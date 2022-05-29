What’s Coming to Pluto TV in June 2022, Including ‘Star Trek Beyond,’ ‘Zoolander,’ Transformers TV
The 13th film in the Star Trek franchise, “Star Trek Beyond”, comes to Pluto TV in June. In deep space, brutal dictator Krall (Idris Elba) ambushes the USS Enterprise with devastating results. Chris Pine stars as Capt. Kirk with Zachary Quinto as Commander Spock.
Watch the trailer for “Star Trek Beyond”:
Also coming to the free streamer in June are a number of comedy classics: Ben Stiller sends up the fashion industry in the comedy classic “Zoolander” and Matthew Broderick goes on an epic adventure in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
Pluto TV will also unveil a new channel on June 13, the Transformers, dedicated to everybody’s favorite sentient car/robot/alien hybrids. The channel will stream the best “Transformer” series 24/7.
Coming to Pluto TV in June:
June Movie Highlights:
- Ali
- Four Brothers
- Zoolander
- Face/Off
- Star Trek Beyond
- Cliffhanger
- Life (2017)
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- Cloud Atlas
- Jupiter Ascending
- Speed Racer
- Evil Dead (2013)
- Django Unchained
- Dinner for Schmucks
- The Legend of Zorro
- Chappie
- America’s Sweethearts
- Friday the 13th 1-8
- Miss Sloane
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Hardcore Henry
- Spy Kids 1-3
- In the Line of Fire
- The Devil’s Own
- Pootie Tang
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Out of the Furnace
- The Corruptor
- Apocalypto
- Vehicle 19
- Extraordinary Measures
- The Thomas Crown Affair (68/99)
New Channels
June 1: The Turkish novelas channel, Corazón turco, with titles such as “This Is My Story” and “Cherry Season.”
June 13: Transformers TV, a world where everything is… “More Than Meets the Eye.” The new channel will include series such as “Transformers: Cyberverse,” “Transformers: Prime,” “Transformers: Robots in Disguise” and many more all day, every day.
Pluto Documentaries for Pride Month
- June 3: How We Got Gay, After Stonewall, Love v. Kentucky, Outrage (Glass Closet), Codebreaker
- June 4: Bear Nation
- June 8: Transmilitary, Transgender Nation, The Pearl, Finding Kim, The Joneses
- June 17: An Act of Love, Coming of Age in Cherry Grove, Queens & Cowboys, Gen Silent Chely Wright: Wish Me Away, Three of Hearts: A Postmodern Family
- June 26: Dangerous Living, A Queer Country, Call Me Kuchu, Queen of Ireland
Juneteeth – June 19
Celebrate black directors on Pluto’s Black Cinema channel with films such as Meet the Browns, Eve’s Bayou, Four Brothers and Posse.
