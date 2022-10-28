What’s Coming to Pluto TV in November 2022, Including ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas,’ ‘The French Chef,’ Multiple Fireplaces
Pluto TV has gone holiday mad, promoting nine holiday-themed channels on the streamer. There are loads of Christmas-oriented movies, such as the feel-good “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” James Brolin stars as an estranged father who decides to reunite with his daughter (played by Mena Suvari) and granddaughter. There’s also a Holiday Lights channel that offers a Happy Hanukkah menorah lighting and a Happy Kwanzaa kinara lighting.
Separately, Julia Child popularized cooking shows and introduced Americans to French cooking on her groundbreaking 1963 show “The French Chef.” Revisit what it means to be a culinary pioneer — in the original black and white! Also to celebrate the season, Pluto will offer not one, but two unique fireplace channels to give you the cozy, down-home vibes of a crackling fire no matter where you live, or how unmotivated you are to light a fire.
For those who prefer tougher fare, the PFL MMA (Professional Fighters League - Mixed Martial Arts) offers fights and league highlights throughout the month so that you can either get away from the sentimental holiday emotions, or blow off some steam following too much family time.
Hallmark’s “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” trailer:
Coming in November:
Holiday Movies
- Christmas in Mississippi
- Christmas in Wonderland
- A Gift-Wrapped Christmas
- A Snow Globe Christmas
- A Very Vintage Christmas
- Christmas Love Letter
- Holiday Spin
- Christmas Unleashed
- Dear Santa
- Twinkle All the Way
Hallmark Movies
- Christmas In Conway
- A Majestic Christmas
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016)
- Broadcasting Christmas
- Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Pluto TV Christmas
- A Royal Christmas Ball
- Holiday Road Trip
- Holiday Breakup
- A Husband for Christmas
- A Christmas Cruise
- Christmas on Holly Lane
- The Tree That Saved Christmas
Festive Fireplace
A traditional Yule log and music are available throughout the holiday season.
Crackling Fireplace
The sounds of a roaring fire create a cozy, seasonal feel.
Holiday Light Display
- Christmas Lights & Holiday Symphony Music
- Christmas Puppies & Holiday Music
- Christmas Tree & Piano Music
- Christmas Tree Lights & Holiday Music
- Christmas Nativity & Holiday Music
- Christmas Nativity & Piano Music
- Happy Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
- Happy Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting
Vevo Holiday
Music videos from Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, and more.
Home for the Holidays
Holiday cooking — stews, breads, and cakes — is featured all month long.
- Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas
- Kirstie and Phil’s Perfect Christmas
- Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Christmas
- Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas Cookalong
- Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Seasonal Specials
- Jamie Cooks Christmas
- Jamie’s Christmas Cookbook
- Jamie’s Christmas with Bells On
- Jamie’s Family Christmas
- Baking with Julia
- The French Chef
Professional Fighters League – Mixed Martial Arts (PFL-MMA)
- Multiple episodes and events
