 6
- The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episodes 1-3
- U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 1
- USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 1
June 24
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Premios tu Musica Urbano
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode
- Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7
- The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
- U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 2
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
- Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early, Comedy Special
June 25
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 5
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- IMSA – Watkins Glen Qualifying
- IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup & Lamborghini Super Trofeo
- KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7
- U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 3
- USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 3
- USFL – Semifinals
June 26
- KPMG PGA Women’s Golf – Championship
- IMSA Watkins Glen – Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen
- IMSA Watkins Glen – Watkins Glen International
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Mets v. Miami Marlins
- U.S. Senior Open Golf – Final
- USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 4
June 27
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode
- Symone, Season 1, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 28
- America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, New Episode
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Symone, Season 1, New Episode
- Unexpected Killer, Season 1-3A
- The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 29
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1 New Episode
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 30
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
- Diamond League T&F Bauhaus-Galan
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
- Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 8
- The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episode 4
