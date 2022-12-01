What’s Coming to Pluto TV in December 2022, Including ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ ‘John Wick’ Trilogy, Christmas Movies

Long before “X-Files,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” allowed audiences to explore the idea of aliens and UFOs on Earth in a realistic, dramatic way. Starting this month, Pluto TV is streaming the sci-fi film about a group of people eager to contact aliens. Richard Dreyfuss and Teri Garr star in the landmark movie, written and directed by Steven Spielberg, about those determined to pursue the secrets of the cosmos.

Watch the “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” trailer:

The “John Wick” franchise is also coming to Pluto in December. The ultra-violent action films focus on an ex-hitman forced to hunt down some of the world’s most egregious killers and avenge the death of his dog Daisy. Created by Derek Kolstad, Keanu Reeves has played Wick in all three big-screen installments, with the fourth slated for theaters in March 2023. Additional films and TV series are in the works, as well. Catch up on all of the righteous vengeance for free.

Given the festive month, the streamer is also running a slew of Christmas films. Among other holiday categories, the Hallmark Movies entry includes “Christmas In Conway,” “A Majestic Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (2016), and “Broadcasting Christmas.”

Coming in December:

Movies

John Wick 1-3

Sonic the Hedgehog

Scrooged

Interview With the Vampire

Salt

Underworld Roman J. Israel Esq.

Jumping the Broom

Hatfields & McCoys

Only the Brave

The Tourist

The Raven

Holiday Movies/Lifetime Christmas in Mississippi

Christmas in Wonderland

A Gift-Wrapped Christmas

A Snow Globe Christmas

A Very Vintage Christmas

Christmas Love Letter

Holiday Spin

Christmas Unleashed

Dear Santa

Twinkle All the Way Hallmark Movies Christmas In Conway

A Majestic Christmas

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016)

Broadcasting Christmas

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade Pluto Christmas A Royal Christmas Ball

Holiday Road Trip

Holiday Breakup

A Husband for Christmas

A Christmas Cruise

Christmas on Holly Lane

The Tree That Saved Christmas

Holiday Lights Christmas Lights & Holiday Symphony Music

Christmas Puppies & Holiday Music

Christmas Tree & Piano Music

Christmas Tree Lights & Holiday Music-

Christmas Nativity & Holiday Music

Christmas Nativity & Piano Music

Happy Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

Happy Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting Home for the Holidays Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Kirstie and Phil’s Perfect Christmas

Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Christmas

Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas Cookalong

Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Seasonal Specials

Jamie Cooks Christmas

Jamie’s Christmas Cookbook

Jamie’s Christmas with Bells On

Jamie’s Family Christmas

Baking with Julia

The French Chef Vevo Holiday Music videos of Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, John Legend and more. Cine navideño Christmas Carol: The Movie (2001)

Blizzard

A Belle for Christmas

A Heartland Christmas

Coming Home For Christmas

A Christmas Princess

A Very Corgi Christmas

Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus Holiday Fireplaces Festive Fireplace

Crackling Fireplace