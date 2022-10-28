What’s Coming to Pluto TV in November 2022, Including ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas,’ ‘The French Chef,’ Multiple Fireplaces

Pluto TV has gone holiday mad, promoting nine holiday-themed channels on the streamer. There are loads of Christmas-oriented movies, such as the feel-good “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” James Brolin stars as an estranged father who decides to reunite with his daughter (played by Mena Suvari) and granddaughter. There’s also a Holiday Lights channel that offers a Happy Hanukkah menorah lighting and a Happy Kwanzaa kinara lighting.

Separately, Julia Child popularized cooking shows and introduced Americans to French cooking on her groundbreaking 1963 show “The French Chef.” Revisit what it means to be a culinary pioneer — in the original black and white! Also to celebrate the season, Pluto will offer not one, but two unique fireplace channels to give you the cozy, down-home vibes of a crackling fire no matter where you live, or how unmotivated you are to light a fire.

For those who prefer tougher fare, the PFL MMA (Professional Fighters League - Mixed Martial Arts) offers fights and league highlights throughout the month so that you can either get away from the sentimental holiday emotions, or blow off some steam following too much family time.

Hallmark’s “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” trailer:

Coming in November:

Holiday Movies Christmas in Mississippi

Christmas in Wonderland

A Gift-Wrapped Christmas

A Snow Globe Christmas

A Very Vintage Christmas

Christmas Love Letter

Holiday Spin

Christmas Unleashed

Dear Santa

Twinkle All the Way Hallmark Movies Christmas In Conway

A Majestic Christmas

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016)

Broadcasting Christmas

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade Pluto TV Christmas A Royal Christmas Ball

Holiday Road Trip

Holiday Breakup

A Husband for Christmas

A Christmas Cruise

Christmas on Holly Lane

The Tree That Saved Christmas Festive Fireplace A traditional Yule log and music are available throughout the holiday season. Crackling Fireplace The sounds of a roaring fire create a cozy, seasonal feel. Holiday Light Display Christmas Lights & Holiday Symphony Music

Christmas Puppies & Holiday Music

Christmas Tree & Piano Music

Christmas Tree Lights & Holiday Music

Christmas Nativity & Holiday Music

Christmas Nativity & Piano Music

Happy Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

Happy Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting Vevo Holiday Music videos from Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, and more. Home for the Holidays Holiday cooking — stews, breads, and cakes — is featured all month long. Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Kirstie and Phil’s Perfect Christmas

Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Christmas

Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas Cookalong

Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Seasonal Specials

Jamie Cooks Christmas

Jamie’s Christmas Cookbook

Jamie’s Christmas with Bells On

Jamie’s Family Christmas

Baking with Julia

The French Chef Professional Fighters League – Mixed Martial Arts (PFL-MMA) Multiple episodes and events