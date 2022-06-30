What’s Coming to Pluto TV in July 2022, Including ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Godzilla’

In 1995, Tom Hanks won his second-straight Academy Award for his portrayal of the simple, goodhearted title character in the iconic film “Forrest Gump.” A year later, Tom Cruise first donned a black body suit to launch the “Mission: Impossible” spy film franchise. Now, “Forrest Gump” and two “Mission: Impossible” films are arriving on Pluto TV during the month of July.

Pluto TV Cult Films will also showcase a handful of iconic “Godzilla” films, while the streamer’s other channels have decided to celebrate Christmas in July with an array of holiday favorites.

Relive the magic of “Forrest Gump”:

Coming to Pluto TV in July:

July Movie Highlights:

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Gladiator

Saving Private Ryan

Forrest Gump

Star Trek (2009)

GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Terminator Genysis

War of the Worlds (2005)

True Grit (2010)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Zoolander

Footloose (1984)

Collateral Damage

Boiler Room

Tango & Cash

Innerspace

Pure Country

Air Force One

Desperado

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Ghost Rider

Tears of the Sun

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

For July 4, Pluto TV Cult Films is showing horror films, such as “Godzilla,” “Godzilla Raids Again,” “Godzilla vs Mothra,” “Son of Godzilla” and more!

On July 13, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET, the streamer celebrates Patrick Stewart’s birthday. The Star Trek channel will showcase the British actor as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in an audience favorite: “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

On July 24 from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET, Pluto TV has created Data Day, so fans can enjoy Data’s exploits in favorite episodes.

Pluto TV is also offering Christmas in July on BET Her, BET Pluto TV, Hallmark Movies & More (which launches July 11), Pluto TV Love Stories and Funny AF. Movie and shows include: “Uncle Nick,” Merry Friggin’ Christmas,” “Twas the Chaos Before Christmas,” “Hip Hop Holiday” and “Christmas in Conway.”