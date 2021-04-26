What’s Coming To Peacock in May 2021, Including ‘The Hobbit’ Trilogy and ‘Girls5eva’

The three-epic fantasy “The Hobbit” will stream on Peacock this month. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel of the same name, the trio acts as a prequel to “Lord of the Rings.” The story is set in Middle-earth six years before “LOTR” occurs. “The Hobbit” opens with Bilbo Baggins penning his adventures for his nephew Frodo.

Separately, an original Peacock comedy, “Girls5eva,” is about a one-hit-wonder girl group that broke up in the 1990s and is now getting the act back together — even as they balance the demands of life and aging.

Both “An American Tail” movies are also on board in May, as is the “Bourne” franchise, starring Matt Damon (“Borne Identity,” “Bourne Supremacy” and “Bourne Ultimatum.”)

Coming to Peacock in May:

May 1

Along Came Polly, 2004

Alpha Dog, 2007

An American Tail, 1986

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991

The Bourne Identity, 2002

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

Boy Erased, 2018

Casino, 1995

Catwoman, 2004

Crank, 2006

Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009

Dazed and Confused, 1993

EDTV, 1999

Elizabeth, 1998

Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007

Evan Almighty, 2007

Green Lantern, 2011

Half Baked, 1998

Hellboy, 2019

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

King Kong, 2005

Leap Year, 2010

Lord of War, 2005

Miami Vice, 2006

Mystery Men, 1999

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

October Sky, 1999

Parenthood, 1989

Public Enemies, 2009

Tales from the Hood, 1995

Top Five, 2014

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Waterworld, 1995

White House Down, 2013

The Wood, 1999

The World’s End, 2013

May 2

WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes

May 3

300, 2007

May 6

Girls5eva, season 1 (Peacock Original)

May 9

WWE Chronicle: Damien Priest

May 10

American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship (NBC)

May 11

The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches

May 13

Intergalactic (Peacock Original)

May 14

Dateline Collection: Courtroom Drama

May 16

American Dreamz, 2006

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam

May 17

WWE Wrestling Challenge

May 18

Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam

May 20

Carmen Christopher: Street Special (Peacock Original Comedy Special)

Def Comedy Jam, season 7

May 23

Best of WWE: Andre the Giant

May 26

Café Con Aroma (Telemundo)

May 27

Madagascar: A Little Wild, season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)

