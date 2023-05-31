What’s Coming to Plex in June 2023: ‘The Hurt Locker,’ ‘Drowning Mona,’ ‘Basic Instinct’
Kathryn Bigelow won an Oscar for directing “The Hurt Locker,” based on Mark Boal’s screenplay. Boal, a journalist, was embedded in Iraq with a bomb squad for two weeks in 2004. The film, streaming on Plex June 1, is a portrait of men in combat, the Iraq War, and the adrenaline that drives some soldiers to succeed at war, but fail at peace. “The Hurt Locker,” shot in a pseudo-documentary style, won additional Oscars for writing, editing, sound editing, and sound. Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Evangeline Lilly, Ralph Fiennes, David Morse, and Guy Pearce star.
Watch the trailer for “The Hurt Locker”:
Also coming to the streamer in June is “Drowning Mona,” starring Bette Midler as a hateful woman despised by her entire town. When her car ends up in the river, the police chief (Danny DeVito) immediately suspects foul play. The only problem? Everyone is a suspect as Jamie Lee Curtis, Neve Campbell, and Will Ferrell co-star.
Coming in June:
- 2 Days In New York
- Bad Reputation (starts 6/2)
- Basic Instinct
- Beyond The Black Rainbow
- Breaking Up
- Bronson
- CHiPS (series)
- Drowning Mona
- A Good Day To Be Black and Sexy (starts 6/3)
- The Hurt Locker
- Lawless
- Lucky
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Serious Moonlight
- Simply Irresistible
- Skin Trade (starts 6/2)
- The Square
- Terrifier 2
- Tidal Wave
- Timecrimes
- Zero Days
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.