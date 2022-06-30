What’s Coming to Pluto TV in July 2022, Including ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Godzilla’
In 1995, Tom Hanks won his second-straight Academy Award for his portrayal of the simple, goodhearted title character in the iconic film “Forrest Gump.” A year later, Tom Cruise first donned a black body suit to launch the “Mission: Impossible” spy film franchise. Now, “Forrest Gump” and two “Mission: Impossible” films are arriving on Pluto TV during the month of July.
Pluto TV Cult Films will also showcase a handful of iconic “Godzilla” films, while the streamer’s other channels have decided to celebrate Christmas in July with an array of holiday favorites.
Relive the magic of “Forrest Gump”:
Coming to Pluto TV in July:
July Movie Highlights:
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Gladiator
- Saving Private Ryan
- Forrest Gump
- Star Trek (2009)
- GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Terminator Genysis
- War of the Worlds (2005)
- True Grit (2010)
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Zoolander
- Footloose (1984)
- Collateral Damage
- Boiler Room
- Tango & Cash
- Innerspace
- Pure Country
- Air Force One
- Desperado
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Ghost Rider
- Tears of the Sun
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
For July 4, Pluto TV Cult Films is showing horror films, such as “Godzilla,” “Godzilla Raids Again,” “Godzilla vs Mothra,” “Son of Godzilla” and more!
On July 13, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET, the streamer celebrates Patrick Stewart’s birthday. The Star Trek channel will showcase the British actor as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in an audience favorite: “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
On July 24 from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET, Pluto TV has created Data Day, so fans can enjoy Data’s exploits in favorite episodes.
Pluto TV is also offering Christmas in July on BET Her, BET Pluto TV, Hallmark Movies & More (which launches July 11), Pluto TV Love Stories and Funny AF. Movie and shows include: “Uncle Nick,” Merry Friggin’ Christmas,” “Twas the Chaos Before Christmas,” “Hip Hop Holiday” and “Christmas in Conway.”
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV.