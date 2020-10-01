What’s Coming to Peacock in October 2020, Including ‘Parks and Recreation,’ ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise and Hitchcock’s ‘Rear Window’

Peacock will be streaming all the seasons of the hit comedy “Parks and Recreation,” starring Amy Poehler, and a new original series “Code 404,” about an elite undercover team in the near future. When one partner is killed, AI technology brings him back to life.

All eight “Harry Potter” movies provide an excuse for a Hogwarts binge fest, while “Saturday Night Live” fans can enjoy the full flavor of the late-night variety show since inception.

A few Hitchcock classics are here, too, including “Rear Window,” “Psycho” and “The Birds,” as well as Steven Spielberg’s beloved “E.T.”

What’s Coming To Peacock in October

Oct. 1

Apocalypto

A Beautiful Mind

Charmed Seasons 1-8

Cold Case Files

Darkman

Down A Dark Hall

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Fall Seasons 1-3

Fast & Furious

Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Firestarter: Rekindled

First 48

For a Good Time, Call…

Get Him to the Greek

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Hollowman

It Follows

King Kong - Knock Knock

Miss Congeniality

Monster High: Great Scarier Reef

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High

Monster House

Monster-in-Law

Parks and Recreation Seasons 1-7

Pitch Black

Prime

Psycho

Rear Window

Riddick

R.I.P.D

San Andreas

Saturday Night Live Seasons 1-45

Shrek

Sinister

Smokin’ Aces

So Shook Season 1

Spine Chilling Stories Seasons 1-2

Tale of Desperaux

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Birds

The Boy Next Door

The Blues Brothers

The Lonely Guy

The Wedding Date

You, Me and Dupree

Oct. 5

The Rich Eisen Show

Oct. 8

Code 404

Oct. 9

Hell’s Kitchen Season 18

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18

Oct. 15

Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures

Curse of Chucky

Freedia Got a Gun

La Casa De Al Lado

Mr. Mercedes

Oct. 16

The Purge Season 2

Oct. 21

Madagascar: A Little Wild Halloween

Oct. 23

The Way I See It

Oct. 30

Superstore

“Code 404” trailer