What’s Coming to Prime Video in August 2022, Including ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’ Premieres; ‘The Outlaws’ Season 2

Starting in August, Prime Video will be streaming a new, eight-episode series adaptation of “A League of Their Own,” based on the iconic 1992 film. Like the original Penny Marshall-helmed movie, the story follows a group of women who played professional baseball during WWII. Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, and Roberta Colindrez star alongside Nick Offerman, who plays the coach of the Rockford Peaches. The series, premiering Aug. 12, re-images the movie with a host of new characters, while also taking a closer look at race and sexuality.

Watch the trailer for the “A League of Their Own” series:

Also coming to Amazon’s streaming service next month is Season 2 of “The Outlaws,” returning on Aug. 5 with six new episodes. The comedy thriller focuses on low-level lawbreakers forced to do community service together. But when their past upends the present, they have to combat a new threat: a London drug lord known as The Dean. The series stars co-creator Stephen Merchant, Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd, and Clare Perkins. The first season debuted on Prime Video in March.

For soccer fans, the docuseries “All or Nothing: Arsenal” takes supporters behind the curtain of the 2021-‘22 campaign, offering unprecedented coverage of the venerated EPL team. The series will debut on Aug. 4. For viewers who prefer sci-fi over sports, seven “Star Trek” films will be available for streaming in August.

Coming to Prime Video in August:

August 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron’s Blood

Absolution

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Annapolis

Any Day

Assimilate

The Atoning

Baby Boom

Backstage

Backwoods

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Before Midnight

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Big Brother Volcano

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cartel Crew

Charlotte’s Web

The Chronicles of Riddick

Clockstoppers

Cop Car

Courage Under Fire

Crossed the Line

A Dark Place

Dating My Mother

Derek’s Dead

The Devil Wears Prada

Disappearance

Don’t Click

Downhill Racer

Drive Me Crazy

Eadweard

Easy A*

Escape From Alcatraz

Everybody Loves Somebody

Evil Dead

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Face/Off

Fearless*

The Feels

59 Seconds

Filth

Firewalker

A Fish Called Wanda

5 Star Day

(500) Days Of Summer

Follow the Prophet

Fright Night

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

The Gambler

Game of Spy (Amazon series)

Getting to Know You

Go, Diego, Go!

Gonzo

Goodbye Butterfly

Grand Cru

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

The Haunting

Here On Out

He’s Way More Famous Than You

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hornet’s Nest

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Am A Ghost

I Can Do Bad All by Myself

I Like Me

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Iceland Is Best

I’m Still Here

Impossible Monsters

International Falls

I’ve Got Issues

The Jackal*

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

The Killer Elite

Kindergarten Cop

King Arthur

King Kong

King Of Knives

Kingpin

Leaving Las Vegas

Letter from Masanjia

Life*

Line of Descent*

Lopez

Lost Bayou

The Machinist

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Mamma Mia!*

Man from Reno

McLintock

Mermaids

The Middle of X

Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon)

The Missouri Breaks

Models of the Runway, Seasons 1-3

Mr. 3000

Neil Young Heart of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

A Night At The Roxbury

Obey

1 Buck

Office Space

Once

Once Upon a Time in the West

One and the Same

Ozzy

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Pet Sematary

Pitch Black*

Project Runway Junior

Prophecy

River’s Edge

Rockaway

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion

Ronin

Safe Inside

The Saint

Scary Movie 5

Serpico

She’s Out of My League

The Shootist

Single White Female

16 To Life

Soldiers of Fortune

Source Code

Spy

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Step Up Revolution

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

Thief

3000 Miles To Graceland

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie

To Tokyo

Tombstone

Trail of Ashes

Trickster

Trigger

21 Jump Street

Two Ways Home

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman - The Play

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail

Under the Tuscan Sun

Undertow

Vampires Suck

Van Helsing

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Wanderlust

Wayne’s World II

We Were Soldiers

Weepah Way for Now

White on Rice

Wild Honey Pie!

Writer’s Block

The Wrong Todd

Wuthering Heights

The Yards

Yinz

Yours, Mine & Ours

Star Trek: The Original Series Movies Star Trek: Original Motion Picture Collection contains the first six Original Series films starring the U.S.S. Enterprise’s cast and crew from the 1960s TV series of the same name.

August 4 All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022) August 5 The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)

Thirteen Lives (2022)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

August 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

The Lost City (2022) August 12 A League of Their Own (2022)

Cosmic Love (2022)

August 19 Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)

Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021) August 20 Robocop (2014)