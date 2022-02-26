What’s Coming to Pluto TV in March 2022, Including ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Fargo’
This March on Pluto TV, Reese Witherspoon stars in “Legally Blonde” and “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.” Initially dismissed as just a fashion-obsessed sorority girl, Elle Woods proves her mettle after moving across country for all the wrong reasons. The Harvard-educated lawyer may be pretty in pink, but she’s also an impassioned advocate.
In the first film, she hopes to win her boyfriend back by attending an Ivy League school. In the second, Woods heads to Washington, D.C., trying to get her foot in the door of Congress — and has to prove her worth all over again. Coming to the big screen this May, Mindy Kaling (“The Office”) and Dan Goor (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) wrote “Legally Blonde 3,” which will reunite Witherspoon with many of the franchise’s original stars.
The Coen Bros.’ quirky drama “Fargo,” about a Midwest kidnapping plot gone awry, was nominated for four Oscars in 1997 and won two; Frances McDormand took home the prize for Best Actress and Joel and Ethan Coen won for Best Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen. The iconic crime film also hits Pluto TV in March.
Movies Coming in March:
- The Twilight Saga
- The Island
- Mission: Impossible III
- Gladiator
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- The Karate Kid 1
- The Karate Kid 2
- The Karate Kid 3
- Grind House: Death Proof
- Crash
- The Mechanic (2011)
- Gambit (2012)
- Seven Psychopaths
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Coach Carter
- Boomerang
- Boys on the Side
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Copycat
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- Just My Luck
- Fargo
Check out the “Legally Blonde” Trailer Before You Can Stream it on Pluto TV
