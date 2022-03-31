What’s Coming to Plex in April, Including ‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘The Woman in Black 2’
Plex, the free streaming app on Roku, kicks off in April with two scary films: “Snowpiercer” and “The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death.” And, to lighten the mood, the hit NBC comedy “Just Shoot Me!,” about a wacky magazine staff that puts out “Blush,” a fashion magazine based on “Vogue.” George Segal, Wendy Malick, and David Spader co-star. Steven Levitan, who created “Modern Family,” created the show.
For sci-fi thriller fans, “Snowpiercer,” based on the French dystopian graphic novel, is about a train that houses the remnants of humanity on a high-speed train after Earth fails to stop climate change. Season 4 of the series version of the story is awaiting a premiere date from TNT. Written and directed by “Parasite” director/co-writer Bong Joon-ho, the film stars Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho Ed Harris, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, and more.
”The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death” is a horror film set during WWII. The London Blitz forces two teachers to evacuate children to Eel March House, an isolated manor house on an island — where they soon realize they are not alone.
Coming in April:
- 24 Hours To Live
- Absolutely Anything
- American Heist
- Apocalypto
- Cake
- Cold Skin
- Compliance
- Control
- Dorian Gray
- Factory Girl
- Fisherman’s Friends
- Force Majeure
- Frailty
- Get A Job
- Greenfingers
- Horns
- How I Live Now
- I Am Wrath
- Just Shoot Me!
- Last Legion, The
- Mad To Normal
- Me Without You
- Passion Of The Christ
- Permanent Midnight
- Red Dog
- Requiem For A Dream
- Royal Affair, A
- Royal Deceit
- Secretary
- Shottas
- Skeleton Twins, The
- Snowpiercer
- Some Kind Of Beautiful
- Swimming With Sharks
- Take This Waltz
- This Beautiful Fantastic
- Tunnel, The
- Vanishing on 7th Street
- White Bird In A Blizzard
- Woman In Black 2
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 20,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 220 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.