What’s Coming to Peacock in September 2022, Including ‘Vampire Academy,’ ‘Meet Cute,’ ‘Days of Our Lives’
The first four episodes of Peacock’s teen horror fantasy “Vampire Academy” begin streaming on Sept. 15. Based on the novels by Richelle Mead, the original series is follows Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), a guardian-in-training Dhampir, and Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), a Moroi princess. The two girls are groomed for a greater destiny. The show charts their many adventures at St. Vladimir’s Academy, a boarding school filled with personal and political machinations.
Check out the “Vampire Academy” trailer:
New film “Meet Cute” will also debut on the NBCUniversal streamer in September. Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson star in this time-traveling rom-com that premieres on the NBCUniversal streaming service on Sept. 21. Cuoco’s character discovers a time machine in a nail salon, which she uses to fix the quirks in the date she had the night before over and over until it’s perfect.
After debuting on NBC in 1965, the iconic soap opera “Days of Our Lives” will make the transition from broadcast to exclusively airing on streaming in September. As daytime dramas have been dwindling over the past decade, NBCU has seen “Days” as a potential draw to its streaming service. Having aired two “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” specials on the streamer, the original show makes the jump beginning on Sept. 12.
Coming to Peacock:
(* means the show is exclusive to the Peacock September 2022 schedule)
Sept. 1
- 17 Again, 2009*
- About a Boy, 2022
- American Dreamz, 2006
- Army of Darkness, 1993
- Baby Mama, 2008*
- Beetlejuice, 1988*
- The Birds, 1963
- The Blair Witch Project, 1999
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
- The Blind Side, 2009*
- Bulletproof, 1996
- Candyman, 1992
- Casper, 1995
- Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007
- Couples Retreat, 2009*
- Dawn of the Dead, 2004*
- Devil, 2010
- Dracula, 1979
- Drag Me to Hell, 2009*
- Dredd, 2012*
- Epic, 2013
- Erin Brockovich, 2000
- Escape the Field, 2022*
- The Expendables, 2010
- The Expendables 2, 2012
- The Expendables 3, 2014
- Fear, 1996
- Frenzy, 1972
- Friday Night Lights, 2004
- The Frighteners, 1996
- The Funhouse, 1981
- Furious 7, 2015*
- Gone Girl, 2014
- Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000
- Grown Ups, 2010*
- Halloween II, 1981*
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*
- The Hangover, 2009
- Jurassic Park, 1993
- Jurassic Park III, 2001
- Land of the Dead, 2005
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
- Love Actually, 2003
- Madagascar, 2005*
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, 2012
- Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
- Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006
- Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- Mama, 2013
- The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1956
- Marnie, 1964
- Mercy, 2014
- My Best Friend’s Wedding, 1997*
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016*
- Notting Hill, 1999
- Paul, 2011*
- The People Under the Stairs, 1991
- Pitch Perfect, 2012*
- Pitch Perfect 2, 2015*
- Planet of the Apes, 2001
- Pretty Woman, 1990
- Prince of Darkness, 1987
- Psycho, 1960
- Psycho II, 1983
- Psycho III, 1986
- Psycho, 1998
Psycho Movies
An American horror film series starring Anthony Perkins as a secluded motel owner Norman Bates.
- The Purge: Election Year, 2016*
- Rear Window, 1954
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, 2009*
- Rope, 1948
- The Rundown, 2003
- Saboteur, 1942
- The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
- Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
- Shaun of the Dead, 2004*
- Shocker, 1993
- The Skeleton Key, 2005
- Sleepless, 2017*
- Slither, 2006
- Steel Magnolias, 1989
- Tales From the Crpyt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
- Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
- Tales From the Hood, 1995
- Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
- Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
- Taxi, 2004
- Ted 2, 2015*
- They Live, 1988
- The Thing, 1982
- Thirst, 2009
- Twilight, 2004*
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011*
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012*
- Twister, 1996
- United 93, 2006
- Vertigo, 1958
- Videodrome, 1983
- Village of the Damned, 1995
- The Waterboy, 1998
- The Wolfman, 2010
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 1
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 12
- LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mighty Ones, Season 3
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Manchester United
- Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
- The Resort, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- That ‘70s Show, Seasons 1-8*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
That ’70s Show
Crank up the 8-track and flash back to a time when platform shoes and puka shells were all the rage in this hilarious retro-sitcom. For Eric, Kelso, Jackie, Hyde, Donna and Fez, a group of high school teens who spend most of their time hanging out in Eric’s basement, life in the ‘70s isn’t always so groovy. But between trying to figure out the meaning of life, avoiding their parents, and dealing with out-of-control hormones, they’ve learned one thing for sure: they’ll always get by with a little help from their friends.
Sept. 2
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Brussels Diamond League – Track & Field
- Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., 2022*
- IndyCar – Practice 1 – Portland*
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Jurassic World Dominion, 2022*
- Jurassic World Dominion, 2022 (Extended Version)*
- Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 2
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 13
- LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 2
- Memorial Van Damme Track and Field
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Sept. 3
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Breeders Cup Challenge Series – Jockey Gold Cup
- IndyCar – Qualifying – Portland*
- IndyCar – Practice 3 – Portland
- Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Round 3
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 14
- LPGA Tour Dana Open – Round 3
- Premier League – Brendford v. Leeds United*
- Premier League – Chivas v. Puebla
- Premier League – Everton v. Liverpool
- Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace*
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Fulham*
- Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton*
- TODAY Goes Back to School [On the All Day Channel]
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- WWE Clash at the Castle*
Sept. 4
- Indianapolis Porsche Carrera Cup*
- IndyCar – Series #13 Portland
- Korn Ferry Tour Championships – Final Round
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 15
- LPGA Tour Dana Open – Final Round
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates*
- Premier League – Brighton v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham*
- TODAY Goes Back to School [On the All Day Channel]
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Sept. 5
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Sept. 6
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Carson Daly’s Popstart Plus: Best of Summer Music Marathon
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 16
- Living with a Serial Killer, Season 2 (Oxygen)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Sept. 7
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 1*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 17
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Zurich Diamond League Final Day 1 -Track and Field
Sept. 8
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 2*
- DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 1
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Last Light, Limited Series, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 18
- LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- NFL Kickoff – Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Zurich Diamond League Final Day 2 -Track and Field
The Real Housewives of Dubai
A group of women navigate their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.
Sept. 9
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta – Stage 3*
- DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 2
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IndyCar – Practice 1 – Laguna Seca*
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 19
- LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 2
- Operación Pacífico, Season 1
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Bath Rugby*
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Northampton Saints*
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 10
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)
- Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta- Stage 4*
- DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Round 3
- IndyCar – Practice 2 – Laguna Seca*
- IndyCar – Qualifying – Laguna Seca*
- Indy Lights – Laguna Seca*
- La Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 20
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Worcester Warriors
- LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 3
- Notre Dame Football vs. Marshall
- Premier League – Fulham v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brighton
- Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Wolves
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Tottenham
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Leicester Tigers
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Harlequins
- Rugby Sevens World Cup
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Sept. 11
- Caillou: Adventures with Grandma & Grandpa, New Special (Peacock Original)*
- Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta- Stage 5*
- DP World Tour BMW PGA Championships – Final Round
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- IndyCar – Series #14 Laguna Seca*
- Indy Lights – Laguna Seca*
- La Vuelta a España – Stage 21
- LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Final Round
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Everton*
- Premier League – West Ham v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Manchester United
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Wasps*
- Rugby Sevens World Cup
- Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- USA Track & Field – 5th Ave Mile
Sept. 12
- The 74th Emmy Awards (NBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 13
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Liga MX – Chivas v. Tigers
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept 14
- 2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hell of a Cruise, 2022 (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives
The Horton and Brady broods endure the romantic trials of life in Salem, a Midwestern hamlet filled with evil geniuses, star-crossed lovers and a rich family history.
Sept. 15
- 2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
- Brides of Dracula, 1960
- The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
- The Culture Is… Latina, Director’s Cut, 2022 (MSNBC)
- Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
- Dr. Cyclops, 1940
- Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Dracula, 1931
- Dracula’s Daughter, 1936
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
- Frankenstein, 1931
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
- The Invisible Man, 1933
- The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
- The Invisible Woman, 1940
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944
- It Came From Outer Space, 1953
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Mummy, 1932
- The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
- The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
- The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
- The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
- PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 1
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Fulham
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Southampton
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 5
- My Son, 2021*
- Night Monster, 1942
- Phantom of the Opera, 1943
- Phantom of the Opera, 1962
- The Raven, 1935
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
- Son of Dracula, 1943
- Son of Frankenstein, 1939
- Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946
- The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
- ‘Til Jail Do Us Part, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 1-4 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Werewolf of London, 1935
Vampire Academy
In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. Based on the young adult novels by Richelle Mead.
Sept. 16
- 2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 57, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 2
- PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. London Irish
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Vengeance, 2022*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 17
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 3
- Notre Dame Football vs. Cal
- PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Brighton v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Everton v. West Ham*
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Bournemouth*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Sale Sharks*
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Saracens*
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Newcastle Falcons*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Toyota HBCU NYC Football Classic – Howard vs. Morehouse
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Bristol Bears*
Sept. 18
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- LPGA Tour AmazingCre Portland Classic – Final Round
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Final Round
- Premier League – Manchester United v. Leeds United*
- Premier League – Manchester United v. Leeds United (Spanish Language) *
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool (Spanish Language) *
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Exeter Chiefs*
- Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Sept. 19
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Escape the Field, 2022*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
- Live From the Presidents Cup
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 20
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Live From the Presidents Cup
- Mastermind of Murder, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 21
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Formula, Season 1
- Live From the Presidents Cup
- Meet Cute, 2022 (Peacock Original Film)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Shadowland, Limited Series (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Chicago Fire
An edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. For the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51, no occupation is more stressful or dangerous, yet so rewarding and exhilarating. These courageous men and women are among the elite who forge headfirst into danger when everyone else is running the other way and whose actions make the difference between life and death.
Sept. 22
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Jay Leno’s Garage, Season 6 (CNBC)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Live From the Presidents Cup
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Presidents Cup – Day 1
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 23
- 1st Look, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- La Fan, Season 1
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Live From the Presidents Cup
- Presidents Cup – Day 2
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 24
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Live From the Presidents Cup
- LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
- Made in Chelsea, Season 23
- PGA TOUR PURE Insurance Championship
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. London Irish*
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Leicester Tigers
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Gloucester Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Newcastle Falcons
- Presidents Cup – Day 3
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Sept. 25
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
- Live From the Presidents Cup
- LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR PURE Insurance Championship
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Harlequins*
- Presidents Cup – Day 4
- Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos
Sept. 26
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 27
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 28
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Sex, Lies and the College Cult, 2022 (Peacock Original)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sex, Lies and the College Cult
Follow the shocking and unnerving story of Larry Ray and how he brainwashed students of Sarah Lawrence College into an abusive sex cult that upended their lives, and the lives of their families.
Sept. 29
- 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards (Telemundo)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*
- DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IMSA Road Atlanta – Porsche Carrera Cup*
- José Feliciano: Behind This Guitar, 2022*
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship
- Premios Billboard 2022 (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 30
- 1st Look, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IMSA Prototype Challenge at Road Atlanta
- IMSA Road Atlanta – Fox Factory 120*
- IMSA Road Atlanta – WeatherTech Championship
IMSA Road Atlanta – Porsche Carrera Cup
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic
- PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Bristol Bears*
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.