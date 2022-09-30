What’s Coming to Pluto TV in October 2022, Including ‘The Godfather’ Trilogy, ‘Hannibal’ Franchise, ‘Blair Witch Project’
Paramount’s free streaming service Pluto TV is making viewers an offer they can’t refuse: Streaming all three movies of the iconic “Godfather” saga. The story of the Corleone crime family has captivated moviegoers for decades. The first film, starring Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, John Cazale, and Diane Keaton, remains an extraordinary cinematic experience.
Many of the lines have become part of the zeitgeist, such as: “Leave the gun, take the cannolis.” And the score is one of the most memorable and haunting.
“The Godfather, Part II,” which added Robert DeNiro to the stellar cast, is equally compelling, as it expands the story of Vito Corleone, while aligning criminal and political corruption in the U.S. While more maligned than the first two, “The Godfather, Part III” welcomed Andy Garcia and Bridget Fonda to the franchise and contains one of Hollywood’s most famous lines: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”
Watch “The Godfather” 50th Anniversary Trailer:
Also coming to Pluto TV in October is the “Hannibal” franchise of films and TV series. Though not the first film to feature serial killer Hannibal Lecter, “The Silence of the Lambs” introduced Anthony Hopkins’ terrifying killer to a wider audience. The psychological horror film introduced FBI agent Clarise Starling (Jodie Foster) as a profiler trying to use Lecter’s evil tendencies to catch another killer.
The sequel, “Hannibal,” returns Hopkins to the role as his lone surviving victim is out to get him. Also included in Pluto’s October releases is the TV prequel series “Hannibal.” The show centers on the relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) before the latter’s cannibalistic tendencies were known.
The free streaming service is also celebrating Spooky Season with 31 Nights of Horror Movies, including iconic films such as “The Blair Witch Project,” “The Evil Dead,” “The Grudge,” and more.
Coming in October:
Oct. 1
- The Godfather Saga
- Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-3
Oct. 5
- Sabrina’s Secret Life
- Sabrina: The Animated Series
Oct. 7
- Howard Lovecraft Trilogy
- A Monster in Paris
- Thunder
- The House of Magic
- Hannibal TV Series
- Silence of the Lambs
- Hannibal
- Tales from the Cryptkeeper
- Teen Wolf
- Ultimate Book of Spells
The Hannibal Lecter Movies
Hannibal Lecter is an American psychological thriller film series, adapted from the Thomas Harris novel of the same name. Hannibal is a sequel to the 1991 Academy Award-winning film The Silence of the Lambs that returns Anthony Hopkins to his iconic role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter. Julianne Moore co-stars, taking over for Jodie Foster in the role of FBI Agent Clarice Starling. Red Dragon prequel stars Edward Norton as FBI agent Will Graham. Original Manhunter and Hannibal Rising sans Hopkins.
31 Nights of Horror Movies in October
- The Blair Witch Project
- Blair Witch 2
- Book of Shadows
- Life
- Evil Dead
- The Grudge
- Urban Legend 1-3
- Oculus
- 30 Days of Night
- Idle Hands
- The Woman in Black
- Slice
- The Lazarus Effect
- Halloween Movies
- The Addams Family
- Addams Family Values
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 30 Days of Night
- Apocalypto
- Black Rock
- Compulsion
- Flatliner
- The Quiet
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV.