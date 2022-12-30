What’s Coming to Plex in January 2023, Including ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ ‘I Don’t Know How She Does It’

The coming-of-age movie “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” based on Stephen Chbosky’s novel, is coming to Plex in January. Shy Charlie (Logan Lerman) is a friendless freshman in high school. Two seniors, including Emma Watson, step in to help him navigate the world.

Also on board for January, “I Don’t Know How She Does It” stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan, and Greg Kinnear. Parker plays an executive and breadwinner torn between a demanding career and spending more time with family.

An homage to film noir, “L.A. Confidential” focuses on murder and sex in the City of Angeles. Guy Pierce, Kevin Spacey, and Kim Basinger headline a story about 1950s police corruption, capturing all the elements of the genre.

Coming in January:

2:22

3 Generations

Almighty Zeus (starts 1/15)

And So It Goes

Blindspotting

Boys On The Side

Braven

Breaking At The Edge

Butterfly Affect 3: Revelations, The

Caught In The Crossfire

Contract To Kill

Crypto

Debug

Don Jon

Earth to Echo

Eighth Grade (starts 1/13)

Empire Records

Employee Of The Month

Enemies Closer

Ex, The

Force Majeure

Headhunters

Heat

I Don’t Know How She Does It

Inconceivable

Island, The

Judy

Killing Gunther

Killshot

L.A. Confidential

Lawless

Leap (Ballerina)

Life or Something Like It

Little Manhattan

Machine Gun Preacher

Men Who Stare At Goats, The

Monster, The (starts 1/6)

Monsters

My Bloody Valentine

New Police Story

Once Upon A Time In America

Paranoia (starts 1/19)

Perks Of Being A Wallflower, The

Ring, The

Single Man, A

We Summon The Darkness