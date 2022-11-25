What’s Coming to Prime Video in December 2022, Including ‘The Peripheral,’ ‘Three Pines,’ ‘Jack Ryan’

The season finale of the hit sci-fi thriller “The Peripheral Season” will stream on Prime Video on Dec. 2. The series, an adaptation of the William Gibson novel, focuses on Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young woman from an Appalachian town who escapes boredom and despair via video games. But she soon discovers the alternative reality she’s found is a dangerous one.

Also coming on Dec. 2 is “Three Pines,” a detective series starring Alfred Molina (“Frida”) as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. He investigates unusual cases in Three Pines, Quebec, uncovering secrets and ghosts in what purports to be a peaceful village. The show is based on the best-selling book series by Louise Penny.

Also on the suspense front, Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” premieres its third season on Dec. 21. The action thriller stars John Krasinksi (“The Office”) as a CIA officer in Rome who learns the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected. This season, Ryan, wrongly accused of treason, is racing to stop a global catastrophe.

For fans of the classic TV police procedural “NYPD Blues,” all 12 seasons of the gritty police drama will debut Dec. 1. The show portrayed the daily lives of the cops in New York’s 15th Precinct — the good, the bad, and the ugly. Dennis Franz and David Caruso co-star.

Watch “The Peripheral” trailer:

Coming to Prime Video:

TV

Dec. 1 Breaking News S2 (2022)

NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994) Dec. 2 The Peripheral Season Finale (2022)

Riches (2022)

Three Pines (2022) Dec. 8 The Bad Guy (2022) Dec. 13 Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022) Dec. 16 LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022) Dec. 21 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S3 (2022) Dec. 30 Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

Justice League Action S1 (2018)

Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)

Chuck September 24, 2007 When Buy More computer geek Chuck Bartowski unwittingly downloads a database of government information and deadly fighting skills into his head, he becomes the CIA’s most vital secret. This sets Chuck on a path to become a full-fledged spy.

Movies

Dec. 1

2 Days in New York (2012)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

Cloverfield (2008)

Dead Again (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eat Pray Love (2010) Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Head of State (2003)

Heist (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Wish (2011)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push (2009)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Superbad (2007)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Cave (2005)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Doors (1991)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Vow (2012)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

To Catch A Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

Zoolander Movies A series of American satirical comedy films that feature a dimwitted, narcissistic male model named Derek Zoolander (VH1’s three-time male model of the year) and Hansel McDonald a rival male fashion model.