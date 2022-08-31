What’s Coming to Pluto TV in September 2022, Including ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon
The “Star Trek” movie from 2009, starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy, and Eric Bana, is coming to free streaming Pluto TV in September. The film reboots the characters from the beloved original TV show as James T. Kirk (Pine) and Spock (Quinto)battle Nero, (Bana), a Romulan who poses a grave threat to the United Federation of Planets. The 11th film in the “Star Trek” franchise will be available on Pluto beginning on Sept. 18.
Watch the trailer for “Star Trek”:
Pluto’s Western Weeks have been streaming a wide variety of cowboy-related content over the past few weeks, and now they will be bringing a marathon of “Yellowstone” episodes to the service from Sept. 3-5. Cable’s most popular series follows the exploits of the Dutton family, owners of the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. The show revolves around the family’s personal and public travails, as they face challenges to their ownership. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly co-star in the Paramount Network series.
Coming in September:
September movies
- 48 Hrs.
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Alex Cross
- Ali
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Before Midnight
- Camino a Marte
- Como agua para chocolate
- Clueless
- The Gospel (2005)
- Last Holiday
- Law Abiding Citizen
- Madea Goes to Jail
- Mad Max
- Mean Girls
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Sleepless
- Spies Like Us
- Star Trek (2009)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- War of the Worlds (2005)
- The Witch
- Zoolander & Zoolander 2
Zoolander Movies
A series of American satirical comedy films that feature a dimwitted, narcissistic male model named Derek Zoolander (VH1’s three-time male model of the year) and Hansel McDonald a rival male fashion model.
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert - Sept. 3
Hispanic Heritage Highlights
- Sept. 15: Celebrando Centro América
- Sept. 16: Greater Glory, Like Water for Chocolate
- Sept. 17: Stand-Up TV
- Sept. 17: Nick Jr. en español
Westerns Weeks
- Sept. 1-3: Yellowstone marathon, seasons 1-3
- Sept. 2: The Duke on Pluto TV – John Wayne movies, include Hondo, Rio Lobo, In Old California, The Fighting Kentuckian and The Dark Command.
Comedies
Sept. 1:
- Zoolander
- Old School
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Mean Girls
- The Longest Yard
Sept. 10: Will Ferrell movies on Pluto TV Comedy
- Zoolander
- Zoolander No. 2
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron - Burgundy
- Old School
Sept. 25: The Paul Rudd Marathon on Pluto TV Comedy
- Clueless
- Anchorman
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Prince Avalanche
- Diggers
Sept. 26: Zany 1980s
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Spies Like Us
- Mr. Mom
- Teen Wolf
- Planes, Trains & Automobiles
- Major League
- 48 Hours
- Stripes on ’80s Rewind.
Anchorman Movies
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, or simply Anchorman, is a 2004 comedy film directed by Adam McKay, produced by Judd Apatow, starring Will Ferrell, and written by McKay and Ferrell. The film is a tongue-in-cheek take on the culture of the 1970s, particularly the news Action News format. It portrays a San Diego TV station where Ferrell’s title character clashes with his new female counterpart. A companion film assembled from outtakes and abandoned subplots, titled Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie, was released straight-to-DVD in late 2004. A sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, was released on December 18, 2013.
Tailgate on Pluto TV Sports
Sept. 3:
- The Last Champion
- Kickboxer
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
Sept. 10:
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- Major League
- Ali
Sept. 17:
- More Than a Game
- Pumping Iron
- Touchback
Sept. 24:
- Eight Men Out
- Venus and Serena
- Shaolin Soccer
So-Long-Summer Binge-a-thon, Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5
BBC Kids:
- MI High
- Horrible Histories
- Dinopaws
- Sarah and Duck
- Winging’ It
Kids Movie Club:
- Tad: The Lost Explorer
- Rock-a-Doodle
- Pippi Longstocking
- A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s - Adventures
- A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape From Paradise
- Izzie’s Way Home
- The Stolen Princess
- Cinderella And The Secret Prince
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
- The Secret of the Nimh
- The Secret of the Nimh 2: Timmy to the Rescue
Forever Kids:
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic Underground
- Inspector Gadget
- Heathcliff
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
- Team Spirit: Jacob Two-Two
- Camp Lakebottom
- Chuck’s Choice
- Jimmy Two Shoes
- Kid vs. Kat
- Bionic Max
- Om Nom Stories
- Oliver’s Adventures, Slugterra
Nick Jr. en españo
- Blue’s Clues
- Max and Ruby
- Dora the Explorer
- Go, Diego, Go!
- Dora and Friends
Nick en español
- The Fairly OddParents
- Hey Arnold!
- The Wild Thornberrys
- SpongeBob
- Rugrats- Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
- iCarly
- Sam & Cat
Dora the Explorer
A young girl named Dora goes on adventures with her red boot-wearing monkey named Boots.
Themed-Movie Night
Sept. 9
- The Last Waltz
- Sing Street
- Ghost World
- The Station Agent
- Bull Durham
- Mr. Mom
- Old School
- Mean Girls
- Juice
- Zodiac
Sept. 18
- Star Trek
- War of the Worlds
- Starship Troopers
Sept. 12
- Madea Goes to Jail
- Alex Cross
Sept. 26
- Sleepover
- Mean Girls
- The In Crowd
Sept. 21
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- War of the Worlds
Sept. 19 - Jamie Foxx movies
- The Soloist
- Law Abiding Citizen
- Sleepless
- Ali
- Booty Call
