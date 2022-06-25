What’s Coming to Plex in July 2022, Including ‘American Heist,’ ‘Amy’
The action drama “American Heist” — based on the 1959 film “The Great St. Louis Bank Robbery” — is coming to free streaming service Plex on July 1. The film stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody as a convicted felon that tries to drag his brother James — played by Hayden Christensen — back into a life of crime. Brody plays Frank, who took the rap for a crime that he committed with his brother.
While Frank served time, James worked to turn his life around, having managed to get a job as a mechanic and begin a healthy relationship with his girlfriend Emily. Now that Frankie has been released and is back on the streets, he pulls his brother back into the world of crime.
Check out the trailer for “American Heist”:
Also coming to the service in July is the documentary “Amy.” The film chronicles the talented, but tormented, British singer Amy Winehouse. The vocalist found success at a young age, but battled addiction to drugs and alcohol before dying at the age of 27 in 2011. “Amy” begins streaming n July 26.
Coming to Plex in July:
July 1
- Addicted To Fresno
- American Heist
- Barry Munday
- The Crew
- Date And Switch
- Don Jon
- Five Fingers
- High Rise
- Hobo With A Shotgun
- In The Fade
- John Dies At The End
- Live!
- Melancholia
- Northmen: A Viking Saga
- Please Stand By
- Shadow Dancer
- The Square
July 5
- Lean On Pete
July 10
- Horrible Bosses
July 12
- The Adderall Diaries
- The Captive
- Ginger & Rosa
- A Glimpse Inside The Mind Of Charles Swan III
- Laggies
- Locke
- A Most Violent Year
- Revenge Of The Green Dragons
- Room
- The Rover
- Son of a Gun
- The Spectacular Now
- Tusk
- Under the Sun
July 24
- How To Talk To Girls At Parties
July 26
- Amy
- Barely Lethal
- Dark Places
- Ex Machina
- Mississippi Grind
- Mojave
- Remember
- Slow West
- The End Of The Tour
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 20,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 220 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.