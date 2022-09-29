What’s Coming to Prime Video in October 2022, Including ‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ ‘The Peripheral,’ ‘Downton Abbey’

Karen Cushman’s YA novel “Catherine Called Birdy” is now a movie, written and directed by Lena Dunham. It’s a cheeky, funny film that brings a modern sensibility to a medieval tale. Bella Ramsey stars as a young girl who wants to determine her own destiny — much to the consternation of her father, who has arranged a marriage. Opening first in theaters, it arrives on Prime Video on Oct. 7.

Watch the “Catherine Called Birdy” trailer:

Also in October, the streamer is releasing a new sci-fi series, “The Peripheral,” based on the William Gibson novel of the same name. The series, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, tells the story of a woman trying to keep her shattered family together until the future comes calling. The series will premiere on Oct. 21.

For “Downton Abbey” fans, the story continues. A sequel to the 2019 film, this year’s “Downton Abbey: A New Era” begins streaming on Prime Video on Oct. 28. Set in the 1920s, the series transports the Crawley family to the dowager countess’ inherited villa in the South of France. Marriages, Hollywood directors, and long-buried secrets are all part of the upstairs-downstairs drama.

Coming in October:

Oct. 1

