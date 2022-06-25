What’s Coming to Plex in July 2022, Including ‘American Heist,’ ‘Amy’

The action drama “American Heist” — based on the 1959 film “The Great St. Louis Bank Robbery” — is coming to free streaming service Plex on July 1. The film stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody as a convicted felon that tries to drag his brother James — played by Hayden Christensen — back into a life of crime. Brody plays Frank, who took the rap for a crime that he committed with his brother.

While Frank served time, James worked to turn his life around, having managed to get a job as a mechanic and begin a healthy relationship with his girlfriend Emily. Now that Frankie has been released and is back on the streets, he pulls his brother back into the world of crime.

Check out the trailer for “American Heist”:

Also coming to the service in July is the documentary “Amy.” The film chronicles the talented, but tormented, British singer Amy Winehouse. The vocalist found success at a young age, but battled addiction to drugs and alcohol before dying at the age of 27 in 2011. “Amy” begins streaming n July 26.

Coming to Plex in July:

July 1

Addicted To Fresno

American Heist

Barry Munday

The Crew

Date And Switch

Don Jon

Five Fingers

High Rise

Hobo With A Shotgun In The Fade

John Dies At The End

Live!

Melancholia

Northmen: A Viking Saga

Please Stand By

Shadow Dancer

The Square

July 5

Lean On Pete

July 10

Horrible Bosses

July 12

The Adderall Diaries

The Captive

Ginger & Rosa

A Glimpse Inside The Mind Of Charles Swan III

Laggies

Locke

A Most Violent Year

Revenge Of The Green Dragons

Room

The Rover

Son of a Gun

The Spectacular Now

Tusk

Under the Sun

July 24

How To Talk To Girls At Parties

July 26

Amy

Barely Lethal

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Mojave

Remember

Slow West

The End Of The Tour