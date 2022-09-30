What’s Coming to Pluto TV in October 2022, Including ‘The Godfather’ Trilogy, ‘Hannibal’ Franchise, ‘Blair Witch Project’

Paramount’s free streaming service Pluto TV is making viewers an offer they can’t refuse: Streaming all three movies of the iconic “Godfather” saga. The story of the Corleone crime family has captivated moviegoers for decades. The first film, starring Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, John Cazale, and Diane Keaton, remains an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Many of the lines have become part of the zeitgeist, such as: “Leave the gun, take the cannolis.” And the score is one of the most memorable and haunting.

“The Godfather, Part II,” which added Robert DeNiro to the stellar cast, is equally compelling, as it expands the story of Vito Corleone, while aligning criminal and political corruption in the U.S. While more maligned than the first two, “The Godfather, Part III” welcomed Andy Garcia and Bridget Fonda to the franchise and contains one of Hollywood’s most famous lines: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

Watch “The Godfather” 50th Anniversary Trailer:

Also coming to Pluto TV in October is the “Hannibal” franchise of films and TV series. Though not the first film to feature serial killer Hannibal Lecter, “The Silence of the Lambs” introduced Anthony Hopkins’ terrifying killer to a wider audience. The psychological horror film introduced FBI agent Clarise Starling (Jodie Foster) as a profiler trying to use Lecter’s evil tendencies to catch another killer.

The sequel, “Hannibal,” returns Hopkins to the role as his lone surviving victim is out to get him. Also included in Pluto’s October releases is the TV prequel series “Hannibal.” The show centers on the relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) before the latter’s cannibalistic tendencies were known.

The free streaming service is also celebrating Spooky Season with 31 Nights of Horror Movies, including iconic films such as “The Blair Witch Project,” “The Evil Dead,” “The Grudge,” and more.

Coming in October:

Oct. 1 The Godfather Saga

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-3 Oct. 5 Sabrina’s Secret Life

Sabrina: The Animated Series Oct. 7 Howard Lovecraft Trilogy

A Monster in Paris

Thunder

The House of Magic

Hannibal TV Series

Silence of the Lambs

Hannibal

Tales from the Cryptkeeper

Teen Wolf

Ultimate Book of Spells

The Hannibal Lecter Movies Hannibal Lecter is an American psychological thriller film series, adapted from the Thomas Harris novel of the same name. Hannibal is a sequel to the 1991 Academy Award-winning film The Silence of the Lambs that returns Anthony Hopkins to his iconic role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter. Julianne Moore co-stars, taking over for Jodie Foster in the role of FBI Agent Clarice Starling. Red Dragon prequel stars Edward Norton as FBI agent Will Graham. Original Manhunter and Hannibal Rising sans Hopkins.

31 Nights of Horror Movies in October

The Blair Witch Project

Blair Witch 2

Book of Shadows

Life

Evil Dead

The Grudge

Urban Legend 1-3

Oculus

30 Days of Night

Idle Hands

The Woman in Black

Slice

The Lazarus Effect

Halloween Movies

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

10 Cloverfield Lane

30 Days of Night

Apocalypto

Black Rock

Compulsion

Flatliner

The Quiet