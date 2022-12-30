What’s Coming to Plex in January 2023, Including ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ ‘I Don’t Know How She Does It’
The coming-of-age movie “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” based on Stephen Chbosky’s novel, is coming to Plex in January. Shy Charlie (Logan Lerman) is a friendless freshman in high school. Two seniors, including Emma Watson, step in to help him navigate the world.
Watch the trailer for “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”:
Also on board for January, “I Don’t Know How She Does It” stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan, and Greg Kinnear. Parker plays an executive and breadwinner torn between a demanding career and spending more time with family.
An homage to film noir, “L.A. Confidential” focuses on murder and sex in the City of Angeles. Guy Pierce, Kevin Spacey, and Kim Basinger headline a story about 1950s police corruption, capturing all the elements of the genre.
Coming in January:
- 2:22
- 3 Generations
- Almighty Zeus (starts 1/15)
- And So It Goes
- Blindspotting
- Boys On The Side
- Braven
- Breaking At The Edge
- Butterfly Affect 3: Revelations, The
- Caught In The Crossfire
- Contract To Kill
- Crypto
- Debug
- Don Jon
- Earth to Echo
- Eighth Grade (starts 1/13)
- Empire Records
- Employee Of The Month
- Enemies Closer
- Ex, The
- Force Majeure
- Headhunters
- Heat
- I Don’t Know How She Does It
- Inconceivable
- Island, The
- Judy
- Killing Gunther
- Killshot
- L.A. Confidential
- Lawless
- Leap (Ballerina)
- Life or Something Like It
- Little Manhattan
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Men Who Stare At Goats, The
- Monster, The (starts 1/6)
- Monsters
- My Bloody Valentine
- New Police Story
- Once Upon A Time In America
- Paranoia (starts 1/19)
- Perks Of Being A Wallflower, The
- Ring, The
- Single Man, A
- We Summon The Darkness
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 250 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.