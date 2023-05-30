What’s Coming to Peacock in June 2023: ‘Based on a True Story,’ LeBron James Biopic ‘Shooting Stars,’ ‘Bourne’ Franchise

Coming June 8 to Peacock is “Based on a True Story,” a true-crime comedy thriller about a couple (Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina) who decide that getting involved in a murder will somehow save their marriage. All eight episodes will be released at once. This comical look at true crime is sure to entertain audiences, whether they are fans of the genre or not.

Check out the trailer for “Based on a True Story”:

On June 2, Peacock will premiere the new film “Shooting Stars.” The sports movie tells the story of LeBron James and how his high-school team at Akron’s St. Vincent/St. Mary High School became the No. 1 basketball team in the country. Also, how the friendships forged on the court have remained in place throughout the decades that followed.

Watch the “Shooting Stars” trailer:

Four of the five “Bourne” films are set to arrive on the service on June 1. The action-thrillers star Matt Damon in all but “The Bourne Legacy.” Damon plays Jason Bourne, a CIA assassin created by Robert Ludlum, who suffers from dissociative amnesia.

Coming in June:

June 1

10 Things I Hate About You, 1999

Akeelah and the Bee, 2006

All Eyez On Me, 2017*

Art and Pep, 2022

The Bone Collector, 1999*

The Bourne Identity, 2002*

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*

The Bourne Legacy, 2012*

The Calling, 2014*

Casino, 1995*

The Fast and the Furious, 2001*

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*

Fast & Furious, 2009*

Fast Five, 2011*

Field of Dreams, 1989*

Flushed Away, 2006

Have No Fear: The Life of Pope John Paul II, 2005

Higher Learning, 1995

Hurricane Season, 2009

The Hurricane, 1999

Judgement Day, 1999*

Jurassic Park, 1993*

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997*

Jurassic Park III, 2001*

Jurassic World, 2015*

Kick-Ass, 2010

The Last Legion, 2007

Life on the Line, 2016

Lost in Translation, 2003

Love the Coopers, 2015*

Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006

Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Marauders, 2016

The Money Pit, 1986

Outlander, 2009

Out of Sight, 1998

The Producers, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

The Purge, 2013*

The Purge: Election Year, 2016*

Rent, 2005

Ride Along, 2014*

Scarface, 1983

The Secret Life of Pets, 2016*

Soul Men, 2008

Spare Parts, 2015*

State Property, 2002

Still Waiting, 2009*

Superbad, 2007

They Came Together, 2014

Transamerica, 2006

Waiting…,2005*

War, 2007*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

XXX, 2002

XXX: State of The Union, 2005

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Round 1

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Round 1

Soulful and Funny, Season 1*

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)

The Bourne Movies The Bourne films are a series of action thriller movies based on the character Jason Bourne, a CIA assassin suffering from extreme memory loss who must figure out who he is. The character is based on novels by Robert Ludlum. The fourth film in the series introduces Aaron Cross, a Department of Defense operative who runs for his life because of Bourne’s actions.

June 2 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

IndyCar – Practice 1 – Detroit, MI*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Patrona, Season 1

LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Principal Charity Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Round 2

Shooting Stars, 2023 (Peacock Original Film)*

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode, (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Florence, Italy June 3 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Track League – Music City Track Carnival – Nashville, TN*

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA – Michelin Pilot Challenge – Belle Isle

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Practice 2 & Qualifying – Detroit, MI*

LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR Champions – Principal Charity Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Round 3

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 19 – Hangtown*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

USFL – Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions

Days of Our Lives November 8, 1965 The Horton and Brady broods endure the romantic trials of life in Salem, a Midwestern hamlet filled with evil geniuses, star-crossed lovers and a rich family history.

June 4 Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 1

Golf’s Longest Day

IndyCar Race – Detroit, MI*

LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Final Round

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR Champions – Principal Charity Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Final Round

Wedding Season, 2023 (Hallmark)+ June 5 Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)

The Culture Is: Indigenous Women, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 2

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode (CNBC)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone May 7, 2022 It follows Symone as she explores issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race.

June 6 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 3

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Race to Survive: Alaska, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape, Season 1, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) June 7 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 4

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey May 12, 2009 We head to the Garden State for this installment of the “Housewives” franchise, focusing on affluent Jersey girls who are more than just friends. The cast has changed through the seasons but the featured housewives through the years have included Caroline Manzo, a devoted wife and mother of three adult children; former Las Vegas cosmetologist Jacqueline Laurita, who is now a full-time housewife; and Teresa Giudice, a mother of four who runs her household without help from a nanny or personal assistant.

June 8 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Based On A True Story, Season 1, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 5

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) June 9 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 5

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – ShopRite Classic – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Round 2

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode, (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Paris, France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Based on a True Story June 8, 2023 The lives of a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow-close toilet seat.

June 10 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 6

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – ShopRite LPGA Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – American Family Insurance Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Round 3

Super Motocross Race Day Live & Round 20 – Thunder Valley*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. Memphis Showboats June 11 Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 8

Love’s Greek to Me, 2023 (Hallmark)+

LPGA Tour – ShopRite LPGA Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – American Family Insurance Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Final Round

USFL – Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers June 12 Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 8

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Live From the U.S. Open

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Prince: The Final Secret (Reelz)++

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard May 7, 2023 Follow a group of friends as they vacation in the historical Oak Bluffs area of Martha’s Vineyard, one of the most picturesque destinations in New England. From yacht parties to electrifying romance, both fun and drama are on the docket for these young professionals and entrepreneurs during their island getaway.

June 13 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warriors, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the U.S. Open

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) June 14 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the U.S. Open

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

America’s Got Talent June 21, 2006 A weekly talent competition where an array of performers – from singers and dancers, to comedians and novelty acts – vie for a $1 million cash prize.

June 15 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 6, Episodes 1-8

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the U.S. Open

LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

U.S. Open Championship – Round 1*

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Oslo, Norway

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) June 16 2 Guns, 2013

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

IndyCar – Road America – Practice 1*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the U.S. Open

LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tierra de Reyes, Season 1

U.S. Open Championship – Round 2*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules January 7, 2013 Follow the passionate, volatile and hot-and-bothered-staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this wild group of employees as they pursue their dreams and each other while working at her “Sexy, Unique Restaurant.”

June 17 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

IndyCar – Road America – Qualifying & Practice 2*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the U.S. Open

LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 21 – High Point*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals

U.S. Open Golf Championship – Round 3* June 18 FINA World Swimming Championships

IndyCar Race – Road America

Live From the U.S. Open

LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs*

U.S. Open Championship – Final Round*

The Wedding Contract, 2023 (Hallmark)+ June 19 Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Guns N’ Roses: America’s Most Dangerous Band (Reelz)++

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) June 20 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 1

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens: Live July 16, 2009 Bravo network executive Andy Cohen discusses pop culture topics with celebrities and reality show personalities.

June 21 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 2

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) June 22 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 3

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Round 1*

LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Dancing Queens May 9, 2023 Profesional amateur dancing is the fastest-growing division of ballroom dancing in the world. In this sport, known as Pro-Am, amateur dancers pay professional dance partners to compete with them in competitions around the country each week. No stone goes unturned and no price is too high for these women dancers who are obsessed to a spectacular degree. From the producers of “90 Day Fiance,” this access-driven docuseries will follow and intercut the stories of the most fascinating, talented, and obsessed ballroom amateur dancers in the country.

June 23 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

IMSA – Watkins Glen – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*

IMSA – Watkins Glen – Porsche Carrera Cup*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) June 24 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 4

IMSA – Watkins Glen – Lamborghini Super Trofeo

IMSA – Watkins Glen – Porsche Carrera Cup*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Round 3

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships

USFL – Playoff Game

Morning Joe May 9, 2007 Morning Joe is a weekday morning talk show on MSNBC, with Joe Scarborough discussing the news of the day in a panel format with co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist. It was created as the replacement for Imus in the Morning, which was canceled in April 2007 after simulcasting on MSNBC since 1996. It airs from 6AM to 9AM Eastern Time.

June 25 Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA – Six Hours of the Glen

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Final Round

Make Me a Match, 2023 (Hallmark)+

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Final Round

Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) June 26 Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Journey: A Voice Lost… and Found (Reelz)++

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer January 5, 2019 Viewers go on an incredible journey to the wildest points of the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales. Each week, a new destination is revealed, ranging from Africa to Indochina and the Middle East, as well as many untamed islands around the world.

June 27 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warriors, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 1

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) June 28 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 2

Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Wall December 19, 2016 Game show in which correct answers cause a green ball to fall down the wall adding the value of the slot to the players’ winning total and a missed question causes an ominous red ball to fall and deduct the value from the team’s total. Teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.

June 29 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 3

U.S. Senior Open – Round 1*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) June 30 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

IndyCar – Mid-Ohio – Practice 1*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Lausanne, Switzerland

USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 4

U.S. Senior Open – Round 2*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Temptation Island January 15, 2019 Couples travel to a tropical paradise where they are forced to decide if they’re ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives. A reboot of the 2001 reality series.

