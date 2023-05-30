What’s Coming to Peacock in June 2023: ‘Based on a True Story,’ LeBron James Biopic ‘Shooting Stars,’ ‘Bourne’ Franchise
Coming June 8 to Peacock is “Based on a True Story,” a true-crime comedy thriller about a couple (Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina) who decide that getting involved in a murder will somehow save their marriage. All eight episodes will be released at once. This comical look at true crime is sure to entertain audiences, whether they are fans of the genre or not.
Check out the trailer for “Based on a True Story”:
On June 2, Peacock will premiere the new film “Shooting Stars.” The sports movie tells the story of LeBron James and how his high-school team at Akron’s St. Vincent/St. Mary High School became the No. 1 basketball team in the country. Also, how the friendships forged on the court have remained in place throughout the decades that followed.
Watch the “Shooting Stars” trailer:
Four of the five “Bourne” films are set to arrive on the service on June 1. The action-thrillers star Matt Damon in all but “The Bourne Legacy.” Damon plays Jason Bourne, a CIA assassin created by Robert Ludlum, who suffers from dissociative amnesia.
Coming in June:
June 1
- 10 Things I Hate About You, 1999
- Akeelah and the Bee, 2006
- All Eyez On Me, 2017*
- Art and Pep, 2022
- The Bone Collector, 1999*
- The Bourne Identity, 2002*
- The Bourne Supremacy, 2004*
- The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*
- The Bourne Legacy, 2012*
- The Calling, 2014*
- Casino, 1995*
- The Fast and the Furious, 2001*
- 2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003*
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*
- Fast & Furious, 2009*
- Fast Five, 2011*
- Field of Dreams, 1989*
- Flushed Away, 2006
- Have No Fear: The Life of Pope John Paul II, 2005
- Higher Learning, 1995
- Hurricane Season, 2009
- The Hurricane, 1999
- Judgement Day, 1999*
- Jurassic Park, 1993*
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997*
- Jurassic Park III, 2001*
- Jurassic World, 2015*
- Kick-Ass, 2010
- The Last Legion, 2007
- Life on the Line, 2016
- Lost in Translation, 2003
- Love the Coopers, 2015*
- Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006
- Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
- Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
- Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- Marauders, 2016
- The Money Pit, 1986
- Outlander, 2009
- Out of Sight, 1998
- The Producers, 2005
- The Proposal, 2009
- The Purge, 2013*
- The Purge: Election Year, 2016*
- Rent, 2005
- Ride Along, 2014*
- Scarface, 1983
- The Secret Life of Pets, 2016*
- Soul Men, 2008
- Spare Parts, 2015*
- State Property, 2002
- Still Waiting, 2009*
- Superbad, 2007
- They Came Together, 2014
- Transamerica, 2006
- Waiting…,2005*
- War, 2007*
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
- XXX, 2002
- XXX: State of The Union, 2005
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Round 1
- Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Round 1
- Soulful and Funny, Season 1*
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)
The Bourne Movies
The Bourne films are a series of action thriller movies based on the character Jason Bourne, a CIA assassin suffering from extreme memory loss who must figure out who he is. The character is based on novels by Robert Ludlum. The fourth film in the series introduces Aaron Cross, a Department of Defense operative who runs for his life because of Bourne’s actions.
June 2
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- IndyCar – Practice 1 – Detroit, MI*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Patrona, Season 1
- LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Round 2
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Principal Charity Classic – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Round 2
- Shooting Stars, 2023 (Peacock Original Film)*
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode, (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Florence, Italy
June 3
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- American Track League – Music City Track Carnival – Nashville, TN*
- The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- IMSA – Michelin Pilot Challenge – Belle Isle
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IndyCar – Practice 2 & Qualifying – Detroit, MI*
- LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Round 3
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Principal Charity Classic – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Round 3
- Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 19 – Hangtown*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
- USFL – Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions
Days of Our Lives
The Horton and Brady broods endure the romantic trials of life in Salem, a Midwestern hamlet filled with evil geniuses, star-crossed lovers and a rich family history.
June 4
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 1
- Golf’s Longest Day
- IndyCar Race – Detroit, MI*
- LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Final Round
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Principal Charity Classic – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Final Round
- Wedding Season, 2023 (Hallmark)+
June 5
- Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)
- The Culture Is: Indigenous Women, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 2
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode (CNBC)
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone
It follows Symone as she explores issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race.
June 6
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 3
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Race to Survive: Alaska, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Violent Minds: Killers on Tape, Season 1, New Episodes (Oxygen)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
June 7
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 4
- Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
We head to the Garden State for this installment of the “Housewives” franchise, focusing on affluent Jersey girls who are more than just friends. The cast has changed through the seasons but the featured housewives through the years have included Caroline Manzo, a devoted wife and mother of three adult children; former Las Vegas cosmetologist Jacqueline Laurita, who is now a full-time housewife; and Teresa Giudice, a mother of four who runs her household without help from a nanny or personal assistant.
June 8
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Based On A True Story, Season 1, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 5
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
June 9
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 5
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – ShopRite Classic – Round 1
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Round 2
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode, (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Paris, France
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Based on a True Story
The lives of a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow-close toilet seat.
June 10
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 6
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- LPGA Tour – ShopRite LPGA Classic – Round 2
- PGA TOUR Champions – American Family Insurance Championship – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Round 3
- Super Motocross Race Day Live & Round 20 – Thunder Valley*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. Memphis Showboats
June 11
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 8
- Love’s Greek to Me, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- LPGA Tour – ShopRite LPGA Classic – Final Round
- PGA TOUR Champions – American Family Insurance Championship – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Final Round
- USFL – Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers
June 12
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 8
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Live From the U.S. Open
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Prince: The Final Secret (Reelz)++
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard
Follow a group of friends as they vacation in the historical Oak Bluffs area of Martha’s Vineyard, one of the most picturesque destinations in New England. From yacht parties to electrifying romance, both fun and drama are on the docket for these young professionals and entrepreneurs during their island getaway.
June 13
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- American Ninja Warriors, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Live From the U.S. Open
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
June 14
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
- Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Live From the U.S. Open
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
America’s Got Talent
A weekly talent competition where an array of performers – from singers and dancers, to comedians and novelty acts – vie for a $1 million cash prize.
June 15
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 6, Episodes 1-8
- Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Live From the U.S. Open
- LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Round 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- U.S. Open Championship – Round 1*
- Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Oslo, Norway
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
June 16
- 2 Guns, 2013
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- IndyCar – Road America – Practice 1*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Live From the U.S. Open
- LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Round 2
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Tierra de Reyes, Season 1
- U.S. Open Championship – Round 2*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules
Follow the passionate, volatile and hot-and-bothered-staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this wild group of employees as they pursue their dreams and each other while working at her “Sexy, Unique Restaurant.”
June 17
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- IndyCar – Road America – Qualifying & Practice 2*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Live From the U.S. Open
- LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Round 3
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 21 – High Point*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals
- U.S. Open Golf Championship – Round 3*
June 18
- FINA World Swimming Championships
- IndyCar Race – Road America
- Live From the U.S. Open
- LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Final Round
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs*
- U.S. Open Championship – Final Round*
- The Wedding Contract, 2023 (Hallmark)+
June 19
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Guns N’ Roses: America’s Most Dangerous Band (Reelz)++
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
June 20
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 1
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens: Live
Bravo network executive Andy Cohen discusses pop culture topics with celebrities and reality show personalities.
June 21
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
- Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 2
- Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
June 22
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 3
- Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Round 1*
- LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Dancing Queens
Profesional amateur dancing is the fastest-growing division of ballroom dancing in the world. In this sport, known as Pro-Am, amateur dancers pay professional dance partners to compete with them in competitions around the country each week. No stone goes unturned and no price is too high for these women dancers who are obsessed to a spectacular degree. From the producers of “90 Day Fiance,” this access-driven docuseries will follow and intercut the stories of the most fascinating, talented, and obsessed ballroom amateur dancers in the country.
June 23
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- IMSA – Watkins Glen – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*
- IMSA – Watkins Glen – Porsche Carrera Cup*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Round 2
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Round 2
- Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
June 24
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 4
- IMSA – Watkins Glen – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
- IMSA – Watkins Glen – Porsche Carrera Cup*
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Round 3
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Round 3
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships
- USFL – Playoff Game
Morning Joe
Morning Joe is a weekday morning talk show on MSNBC, with Joe Scarborough discussing the news of the day in a panel format with co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist. It was created as the replacement for Imus in the Morning, which was canceled in April 2007 after simulcasting on MSNBC since 1996. It airs from 6AM to 9AM Eastern Time.
June 25
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- IMSA – Six Hours of the Glen
- KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Final Round
- Make Me a Match, 2023 (Hallmark)+
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Final Round
- Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
June 26
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Journey: A Voice Lost… and Found (Reelz)++
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer
Viewers go on an incredible journey to the wildest points of the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales. Each week, a new destination is revealed, ranging from Africa to Indochina and the Middle East, as well as many untamed islands around the world.
June 27
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- American Ninja Warriors, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 1
- The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
June 28
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
- Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 2
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Wall
Game show in which correct answers cause a green ball to fall down the wall adding the value of the slot to the players’ winning total and a missed question causes an ominous red ball to fall and deduct the value from the team’s total. Teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.
June 29
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)
- LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 3
- U.S. Senior Open – Round 1*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
June 30
- Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
- The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- IndyCar – Mid-Ohio – Practice 1*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Round 2
- Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
- Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Lausanne, Switzerland
- USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 4
- U.S. Senior Open – Round 2*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Temptation Island
Couples travel to a tropical paradise where they are forced to decide if they’re ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives. A reboot of the 2001 reality series.
Live Sports & Events
- June 1-4: LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open
- June 1-4: PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament
- June 2: Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Florence, Italy
- June 2-4: IndyCar – Detroit, MI*
- June 2-4: PGA TOUR Champions – Principal Charity Classic
- June 3: American Track League – Music City Track Carnival – Nashville, TN
- June 3: IMSA – Michelin Pilot Challenge – Belle Isle
- June 3: Round 19 SMX World Champs – Hangtown*
- June 3: Super Motocross Race Day Live – Hangtown*
- June 3: USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
- June 3: USFL – Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions
- June 4: MLB Sunday Leadoff – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates*
- June 4-11: Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race
- June 5: Golf’s Longest Day
- June 8-11: PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open
- June 9: Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Paris, France
- June 9-11: LPGA Tour – ShopRite LPGA Classic
- June 9-11: PGA TOUR Champions – American Family Insurance Championship
- June 10: Round 20 SMX World Champs – Thunder Valley*
- June 10: Super Motocross Race Day Live – Thunder Valley*
- June 10: USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. Memphis Showboats
- June 11: USFL – Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers
- June 15: Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Oslo, Norway
- June 15-18: LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic
- June 15-18: U.S. Open Championship
- June 16-18: IndyCar – Road America*
- June 17: Round 21 SMX World Champs – High Point*
- June 17: Super Motocross Race Day Live – High Point*
- June 17: USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals
- June 18: MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs*
- June 20-24: Horse Racing – Royal Ascot
- June 22-25: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
- June 22-25: PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship
- June 23-25: IMSA – Watkins Glen
- June 23-25: PGA TOUR Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
- June 24: USFL – Playoff Game
- June 24: Track & Field – USATF NYC Grand Prix
- June 27-July 1: USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships
- June 29-July 2: PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic
- June 29-July 2: U.S. Senior Open
- June 30: Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Lausanne, Switzerland
- June 30-July 2: IndyCar – Mid-Ohio*
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.