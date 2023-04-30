What’s Coming to Pluto TV in May 2023: ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘RBG,’ ‘Kim’s Convenience’
Where, when, and how you can watch “Yellowstone” has always been a bit confusing. It normally airs on [Parmaount Network], where it is the most popular show on television. However, the show doesn’t stream on Paramount+, but instead is available on-demand on Peacock. But, for three days starting on May 27, the first three seasons will be available on a free linear channel on Paramount-owned Pluto TV.
Jewish American Heritage Month celebrates famous Jews who have made extraordinary contributions, including Ruth Bader Ginsberg, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court for 27 years. The “RBG” doc, which will be available to stream beginning on May 8, chronicles this extraordinary lawyer and her fight for equality that changed the world for American women — and everyone else.
Check out the trailer for “RBG”:
Also arriving on the service in May will be the beloved Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience.” The series, stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu, Andrew Phung, and Nicole Power. You can watch the delightful show beginning on May 1.
Three “Bridget Jones” movies and the two “Addams Family” movies stream in May. Also hitting the streamer next month is a gearhead’s dream. The PowerNation channel is coming to Pluto TV. Focusing on cars, trucks, and engines, experts take viewers from the garage to the open road.
Also, four “Mission: Impossible” movies, starring Tom Cruise, offer loads of action and special effects, while Cher’s Oscar-winning turn in “Moonstruck” delivers an Italian-American family in Brooklyn dramatically searching for that most elusive of emotions: love.
Films
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Addams Family
- Addams Family Values
- After Yang
- Are We Done Yet?
- Are We There Yet?
- Battle Royale
- Before I Go to Sleep
- Big Fish
- Big Man Japan
- Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason
- Bridget Jones’ Baby
- Bridget Jones’ Diary
- Clueless
- Collateral
- Collide
- Escape Plan
- Everybody Wants Some!!
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Fresh
- Galaxy Quest
- Go
- Heat
- Hoosiers
- Jeepers Creepers
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- John Henry
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Just One of the Guys
- Labyrinth
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Minari
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible 2
- Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible3
- Moonlight
- Moonstruck
- Muppets From Space
- Muppets Take Manhattan
- Nowhere to Run
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
- Phantom
- Point Break
- Pulp Fiction
- Revenge
- Riding in Cars With Boys
- Rogue Warfare
- Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation
- Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
- Safe
- Saving Private Ryan
- School of Rock
- Selma
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Spy Kids 1-3
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Beyond
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Stomp the Yard
- Striking Distance
- Stripes
- Sukiyaki Western Django
- Superbad
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Disappointments Room
- The Farewell
- The Gambler (2014)
- The Green Knight
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Replacement Killers
- The Wood
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Three Kings
- Tokyo!
- Top Five
- Top Gun
- Unthinkable
- Vehicle 19
- Wolves
- Yakuza Apocalypse
- Zola
A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her put-upon boyfriend, and her mysterious and domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a high-end strip club.
TV
May 1
- Kim’s Convenience
May 2, 9, 16, 23
- Food from Asian, Asian American, or Pacific Islander cultures
May 6, 13, 20, 27: Jewish American Heritage Month
- Howard Zinn: A People’s History of the United States
- Walter Mathau: Diamond in the Rough
- With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story
- Ely Kahn: New York City’s Mastermind
Cheers
The story about a blue-collar Boston bar run by former sports star Sam Malone and the quirky and wonderful people who worked and drank there.
May 8
- RBG
- Sendak
May 14- Classic TV: Families channel showcases famous TV mothers:
- The Donna Reed Show
- The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet
- The Brady Bunch
- One Day at a Time
- Married with Children
- The Doris Day Show
- Maude
- All in the Family
- Happy Days
- Family Ties
- The Dick Van Dyke Show
May 19: Sailor Moon Channel
- Sailor Moon movie marathon
May 20
- 30th Anniversary of the Cheers Finale: Season 11s
May 24
- Super Cop
- Reign of Assassins
- Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
May 27: More TV Drama Channel
- Yellowstone, (S1-3)
May 29
- Pluto Military Channel – War films
