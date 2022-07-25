What’s Coming to Plex in August 2022, Including ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Saw,’ ‘Frank’

In August, “Meet the Browns” — the third film in Tyler Perry’s “Madea” series — will debut on free streaming service Plex. Alongside Perry, the film stars Angela Bassett and Rick Fox. In the movie, a single Chicago mom (Bassett) and her kids attend the funeral of her unknown father — and meet an extended family they never knew.

Watch the “Meet the Browns” trailer:

Also on Plex in August, horror fans will be able to stream the film that launched one of the most popular genre franchises of the 21st century. The original “Saw” film will begin streaming on the platform in August, while indie fans can enjoy “Frank,” a black comedy about a dysfunctional band, starring Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Coming to Plex in August:

Black Death

Compliance

Double, The

Drinking Buddies

Frank

Halloween II (2009)

Humpday

Hunt, The

Hunter, The

Journey To The West

Mr. Nobody (starts 8/5)

Mutant Chronicles

Nobody Walks

Ondine

Ong Bak 2: The Beginning

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Perfect Host, The

Saw

Splinter

To The Wonder

Touchy Feely

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns