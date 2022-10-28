 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Pluto TV

What’s Coming to Pluto TV in November 2022, Including ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas,’ ‘The French Chef,’ Multiple Fireplaces

Fern Siegel

Pluto TV has gone holiday mad, promoting nine holiday-themed channels on the streamer. There are loads of Christmas-oriented movies, such as the feel-good “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” James Brolin stars as an estranged father who decides to reunite with his daughter (played by Mena Suvari) and granddaughter. There’s also a Holiday Lights channel that offers a Happy Hanukkah menorah lighting and a Happy Kwanzaa kinara lighting.

Separately, Julia Child popularized cooking shows and introduced Americans to French cooking on her groundbreaking 1963 show “The French Chef.” Revisit what it means to be a culinary pioneer — in the original black and white! Also to celebrate the season, Pluto will offer not one, but two unique fireplace channels to give you the cozy, down-home vibes of a crackling fire no matter where you live, or how unmotivated you are to light a fire.

For those who prefer tougher fare, the PFL MMA (Professional Fighters League - Mixed Martial Arts) offers fights and league highlights throughout the month so that you can either get away from the sentimental holiday emotions, or blow off some steam following too much family time.

Hallmark’s “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” trailer:

Coming in November:

Holiday Movies

  • Christmas in Mississippi
  • Christmas in Wonderland
  • A Gift-Wrapped Christmas
  • A Snow Globe Christmas
  • A Very Vintage Christmas
  • Christmas Love Letter
  • Holiday Spin
  • Christmas Unleashed
  • Dear Santa
  • Twinkle All the Way

Hallmark Movies

  • Christmas In Conway
  • A Majestic Christmas
  • I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016)
  • Broadcasting Christmas
  • Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pluto TV Christmas

  • A Royal Christmas Ball
  • Holiday Road Trip
  • Holiday Breakup
  • A Husband for Christmas
  • A Christmas Cruise
  • Christmas on Holly Lane
  • The Tree That Saved Christmas

Festive Fireplace

A traditional Yule log and music are available throughout the holiday season.

Crackling Fireplace

The sounds of a roaring fire create a cozy, seasonal feel.

Holiday Light Display

  • Christmas Lights & Holiday Symphony Music
  • Christmas Puppies & Holiday Music
  • Christmas Tree & Piano Music
  • Christmas Tree Lights & Holiday Music
  • Christmas Nativity & Holiday Music
  • Christmas Nativity & Piano Music
  • Happy Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
  • Happy Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting

Vevo Holiday

Music videos from Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, and more.

Home for the Holidays

Holiday cooking — stews, breads, and cakes — is featured all month long.

  • Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas
  • Kirstie and Phil’s Perfect Christmas
  • Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Christmas
  • Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas Cookalong
  • Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Seasonal Specials
  • Jamie Cooks Christmas
  • Jamie’s Christmas Cookbook
  • Jamie’s Christmas with Bells On
  • Jamie’s Family Christmas
  • Baking with Julia
  • The French Chef

Professional Fighters League – Mixed Martial Arts (PFL-MMA)

  • Multiple episodes and events
Watch
Pluto.TV

Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.

Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.

Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV.

Watch
$0 / month
Pluto.TV
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.