What’s Coming to Plex in August 2022, Including ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Saw,’ ‘Frank’
In August, “Meet the Browns” — the third film in Tyler Perry’s “Madea” series — will debut on free streaming service Plex. Alongside Perry, the film stars Angela Bassett and Rick Fox. In the movie, a single Chicago mom (Bassett) and her kids attend the funeral of her unknown father — and meet an extended family they never knew.
Watch the “Meet the Browns” trailer:
Also on Plex in August, horror fans will be able to stream the film that launched one of the most popular genre franchises of the 21st century. The original “Saw” film will begin streaming on the platform in August, while indie fans can enjoy “Frank,” a black comedy about a dysfunctional band, starring Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson and Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Coming to Plex in August:
- Black Death
- Compliance
- Double, The
- Drinking Buddies
- Frank
- Halloween II (2009)
- Humpday
- Hunt, The
- Hunter, The
- Journey To The West
- Mr. Nobody (starts 8/5)
- Mutant Chronicles
- Nobody Walks
- Ondine
- Ong Bak 2: The Beginning
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Perfect Host, The
- Saw
- Splinter
- To The Wonder
- Touchy Feely
- Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 20,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 220 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.