What’s Coming to Peacock in October 2020, Including ‘Parks and Recreation,’ ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise and Hitchcock’s ‘Rear Window’
Peacock will be streaming all the seasons of the hit comedy “Parks and Recreation,” starring Amy Poehler, and a new original series “Code 404,” about an elite undercover team in the near future. When one partner is killed, AI technology brings him back to life.
All eight “Harry Potter” movies provide an excuse for a Hogwarts binge fest, while “Saturday Night Live” fans can enjoy the full flavor of the late-night variety show since inception.
A few Hitchcock classics are here, too, including “Rear Window,” “Psycho” and “The Birds,” as well as Steven Spielberg’s beloved “E.T.”
What’s Coming To Peacock in October
Oct. 1
- Apocalypto
- A Beautiful Mind
- Charmed Seasons 1-8
- Cold Case Files
- Darkman
- Down A Dark Hall
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Fall Seasons 1-3
- Fast & Furious
- Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Firestarter: Rekindled
- First 48
- For a Good Time, Call…
- Get Him to the Greek
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Hollowman
- It Follows
- King Kong - Knock Knock
- Miss Congeniality
- Monster High: Great Scarier Reef
- Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
- Monster House
- Monster-in-Law
- Parks and Recreation Seasons 1-7
- Pitch Black
- Prime
- Psycho
- Rear Window
- Riddick
- R.I.P.D
- San Andreas
- Saturday Night Live Seasons 1-45
- Shrek
- Sinister
- Smokin’ Aces
- So Shook Season 1
- Spine Chilling Stories Seasons 1-2
- Tale of Desperaux
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Birds
- The Boy Next Door
- The Blues Brothers
- The Lonely Guy
- The Wedding Date
- You, Me and Dupree
Oct. 5
- The Rich Eisen Show
Oct. 8
- Code 404
Oct. 9
- Hell’s Kitchen Season 18
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18
Oct. 15
- Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures
- Curse of Chucky
- Freedia Got a Gun
- La Casa De Al Lado
- Mr. Mercedes
Oct. 16
- The Purge Season 2
Oct. 21
- Madagascar: A Little Wild Halloween
Oct. 23
- The Way I See It
Oct. 30
- Superstore