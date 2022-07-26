What’s Coming to Prime Video in August 2022, Including ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’ Premieres; ‘The Outlaws’ Season 2
Starting in August, Prime Video will be streaming a new, eight-episode series adaptation of “A League of Their Own,” based on the iconic 1992 film. Like the original Penny Marshall-helmed movie, the story follows a group of women who played professional baseball during WWII. Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, and Roberta Colindrez star alongside Nick Offerman, who plays the coach of the Rockford Peaches. The series, premiering Aug. 12, re-images the movie with a host of new characters, while also taking a closer look at race and sexuality.
Watch the trailer for the “A League of Their Own” series:
Also coming to Amazon’s streaming service next month is Season 2 of “The Outlaws,” returning on Aug. 5 with six new episodes. The comedy thriller focuses on low-level lawbreakers forced to do community service together. But when their past upends the present, they have to combat a new threat: a London drug lord known as The Dean. The series stars co-creator Stephen Merchant, Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd, and Clare Perkins. The first season debuted on Prime Video in March.
For soccer fans, the docuseries “All or Nothing: Arsenal” takes supporters behind the curtain of the 2021-‘22 campaign, offering unprecedented coverage of the venerated EPL team. The series will debut on Aug. 4. For viewers who prefer sci-fi over sports, seven “Star Trek” films will be available for streaming in August.
Coming to Prime Video in August:
August 1
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Aaron’s Blood
- Absolution
- Acid Horizon
- Already Gone
- Alright Now
- Anguish
- Annapolis
- Any Day
- Assimilate
- The Atoning
- Baby Boom
- Backstage
- Backwoods
- Bad Frank
- Bad Therapy
- Basic
- Battle Scars
- Before Midnight
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Big Brother Volcano
- Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Cartel Crew
- Charlotte’s Web
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- Clockstoppers
- Cop Car
- Courage Under Fire
- Crossed the Line
- A Dark Place
- Dating My Mother
- Derek’s Dead
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Disappearance
- Don’t Click
- Downhill Racer
- Drive Me Crazy
- Eadweard
- Easy A*
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Everybody Loves Somebody
- Evil Dead
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- Face/Off
- Fearless*
- The Feels
- 59 Seconds
- Filth
- Firewalker
- A Fish Called Wanda
- 5 Star Day
- (500) Days Of Summer
- Follow the Prophet
- Fright Night
- Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
- The Gambler
- Game of Spy (Amazon series)
- Getting to Know You
- Go, Diego, Go!
- Gonzo
- Goodbye Butterfly
- Grand Cru
- Happy Yummy Chicken
- Hardball
- The Haunting
- Here On Out
- He’s Way More Famous Than You
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The Hornet’s Nest
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I Am A Ghost
- I Can Do Bad All by Myself
- I Like Me
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- Iceland Is Best
- I’m Still Here
- Impossible Monsters
- International Falls
- I’ve Got Issues
- The Jackal*
- Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
- The Killer Elite
- Kindergarten Cop
- King Arthur
- King Kong
- King Of Knives
- Kingpin
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Letter from Masanjia
- Life*
- Line of Descent*
- Lopez
- Lost Bayou
- The Machinist
- Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
- Mamma Mia!*
- Man from Reno
- McLintock
- Mermaids
- The Middle of X
- Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon)
- The Missouri Breaks
- Models of the Runway, Seasons 1-3
- Mr. 3000
- Neil Young Heart of Gold
- Never Heard
- New Money
- A Night At The Roxbury
- Obey
- 1 Buck
- Office Space
- Once
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- One and the Same
- Ozzy
- Paradox Lost
- Perfect Sisters
- Pet Sematary
- Pitch Black*
- Project Runway Junior
- Prophecy
- River’s Edge
- Rockaway
- Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion
- Ronin
- Safe Inside
- The Saint
- Scary Movie 5
- Serpico
- She’s Out of My League
- The Shootist
- Single White Female
- 16 To Life
- Soldiers of Fortune
- Source Code
- Spy
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek Generations
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Step Up Revolution
- Still Today
- Surrogate Valentine
- Thief
- 3000 Miles To Graceland
- Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
- To Tokyo
- Tombstone
- Trail of Ashes
- Trickster
- Trigger
- 21 Jump Street
- Two Ways Home
- Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman - The Play
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Undertow
- Vampires Suck
- Van Helsing
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Wanderlust
- Wayne’s World II
- We Were Soldiers
- Weepah Way for Now
- White on Rice
- Wild Honey Pie!
- Writer’s Block
- The Wrong Todd
- Wuthering Heights
- The Yards
- Yinz
- Yours, Mine & Ours
Star Trek: The Original Series Movies
Star Trek: Original Motion Picture Collection contains the first six Original Series films starring the U.S.S. Enterprise’s cast and crew from the 1960s TV series of the same name.
August 4
- All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)
August 5
- The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)
- Thirteen Lives (2022)
- Licorice Pizza (2021)
August 10
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
- The Lost City (2022)
August 12
- A League of Their Own (2022)
- Cosmic Love (2022)
August 19
- Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)
- Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021)
August 20
- Robocop (2014)
August 26
- Samaritan (2022)
- Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)
August 31
- 1900 (1977)
