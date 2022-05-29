What’s Coming to Pluto TV in June 2022, Including ‘Star Trek Beyond,’ ‘Zoolander,’ Transformers TV

The 13th film in the Star Trek franchise, “Star Trek Beyond”, comes to Pluto TV in June. In deep space, brutal dictator Krall (Idris Elba) ambushes the USS Enterprise with devastating results. Chris Pine stars as Capt. Kirk with Zachary Quinto as Commander Spock.

Watch the trailer for “Star Trek Beyond”:

Also coming to the free streamer in June are a number of comedy classics: Ben Stiller sends up the fashion industry in the comedy classic “Zoolander” and Matthew Broderick goes on an epic adventure in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Pluto TV will also unveil a new channel on June 13, the Transformers, dedicated to everybody’s favorite sentient car/robot/alien hybrids. The channel will stream the best “Transformer” series 24/7.

Coming to Pluto TV in June:

June Movie Highlights:

Ali

Four Brothers

Zoolander

Face/Off

Star Trek Beyond

Cliffhanger

Life (2017)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Cloud Atlas

Jupiter Ascending

Speed Racer

Evil Dead (2013)

Django Unchained

Dinner for Schmucks

The Legend of Zorro

Chappie

America’s Sweethearts

Friday the 13th 1-8

Miss Sloane

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Hardcore Henry

Spy Kids 1-3

In the Line of Fire

The Devil’s Own

Pootie Tang

Akeelah and the Bee

Out of the Furnace

The Corruptor

Apocalypto

Vehicle 19

Extraordinary Measures

The Thomas Crown Affair (68/99)

New Channels

June 1: The Turkish novelas channel, Corazón turco, with titles such as “This Is My Story” and “Cherry Season.”

June 13: Transformers TV, a world where everything is… “More Than Meets the Eye.” The new channel will include series such as “Transformers: Cyberverse,” “Transformers: Prime,” “Transformers: Robots in Disguise” and many more all day, every day.

Pluto Documentaries for Pride Month

June 3: How We Got Gay, After Stonewall, Love v. Kentucky, Outrage (Glass Closet), Codebreaker

June 4: Bear Nation

June 8: Transmilitary, Transgender Nation, The Pearl, Finding Kim, The Joneses

June 17: An Act of Love, Coming of Age in Cherry Grove, Queens & Cowboys, Gen Silent Chely Wright: Wish Me Away, Three of Hearts: A Postmodern Family

June 26: Dangerous Living, A Queer Country, Call Me Kuchu, Queen of Ireland

Juneteeth – June 19

Celebrate black directors on Pluto’s Black Cinema channel with films such as Meet the Browns, Eve’s Bayou, Four Brothers and Posse.