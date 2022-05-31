What’s Coming to Peacock in June 2022, Including ‘Spider-Man’ Franchise, ‘Rutherford Falls’

The second season of the quirky, critically acclaimed comedy “Rutherford Falls,” returns to Peacock in June. The show centers on two lifelong best friends, played by Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas, whose friendship is tested in the first season as their small town deals with its problematic history with local Native American tribes. Helms and Ornelas co-created the show along with “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place” creator Michael Schur. Season 2 begins on June 16.

Check out a preview of “Rutherford Falls”:

The story of teenager Peter Parker and how a spider bite turned him into a friendly, neighborhood superhero is chronicled in the three original “*Spider-Man”* films. All arrive on Peacock June 1.

Also coming to the streamer in June is the revival of the iconic series “Queer As Folk.” This reboot of the Showtime series centers on a group of LGBTQ+ queer friends in New Orleans in the wake of a tragedy. The show launches on June 9. Both seasons of the original British version of the series streams June 1 on Peacock.

Coming to Peacock in June:

June 1

The ‘Burbs (1989)

1917 (2019)

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003

2012 (2009)

300 (2007)

49 Pulses (2017)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future II (1989)

Back to the Future III (1990)

Battleship (2012)

Because I Said So (2007)

Belly (1998)

The Blind Side (2009)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Brazil (1985)

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

City of Queens (2021)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

The Deer Hunter (1979)

Deliver Us From Eva (2003)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Far From Heaven (2002)

Fast & Furious (2009)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Fast Five (2011)

Father Figures (2017)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Knight and Day (2010)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Minions (2015)

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Patch Adams (2000)

Pitch Black (2012)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2013)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Pride (2014)

The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)

Safe House (2012)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Speed (1994)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Standoff (2016)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Thing (1982)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Tower Heist (2011)

Transamerica (2005)

Van Helsing (2004)

The Waterboy (1998)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Wimbledon (2004)

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode

Escape to the Chateau, Season 8

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

New York Undercover, Season 1-4

Queer as Folk, Season 1-2 (UK)

June 2

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 14

Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final

Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 7

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 3

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1

U.S. Women’s Open – Round 1

June 3

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final

IndyCar Detroit – Practice 1

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

U.S. Women’s Open – Round 2

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

Top Chef, Season 19, Finale

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2

June 4

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

IndyCar Detroit – Practice 2

IndyCar – Indy Lights, Detroit

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

IMSA – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Britsol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby

Supercross Recap Show

U.S. Women’s Open – Round 3

WWE – NXT In Your House

June 5

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 1

Diamond League T&F – International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat

Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals

IndyCar – Indy Lights Detroit

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers v. New York Yankees

U.S. Women’s Open – Finals

USFL – TBD v. TBD

WWE – Hell in a Cell

June 6

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 2

Devil’s Advocate, Season 1, 2 New Episodes

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 7

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 3

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

Killer Siblings, Seasons 1-3

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 8

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 4

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 9

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 15

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 5

Diamond League T&F, Criterium du Daiphine – Stage 6

Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 8

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Queer As Folk, Season 1, Episodes 1-8

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 10

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 6

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

IndyCar Road America – Practice

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 11

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Belmont Stakes

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 7

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Premiership Rugby – Semi-Final

USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 2

USFL – TBD v. TBD

June 12

Blended (2014)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 8

Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Oakland Athletics v. Cleveland Guardians

Track & Field NYC Invitational

USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Final Round

June 13

Devil’s Advocate, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode

Road to the World Cup – TBD vs. Peru

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 14

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episodes 1-3

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Road to the World Cup – Costa Rica vs. New Zealand

Royal Ascot – Day 1

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 15

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Royal Ascot – Day 2

U.S. Open Golf – Round 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 16

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 16

Diamond League T&F – Bislett Games

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1983)

Jaws 3-D (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Royal Ascot – Day 3

Rutherford Falls Season 2, Episodes 1-8

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode

U.S. Open Golf – Round 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

Jaws Movies The classic horror films about a great white shark that’s been attacking people of the coast of New England and bringing terror to their beach vacations. The first film was a major box-office success bringing in almost 500 million world wide and spawning the blockbuster movie phenomena and three sequels.

June 17

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Royal Ascot – Day 4

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

U.S. Open Golf – Round 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 18

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Diamond League T&F – Meeting de Paris

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Nitro Rallycross England – Qualifying, Battle Brackets

Premiership Rugby – Final

Royal Ascot Day 5

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 1

U.S. Open Golf – Round 3

June 19

MLB Sunday Leadoff: Philadelphia Phillies v. Washington Nationals

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 2

U.S. Open Golf – Final

USFL – TBD v. TBD

June 20

José José: El Príncipe de la Canción, Season 1

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 3

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 21

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 4

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

Killer Relationships, Season 1

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 4

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 22

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 5

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 23

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 17

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 6

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episodes 1-3

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 1

USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 1

June 24

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Premios tu Musica Urbano

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early, Comedy Special

June 25

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 5

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

IMSA – Watkins Glen Qualifying

IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup & Lamborghini Super Trofeo

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 3

USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 3

USFL – Semifinals

June 26

KPMG PGA Women’s Golf – Championship

IMSA Watkins Glen – Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen

IMSA Watkins Glen – Watkins Glen International

MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Mets v. Miami Marlins

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Final

USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 4

June 27

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 28

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, New Episode

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Symone, Season 1, New Episode

Unexpected Killer, Season 1-3A

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 29

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode

Dancing With Myself, Season 1 New Episode

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode

June 30