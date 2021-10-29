What’s Coming To Peacock in November 2021, Including the ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie and ‘Saved By The Bell’ Season 2

Downton Abbey was a smash hit as a TV series. The Downtown Abbey movie, set in 1927 and streaming on Peacock, sees the Crawley family and their staff prep for a royal visit from the king and queen of England. But more than a social triumph, it kick-starts romance and scandal!

The 16 episodes of season two of the updated Saved by The Bell finds Zack Morris and friends having more adventures at California’s Bayside High School. They engage in everything from dance contests to Zack’s plan to get rid of Slater to the romantic upheavals that surround a substitute teacher.

Psych fans have another movie: Psych 3: This is Gus. This time the focus is Gus’ upcoming wedding. It would all be fine — if he could only discover his fiancee’s dubious past life. Can Shawn discover who she is in time?

For those who prefer more hard-core films, four Lethal Weapon movies and two Terminator movies are also streaming.

Coming in November:

November 1

17 Again, 2009

2012, 2009

The Addams Family, 1991

Along Came Polly, 2004

Billy Madison, 1995

Blade, 1998

Blade 2, 2002

Blue Bagoo Kids Playlist, 2020

Blue Bagoo Lullaby Hour, 2020

Blue Bagoo Nursery Rhyme Paty, 2020

Boo! A Madea Halloween, 2016

Casper’s Scare School, 2006

Christmas in Compton, 2012

Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, 2016

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Coat of Many Colors, 2016

The Cold Light of Day, 2012

Country Line, 2017

Cry Baby, 1990

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Death at a Funeral, 2010

Deck the Halls, 2006

The Deer Hunter, 1978

Downton Abbey, 2019

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

End of Days, 1999

Erin Brockovich, 2000

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Evan Almighty, 2007

Far and Away, 1992

Goodfellas, 1990

Fatal Secrets, 2009

Hairspray Live!, 2016

Happiness Is a Four Letter Word, 2016

Happy Gilmore, 1996

High Holiday, 2021

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 1996

How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014

Into the Mirror, 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar, 2018

A Knight’s Tale, 2001

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

The Last Song, 2010

Legal Action, 2018

The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave, 2019

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Lone Survivor, 2013

Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs, 2011

A Lot Like Christmas, 2019

Lucy, 2014

Menace II Society, 1993

Midnight Run, 1988

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014

Mo’ Money, 1992

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007

Munich, 2005

Murder Manual, 2019

Mystery Men, 1999

Neighbors, 2014

New Year New Us, 2021

Non-Stop, 2014

The Notebook, 2004

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982

The Only Thrill, 1997

Open Water, 2004

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006

Patriot Games, 1992

Peter Pan Live, 2014

Pitch Black, 2000

The Proposal, 2009

Reindeer Games, 2020

Salt, 2010

Santa Claus: The Movie, 1985

Santa’s Slay, 2005

Savannah Sunrise, 2016

Scent of a Woman, 1992

Seven, 1995

Shadows in the Sun, 2005

The Sound of Music (Live Stage Play), 2013

Sunburn, 1999

Ted 2, 2015

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003

Terminator Salvation, 2009

Thanksgiving with the Carter’s, 2019

This Christmas, 2007

TMNT, 2007

Trainwreck, 2015

Unstoppable, 2010

W., 2008

Walk the Line, 2005

The Warrant, 2020

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

The Wiz: Live, 2015

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

Antiques to the Rescue, Season 1

The Cowboy Way, Season 1-7

Wild West Chronicles, Season 1

November 2

Election Night Special Editions of The Mehdi Hasan Show and Zerlina. (Peacock Originals)

November 4

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Beast Mode, 2020

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

November 5

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014

Love Joy (Peacock Original Comedy Special)

Premier League – Southampton v. Aston Villa

November 6

Breeders Cup Classic

The Great Christmas Switch, 2021

Notre Dame College Football – Navy v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Brentford v. Norwich City

Premier League – Chelsea v. Burnley

Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle

November 7

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 1

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City

Sunday Night Football – Tennessee Titans v. Los Angeles Rams

November 8

The Adventures of Pepper & Paula, 2015

Arthur & Merlin, 2015

AWOL-72, 2016

Behaving Badly, 2014

Body of Sin, 2018

The Challenge Disaster, 2019

The Changeover, 2019

The Crash, 2017

Daylight’s End, 2016

Don’t Hang Up, 2017

Dwegons and Leprechauns, 2014

Eloise, 2017

The Good Neighbor, 2016

The Great Bear, 2014

Heavenly Deposit, 2019

A Horse for Summer, 2015

The Hot Flashes, 2013

Pixies, 2015

Pod, 2015

Pressure, 2015

Rapid Eye Movement, 2019

Rich Boy Rich Girl, 2019

Robot Overlords, 2015

Rushlights, 2013

Scenic Route, 2013

The Strange Ones, 2018

The Trials of Cate McCall, 2014

November 10

Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story, 2012

The Restless Conscience, 1992

November 11

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 5

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

November 12

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure, 2011

November 13

Christmas Time is Here, 2021

Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass

November 14

Dead Heist, 2007

Edmond, 2005

Ernest in the Army, 1998

Ernest Rides Again, 1993

Fifty Pills, 2006

Finding Rin Tin Tin, 2007

Grand Theft Parsons, 2004

The Great New Wonderful, 2005

Labor Pains, 2009

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, 2017

Mayor of the Sunset Strip, 2003

Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass

The Proposition, 2005

Straight A’s, 2013

Strays, 1997

Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders

November 15

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6

Liar, Liar, 1997

November 16

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

One Day, 2011

Safe House, 2012

November 17

1,000 Times Good Night, 2013

All You Ever Wished For, 2018

Arcadia, 2012

The Barefoot Artists, 2014

Broken, 2012

Burn Burn Burn, 2015

Dogs on the Inside, 2014

Famous Nathan, 2014

Glassland, 2014

The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story, 2010

Hector, 2015

Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, 2018

Jasper Jones, 2017

Longmire, Seasons 1-6

My Art, 2016

Not Another Happy Ending, 2013

A Reggae Sesson, 1988

Second Coming, 2014

Sign Painters, 2014

Small, Beautiful Moving Parts, 2011

Strike a Pose, 2016

November 18

30 Miles From Nowhere, 2019

All I Want For Christmas, 2013

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

Avenging Angelo, 2003

Blonde and Blonder, 2008

Bob the Builder, 2005

Boy Meets Girl, Season 1

Christmas Together, 2020

A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012

Christmas Wedding Runway, 2019

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

Hidden Away, 2013

High School Exorcism, 2014

Holiday Switch, 2007

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Mad Whale, 2019

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)

A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Save the Wedding, 2021

Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

What Doesn’t Kill You, 2008

Where the Red Fern Grows, 2003

The World Made Straight, 2015

November 19

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Pressure Cooker, 2008

Teach, 2013

November 20

A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021

Nitro Rallycross

Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal

Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford

Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton

Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United

November 21

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

Nitro Rallycross

Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers

WWE Survivor Series

November 22

Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin

November 24

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)

November 25

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon

Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

November 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, 2021

November 27

Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa

Royally Wrapped for Christmas, 2021

November 28

Christmas Is You, 2021

Premier League – Brentford v. Everton

Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham

Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United

Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford

Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens

