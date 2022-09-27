What’s Coming to Peacock in October 2022, Including ‘One of Us is Lying,’ ‘Friend of the Family, ‘Mrs. Rosa Parks’
Peacock boasts eclectic documentaries in October, including “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” — debuting on Oct. 19 — which chronicles the civil-rights icon’s life before her fateful decision on a Montgomery, Ala. bus.
From across the pond, “Prince Andrew: Banished” details the sex charges against the British royal, his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and his subsequent loss of royal titles and charities. The film will premiere on Peacock on Oct. 5.
The streaming service’s teen drama “One of Us Is Lying” returns for Season 2 on Oct. 20. In the first season, five high schoolers walk into detention, but only four come out alive. The fear factor continues in the upcoming season when the group receives an ominous text message.
Watch the “One of Us Is Lying” trailer:
Also arriving on the NBCUniversal streamer is the limited-series adaptation of the horrifying true story “A Friend of the Family.” Based on the same harrowing story as the acclaimed documentary “Abducted in Plain Sight,” the new streaming series premieres on Oct. 6 and stars Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks, and Mckenna Grace. The series details the evil predator who destroyed a trusting family.
The “Godfather” trilogy, which tells the saga of the Corleone crime family, streams Oct. 1, as do various “Chucky” horror iterations and the comedy franchise “Back to the Future.”
Coming in October:
(*= exclusive to the Peacock October 2022 schedule)
Oct. 1
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005*
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012
- Air Force One, 1997*
- Apollo 13, 1995
- Arachnophobia, 1990
- Back to the Future, 1985*
- Back to the Future II, 1989*
- Back to the Future III, 1990*
- The Best Man, 1999*
- Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, 2022
- Blippi’s Special Delivery, 2022
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween, 2022
- Bombshell, 2019*
- The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
- The Bourne Legacy, 2012
- Child’s Play 2, 1990*
- Child’s Play 3, 1991*
- Bride of Chucky, 1998*
- Seed of Chucky, 2004*
- Curse of Chucky, 2013*
- Cult of Chucky, 2017*
- Casper’s Haunted Christmas, 2000
- Cesar Chavez, 2014*
- The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
- Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009
- Clown, 2016*
- The Constant Gardener, 2005
- Curve, 2015
- Dante’s Peak, 1997
- Dead Silence, 2007*
- Definitely, Maybe, 2008*
- Delirium, 2018
- The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
- Duplicity, 2009
- E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*
- Fantastic Four, 2015
- Galaxy Quest, 1999*
- Gallowwalkers, 2012*
- Ghost Rider, 2007*
- The Godfather, 1972
- The Godfather Part II, 1974
- The Godfather Part III, 1990
- Hall Pass, 2011*
- The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007
- Hitman, 2007
- How to Train Your Dragon, 2014*
- Insidious, 2010*
- Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*
- Jumanji, 1995*
- Knock Knock, 2015*
- Krampus, 2015*
- Last Witch Hunter, 2015*
- Leatherface, 2017*
- Leprechaun, 1993*
- Leprechaun II, 1994*
- Leprechaun III, 1995*
- Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space, 1997*
- Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000*
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*
- Leprechaun Origins, 2014*
- Minions, 2015*
- Mockingbird, 2013
- Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010
- Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
- Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
- Monster High: Scaremester Collection, 2014
- Monster High: Boo York, Book York, 2015
- Monster High: Haunted, 2015
- My Soul to Take, 2010
- National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
- The Natural, 1984*
- A Perfect Getaway, 2009
- Pitch Black, 2000
- The Return, 2006
- The River Wild, 1994
- Rookie of the Year, 1993*
- Saw, 2004*
- Seven, 1995*
- South Paw, 2015*
- Spy, 2015
- Stephanie, 2018
- Taken, 2008
- Taken 2, 2012
- Taken 3, 2015
- The Tale of Despereaux, 2008*
- Tremors, 1990*
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks, 1996
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
- Tremors 5: Bloodlines, 2015
- Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, 2018
- Unfriended: Dark Web, 2018*
- Van Helsing, 2004*
- The Veil, 2016
- The Visit, 2015*
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- X-Men: First Class, 2011
- Zombieland, 2009*
- Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2022 – Champagne Stakes
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans
- LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Round 3
- Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
- PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Tottenham
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Crystal Place v. Chelsea*
- Premier League – Fulham v. Newcastle*
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton*
- Premier League – Southampton v. Everton*
- Premier League – West Ham v. Wolves
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Worcester Warriors*
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bath Rugby*
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Exeter Chiefs*
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Leprechaun Movies
An American comedic horror film series centered around a malevolent and murderous leprechaun, who, when his gold is taken from him, resorts to any means necessary to reclaim it.
Oct. 2
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 1992
- DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Halloween In Hollywood, 2022 (NBC)
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans
- LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Final Round
- Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Heats / Semis / Final
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Final Round
- Premier League – Leeds Untied v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – Man City v. Man United*
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Northampton Saints*
- Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Oct. 3
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Chateau DIY, Season 8*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest*
- ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Shift, Season 1
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 3
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 5
- Abominable, Season 1
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Prince Andrew: Banished, Limited Series (Peacock Original)*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Young Rock, Season 1
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Real Girlfriends of Paris
Six twentysomethings embark on an exciting adventure living in the most beautiful city in the world: Paris. While experiencing the spontaneity of a new city. They find the possibilities of true love and forge friendships for life
Oct. 6
- 2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Women)
- A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 7
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Exeter Chiefs
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 8
- 2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Men)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte
- Notre Dame Football vs. BYU
- PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Round 3
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leicester City*
- Premier League – Brighton v. Tottenham
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolves*
- Premier League – Man City v. Southampton*
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Harlequins
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- WWE Extreme Rules*
- WWE Extreme Rules (Spanish)*
Oct. 9
- 2022 Chicago Marathon
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Paris-Tours Cycling
- PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Final Round
- Premier League – Arenal v. Liverpool
- Premier League – Crystal Place v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Everton v. Man United
- Premier League – Westham v. Fulham*
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens*
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Northampton Saints*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Ravens
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Capital One College Bowl
Students from rival colleges compete in the ultimate academic challenge, where teams are tested on a variety of subjects in a tournament with $1 million in scholarships on the line.
Oct. 10
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
- La Fan, Season 1
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 11
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Mastermind of Murder, Season 1 & 2 (Oxygen)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 12
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- I Love You, You Hate Me, Limited Series (Peacock Original)*
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 1
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 13
- A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 4, (Peacock Original)*
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- For a Good Time, 2012
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Mathis Family Matters, Season 1 (E!)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 2
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Vampire Academy
In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. Based on the young adult novels by Richelle Mead.
Oct. 14
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Halloween Ends, 2022*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan*
- PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Brentford v. Brighton
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. London Irish
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 15
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Caillou: The Bravest Wolf Boy, 2022 (Peacock Original)*
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Don’t Breathe, 2016*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Las Vegas
- Notre Dame Football vs. Stanford
- PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Final Round
- Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
- Premier League – Fulham v. Bournemouth*
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Place
- Premier League – Wolves v. Nottingham Forest
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps*
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears*
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons*
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Bath Rugby*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Oct. 16
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan*
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea*
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal*
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Man City
- Premier League – Man United v. Newcastle
- Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
- Premier League – Southampton v. West Ham*
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Eagles
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Oct. 17
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2022, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 18
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Premier League – Brighton v. Nottingham
- Premier League – Crystal Place v. Wolves*
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 19
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Los Relojes Del Diablo, Season 1
- LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Southampton*
- Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Liverpool v. West Ham*
- Premier League – Man United v. Tottenham*
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton*
- The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, 2022 (Peacock Original)*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 20
- A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 5, (Peacock Original)*
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- One of Us is Lying, Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 1
- Premier League – Fulham v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Leeds United*
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 21
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. West Michigan*
- PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Gloucester Rugby*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Skate America – Pairs Short
- Skate America – Men’s Short
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
One of Us Is Lying
The story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.
Oct. 22
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Notre Dame Football vs. UNLV
- PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 3
- Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Man City v. Brighton*
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Northampton Saints*
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Worcester Warriors*
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Saracens*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Skate America – Rhythm Dance
- Skate America – Women’s Short
- Skate America – Pairs Free
- Skate America – Men’s Free
- WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022*
- WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (Spanish)*
Oct. 23
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Man United
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Fulham
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal*
- Premier League – Wolves v. Leicester City
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps*
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Harlequins*
- Skate America – Free Dance
- Skate America – Women’s Free
- Sunday Night Football – Steelers vs. Dolphins
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Oct. 24
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Life in the Fast Lane, Season 1 (USA)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Mid-Century, 2022*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Premier League – West Ham v. Bournemouth
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 25
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, 2022
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Once Upon a Time in Londongrad
Exploring the 14 mysterious deaths in the UK with alleged connections to Russia over two decades.
Oct. 26
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Cruzando Limites, Season 2
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Parientas A La Fuerza, Season 1
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 27
- A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 6, (Peacock Original)*
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 28
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State*
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Exeter Chiefs*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Short Track - World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 1
- Skate Canada – Men’s Short*
- Skate Canada – Pairs Short*
- Skate Canada – Rhythm Dance*
- Skate Canada – Women’s Short*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 29
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Martinsville
- Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State*
- PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Tottenham*
- Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves*
- Premier League – Brighton v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton
- Premier League – Fulham v. Everton
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Man City
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Aston Villa
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. London Irish*
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bristol Bears*
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Short Track - World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2
- Skate Canada – Free Dance*
- Skate Canada – Men’s Free*
- Skate Canada – Pairs Free*
- Skate Canada – Women’s Free*
Oct. 30
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Brian and Charles, 2022*
- The Carmichael Show, Season 1-3
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Jurassic World, 2015*
- Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Heats / Semis / Final*
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Nottingham Foreset
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Man United v. West Ham
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Sale Sharks*
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Newcastle Falcons*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Short Track - World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2
- Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Bills
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Oct. 31
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Silvana Sin Lana, Season 1
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
