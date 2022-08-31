What’s Coming to Pluto TV in September 2022, Including ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon

The “Star Trek” movie from 2009, starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy, and Eric Bana, is coming to free streaming Pluto TV in September. The film reboots the characters from the beloved original TV show as James T. Kirk (Pine) and Spock (Quinto)battle Nero, (Bana), a Romulan who poses a grave threat to the United Federation of Planets. The 11th film in the “Star Trek” franchise will be available on Pluto beginning on Sept. 18.

Watch the trailer for “Star Trek”:

Pluto’s Western Weeks have been streaming a wide variety of cowboy-related content over the past few weeks, and now they will be bringing a marathon of “Yellowstone” episodes to the service from Sept. 3-5. Cable’s most popular series follows the exploits of the Dutton family, owners of the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. The show revolves around the family’s personal and public travails, as they face challenges to their ownership. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly co-star in the Paramount Network series.

Coming in September:

September movies

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Alex Cross

Ali

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Before Midnight

Camino a Marte

Como agua para chocolate

Clueless

The Gospel (2005)

Last Holiday

Law Abiding Citizen

Madea Goes to Jail

Mad Max

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

No Eres Tu Soy Yo

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Red Dawn (1984)

Sleepless

Spies Like Us

Star Trek (2009)

The Longest Yard (2005)

War of the Worlds (2005)

The Witch

Zoolander & Zoolander 2

Zoolander Movies A series of American satirical comedy films that feature a dimwitted, narcissistic male model named Derek Zoolander (VH1’s three-time male model of the year) and Hansel McDonald a rival male fashion model.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert - Sept. 3

Hispanic Heritage Highlights

Sept. 15: Celebrando Centro América

Celebrando Centro América Sept. 16: Greater Glory, Like Water for Chocolate

Greater Glory, Like Water for Chocolate Sept. 17: Stand-Up TV

Stand-Up TV Sept. 17: Nick Jr. en español

Westerns Weeks

Sept. 1-3: Yellowstone marathon, seasons 1-3

Yellowstone marathon, seasons 1-3 Sept. 2: The Duke on Pluto TV – John Wayne movies, include Hondo, Rio Lobo, In Old California, The Fighting Kentuckian and The Dark Command.

Comedies

Sept. 1: Zoolander

Old School

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Mean Girls

The Longest Yard Sept. 10: Will Ferrell movies on Pluto TV Comedy Zoolander

Zoolander No. 2

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron - Burgundy

Old School Sept. 25: The Paul Rudd Marathon on Pluto TV Comedy Clueless

Anchorman

Dinner for Schmucks

Prince Avalanche

Diggers Sept. 26: Zany 1980s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Spies Like Us

Mr. Mom

Teen Wolf

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Major League

48 Hours

Stripes on ’80s Rewind.

Anchorman Movies Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, or simply Anchorman, is a 2004 comedy film directed by Adam McKay, produced by Judd Apatow, starring Will Ferrell, and written by McKay and Ferrell. The film is a tongue-in-cheek take on the culture of the 1970s, particularly the news Action News format. It portrays a San Diego TV station where Ferrell’s title character clashes with his new female counterpart. A companion film assembled from outtakes and abandoned subplots, titled Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie, was released straight-to-DVD in late 2004. A sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, was released on December 18, 2013.

Tailgate on Pluto TV Sports

Sept. 3: The Last Champion

Kickboxer

The Legend of Bagger Vance Sept. 10: The Longest Yard (2005)

Major League

Ali Sept. 17: More Than a Game

Pumping Iron

Touchback Sept. 24: Eight Men Out

Venus and Serena

Shaolin Soccer

So-Long-Summer Binge-a-thon, Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5

BBC Kids: MI High

Horrible Histories

Dinopaws

Sarah and Duck

Winging’ It Kids Movie Club: Tad: The Lost Explorer

Rock-a-Doodle

Pippi Longstocking

A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s - Adventures

A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape From Paradise

Izzie’s Way Home

The Stolen Princess

Cinderella And The Secret Prince

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

The Secret of the Nimh

The Secret of the Nimh 2: Timmy to the Rescue Forever Kids: Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic Underground

Inspector Gadget

Heathcliff

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Team Spirit: Jacob Two-Two

Camp Lakebottom

Chuck’s Choice

Jimmy Two Shoes

Kid vs. Kat

Bionic Max

Om Nom Stories

Oliver’s Adventures, Slugterra

Nick Jr. en españo Blue’s Clues

Max and Ruby

Dora the Explorer

Go, Diego, Go!

Dora and Friends Nick en español The Fairly OddParents

Hey Arnold!

The Wild Thornberrys

SpongeBob

Rugrats- Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

iCarly

Sam & Cat

Dora the Explorer August 14, 2000 A young girl named Dora goes on adventures with her red boot-wearing monkey named Boots.

Themed-Movie Night

Sept. 9 The Last Waltz

Sing Street

Ghost World

The Station Agent

Bull Durham

Mr. Mom

Old School

Mean Girls

Juice

Zodiac Sept. 18 Star Trek

War of the Worlds

Starship Troopers Sept. 12 Madea Goes to Jail

Alex Cross Sept. 26 Sleepover

Mean Girls

The In Crowd Sept. 21 Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

War of the Worlds Sept. 19 - Jamie Foxx movies The Soloist

Law Abiding Citizen

Sleepless

Ali

Booty Call