What’s Coming to Prime Video in June 2023: ‘Jack Ryan’ Final Season, ‘Shiny Happy People,’ ‘Deadloch’

The fourth and final season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” arrives on Prime Video on June 30. It finds Ryan — now the new acting CIA director — unearthing internal corruption and suspicious black ops that leaves the United States vulnerable to attack. John Krasinski stars as the tough-as-nails Ryan.

Watch the “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” trailer:

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” is a new docuseries that reveals the truth behind the myth of the wholesome religious family and their involvement with the predatory Bill Gothard and The Institute in Basic Life Principles. The organization’s abusive practices — and the insidious long political game it plays — is revealed on June 2. The Duggars and their 19 “happy” kids are exposed as frauds, while also being manipulated by Gothard and enduring the scandal of Josh, their sexually abusive son.

Check out the “Shiny Happy People” trailer:

When a body is found on the beach in the Tasmanian town of Deadloch, two female detectives are thrown together to solve the case. A fastidious local sergeant, tough senior investigator, and their overeager junior constable must put aside personal differences to solve the case. The series streams starting on June 2.

Get a first look at “Deadloch”:

Also, Kenneth Branaugh’s “Henry V” streams on June 1, the film that put the actor-director on the map. Here, the young man leads his troops “unto the breach,” defeating the French against all odds and proving his mettle as the future monarch.

Also coming to the streamer in June is the new absurdist comedy series “I Am a Virgo” from Boots Riley. The series follows Cootie, a 13-foot-tall 19-year-old Black man who has been shielded from the outside world by his overprotective family until being accidentally discovered by a group of teenage political activists.

Movies Coming in June:

June 1

1984 (1985)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

2 Days in New York (2012)

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

A Woman Possessed (1958)

Above the Rim (1994)

Arrival (2016)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Baby Boy (2001)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Bananas (1972)

Billy Madison (1995)

Black Dynamite (1980)

Blankman (1994)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Boyz N the Hood (1991)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Brokeback Mountain (2004)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code of Silence (1985)

Concussion (2015)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Dangerous Exile (1958)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Eraser (1996)

Exodus (1960)

Flawless (1999)

Getting Even With Dad (1994)

Ghost Of Dragstrip Hollow (1959)

Glory (1990)

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)

Green Zone (2010)

Guess Who (2005)

Happy Anniversary (1959)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

He Who Must Die (1958)

Henry V (1989)

Higher Learning (1995)

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Hot Cars (1956)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Hot Rod Gang (1958)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Huk! (1956)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1989)

In My Country (2005)

In Time (2011)

Intersection (1994)

It’s A Pleasure (1945)

Jungle Heat (1957)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Lady Of Vengeance (1957)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Women (1949)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Lost Lagoon (1958)

Love, Rosie (2014)

MacArthur (1977)

Machete (2010)

Man In The Net (1959)

Megamind (2010)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Mirai (2018)

Mississippi Burning (1989)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

No Escape (1994)

Notorious (2009)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

One Way Out (1987)

Open Range (2003)

Over The Top (1987)

Pariah (2011)

Peanuts: Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (1980)

Philadelphia (1994)

Purple Rain (1984)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Rent (2005)

Repo Men (2010)

Riders To The Stars (1954)

River’s Edge (1987)

Robocop (1987)

Run For The Sun (1956)

Saved! (2004)

School Daze (1988)

Sea Fury (1959)

Self/less (2015)

Shadow of Suspicion (1944)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

She Hate Me (2004)

Shoot First (1953)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012), A

Sliver (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

South Central (1992)

Stargate (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Switchback (1997)

Ten Days To Tulara (1958)

The Apartment (1960)

The Call (2020)

The Color Purple (1986)

The Danish Girl (2016)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Four Feathers (2002)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)

The Gift (2001)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Longshots (2008)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Malta Story (1954)

The Missing Lady (1946)

The One That Got Away (1958)

The Rabbit Trap (1959)

The Relic (1997)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Scarf (1951)

The Spanish Gardener (1957)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Transporter (2002)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Wild Wild West (1966)

The World’s End (2013

The Young Doctors (1961)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Three Can Play That Game (2007)

Timbuktu (1959)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Too Many Crooks (1959)

Top Of The World (1998)

Transamerica (2006)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Triple Deception (1957)

True Lies (1994)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Tyson (2009)

UFO (1956)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

Van Wilder 2: The Rise Of Taj (2006)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Walking Target (1960)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

Wuthering Heights (1970)

You Got Served (2004)

You Have to Run Fast (1961)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar September 7, 1995 A cross country trip to Hollywood is cut short by an unreliable engine & an unpleasant encounter with law enforcement. With the power of drag, three self proclaimed career-girls bring a bit of much needed beauty to rural middle America!

June 2 An Unforgettable Year – Summer (2023)

Medellin (2023) June 6 Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Sully (2016)

TÁR (2022) June 8 My Fault (2023) June 9 An Unforgettable Year – Autumn (2023) June 11 Interstellar (2014) June 16 An Unforgettable Year – Winter (2023)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Spoiler Alert (2022)

There’s Something Wrong With The Children (2023) June 20 Armageddon Time (2022)

Selma (2015) June 21 American Sniper (2015) June 22 That Peter Crouch Film (2023) June 23 An Unforgettable Year – Spring (2023) June 26 Project Almanac (2015) June 27 M3GAN (2023)

The Gambler (2014) June 30 Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

What If (2014)

I’m a Virgo June 22, 2023 Cootie is a 13-foot-tall 19-year-old Black man raised by his Aunt Lafrancine and Uncle Martisse in Oakland, California. He is shielded from the outside world until being accidentally discovered by a group of teenage political activists.

TV Series Coming in June: