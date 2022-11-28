What’s Coming to Plex in December 2022, Including ‘The Shining,’ ‘The Lobster,’ ‘Se7en’

Holiday cheer is bypassing Plex this December. Instead, the platform is offering an array of horror and scary films. One of the most memorable in cinema history is Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” and it will stream on the free service beginning on Dec. 1. The 1980 classic stars Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall as a married couple hired to look after the isolated Overlook Hotel in winter — with terrifying results.

Watch “The Shining” trailer:

Keeping with the fright-night theme, “The Lobster” posits a dystopian society where single people must find a romantic partner in 45 days — or suffer the beastly consequences of becoming an animal of their choosing. The 2015 dark comedy stars Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Jessica Barden, Olivia Colman, John C. Reilly, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and more. The film arrives on the platform on Dec. 2.

Other scary classics coming to Plex next month include “Hereditary,” “Se7en,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Coming to Plex:

Dec. 1 unless otherwise noted:

Aftermath (AKA 478)

Centurion (starts 12/2)

Drive Angry

Freddie Got Fingered

Game Of Death

Girl From Monaco

Goon (starts 12/2)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hereditary (starts 12/15)

High Rise

How I Live Now (starts 12/2)

Joy Ride

Life Partners

Lobster, The (starts 12/2)

Pulse (2001)

Pusher 1 (starts 12/2)

Road Warrior, The

Se7en

Shining, The

Shutter Island

Take This Waltz (starts 12/2)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The

Three Kings

White Bird In A Blizzard (starts 12/2)

World’s Greatest Dad