What’s Coming To Peacock in May 2021, Including ‘The Hobbit’ Trilogy and ‘Girls5eva’
The three-epic fantasy “The Hobbit” will stream on Peacock this month. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel of the same name, the trio acts as a prequel to “Lord of the Rings.” The story is set in Middle-earth six years before “LOTR” occurs. “The Hobbit” opens with Bilbo Baggins penning his adventures for his nephew Frodo.
Separately, an original Peacock comedy, “Girls5eva,” is about a one-hit-wonder girl group that broke up in the 1990s and is now getting the act back together — even as they balance the demands of life and aging.
Both “An American Tail” movies are also on board in May, as is the “Bourne” franchise, starring Matt Damon (“Borne Identity,” “Bourne Supremacy” and “Bourne Ultimatum.”)
Coming to Peacock in May:
May 1
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- Alpha Dog, 2007
- An American Tail, 1986
- An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991
- The Bourne Identity, 2002
- The Bourne Supremacy, 2004
- The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
- Boy Erased, 2018
- Casino, 1995
- Catwoman, 2004
- Crank, 2006
- Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009
- Dazed and Confused, 1993
- EDTV, 1999
- Elizabeth, 1998
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007
- Evan Almighty, 2007
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Half Baked, 1998
- Hellboy, 2019
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
- Kick-Ass 2, 2013
- King Kong, 2005
- Leap Year, 2010
- Lord of War, 2005
- Miami Vice, 2006
- Mystery Men, 1999
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- October Sky, 1999
- Parenthood, 1989
- Public Enemies, 2009
- Tales from the Hood, 1995
- Top Five, 2014
- Vegas Vacation, 1997
- Waterworld, 1995
- White House Down, 2013
- The Wood, 1999
- The World’s End, 2013
May 2
- WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes
May 3
- 300, 2007
May 6
- Girls5eva, season 1 (Peacock Original)
May 9
- WWE Chronicle: Damien Priest
May 10
- American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship (NBC)
May 11
- The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches
May 13
- Intergalactic (Peacock Original)
May 14
- Dateline Collection: Courtroom Drama
May 16
- American Dreamz, 2006
- The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
- WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam
May 17
- WWE Wrestling Challenge
May 18
- Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam
May 20
- Carmen Christopher: Street Special (Peacock Original Comedy Special)
- Def Comedy Jam, season 7
May 23
- Best of WWE: Andre the Giant
May 26
- Café Con Aroma (Telemundo)
May 27
- Madagascar: A Little Wild, season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)