What’s Coming to Plex in April, Including ‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘The Woman in Black 2’

Plex, the free streaming app on Roku, kicks off in April with two scary films: “Snowpiercer” and “The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death.” And, to lighten the mood, the hit NBC comedy “Just Shoot Me!,” about a wacky magazine staff that puts out “Blush,” a fashion magazine based on “Vogue.” George Segal, Wendy Malick, and David Spader co-star. Steven Levitan, who created “Modern Family,” created the show.

For sci-fi thriller fans, “Snowpiercer,” based on the French dystopian graphic novel, is about a train that houses the remnants of humanity on a high-speed train after Earth fails to stop climate change. Season 4 of the series version of the story is awaiting a premiere date from TNT. Written and directed by “Parasite” director/co-writer Bong Joon-ho, the film stars Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho Ed Harris, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, and more.

”The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death” is a horror film set during WWII. The London Blitz forces two teachers to evacuate children to Eel March House, an isolated manor house on an island — where they soon realize they are not alone.

Coming in April:

24 Hours To Live

Absolutely Anything

American Heist

Apocalypto

Cake

Cold Skin

Compliance

Control

Dorian Gray

Factory Girl

Fisherman’s Friends

Force Majeure

Frailty

Get A Job

Greenfingers

Horns

How I Live Now

I Am Wrath

Just Shoot Me!

Last Legion, The

Mad To Normal

Me Without You

Passion Of The Christ

Permanent Midnight

Red Dog

Requiem For A Dream

Royal Affair, A

Royal Deceit

Secretary

Shottas

Skeleton Twins, The

Snowpiercer

Some Kind Of Beautiful

Swimming With Sharks

Take This Waltz

This Beautiful Fantastic

Tunnel, The

Vanishing on 7th Street

White Bird In A Blizzard

Woman In Black 2