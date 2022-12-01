What’s Coming to Pluto TV in December 2022, Including ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ ‘John Wick’ Trilogy, Christmas Movies
Long before “X-Files,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” allowed audiences to explore the idea of aliens and UFOs on Earth in a realistic, dramatic way. Starting this month, Pluto TV is streaming the sci-fi film about a group of people eager to contact aliens. Richard Dreyfuss and Teri Garr star in the landmark movie, written and directed by Steven Spielberg, about those determined to pursue the secrets of the cosmos.
Watch the “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” trailer:
The “John Wick” franchise is also coming to Pluto in December. The ultra-violent action films focus on an ex-hitman forced to hunt down some of the world’s most egregious killers and avenge the death of his dog Daisy. Created by Derek Kolstad, Keanu Reeves has played Wick in all three big-screen installments, with the fourth slated for theaters in March 2023. Additional films and TV series are in the works, as well. Catch up on all of the righteous vengeance for free.
Given the festive month, the streamer is also running a slew of Christmas films. Among other holiday categories, the Hallmark Movies entry includes “Christmas In Conway,” “A Majestic Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (2016), and “Broadcasting Christmas.”
Coming in December:
Movies
- John Wick 1-3
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Scrooged
- Interview With the Vampire
- Salt
- Underworld
- Roman J. Israel Esq.
- Jumping the Broom
- Hatfields & McCoys
- Only the Brave
- The Tourist
- The Raven
Holiday Movies/Lifetime
- Christmas in Mississippi
- Christmas in Wonderland
- A Gift-Wrapped Christmas
- A Snow Globe Christmas
- A Very Vintage Christmas
- Christmas Love Letter
- Holiday Spin
- Christmas Unleashed
- Dear Santa
- Twinkle All the Way
Hallmark Movies
- Christmas In Conway
- A Majestic Christmas
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016)
- Broadcasting Christmas
- Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Pluto Christmas
- A Royal Christmas Ball
- Holiday Road Trip
- Holiday Breakup
- A Husband for Christmas
- A Christmas Cruise
- Christmas on Holly Lane
- The Tree That Saved Christmas
Holiday Lights
- Christmas Lights & Holiday Symphony Music
- Christmas Puppies & Holiday Music
- Christmas Tree & Piano Music
- Christmas Tree Lights & Holiday Music-
- Christmas Nativity & Holiday Music
- Christmas Nativity & Piano Music
- Happy Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
- Happy Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting
Home for the Holidays
- Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas
- Kirstie and Phil’s Perfect Christmas
- Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Christmas
- Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas Cookalong
- Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Seasonal Specials
- Jamie Cooks Christmas
- Jamie’s Christmas Cookbook
- Jamie’s Christmas with Bells On
- Jamie’s Family Christmas
- Baking with Julia
- The French Chef
Vevo Holiday
- Music videos of Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, John Legend and more.
Cine navideño
- Christmas Carol: The Movie (2001)
- Blizzard
- A Belle for Christmas
- A Heartland Christmas
- Coming Home For Christmas
- A Christmas Princess
- A Very Corgi Christmas
- Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus
Holiday Fireplaces
- Festive Fireplace
- Crackling Fireplace
