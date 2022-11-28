What’s Coming to Plex in December 2022, Including ‘The Shining,’ ‘The Lobster,’ ‘Se7en’
Holiday cheer is bypassing Plex this December. Instead, the platform is offering an array of horror and scary films. One of the most memorable in cinema history is Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” and it will stream on the free service beginning on Dec. 1. The 1980 classic stars Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall as a married couple hired to look after the isolated Overlook Hotel in winter — with terrifying results.
Watch “The Shining” trailer:
Keeping with the fright-night theme, “The Lobster” posits a dystopian society where single people must find a romantic partner in 45 days — or suffer the beastly consequences of becoming an animal of their choosing. The 2015 dark comedy stars Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Jessica Barden, Olivia Colman, John C. Reilly, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and more. The film arrives on the platform on Dec. 2.
Other scary classics coming to Plex next month include “Hereditary,” “Se7en,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
Coming to Plex:
Dec. 1 unless otherwise noted:
- Aftermath (AKA 478)
- Centurion (starts 12/2)
- Drive Angry
- Freddie Got Fingered
- Game Of Death
- Girl From Monaco
- Goon (starts 12/2)
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
- Hereditary (starts 12/15)
- High Rise
- How I Live Now (starts 12/2)
- Joy Ride
- Life Partners
- Lobster, The (starts 12/2)
- Pulse (2001)
- Pusher 1 (starts 12/2)
- Road Warrior, The
- Se7en
- Shining, The
- Shutter Island
- Take This Waltz (starts 12/2)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The
- Three Kings
- White Bird In A Blizzard (starts 12/2)
- World’s Greatest Dad
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 250 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.