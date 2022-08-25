What’s Coming to Prime Video in September 2022, Including ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ ‘Thursday Night Football’

Enter the Second Age of Middle-earth, where kingdoms rise and fall. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the upcoming Prime Video five-season fantasy series, debuts Sept. 2. The series is based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and serves as a prequel to Peter Jackson’s iconic films. Set thousands of years before “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” the new show charts the rise of the evil Lord Sauron, forging the Rings of Power and the key battle of the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

Next month also marks the beginning of a new era in sports broadcasting as Prime Video becomes the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football,” marking the first time a streaming service has had exclusive rights to broadcast an NFL game. After hosting a preseason game on Aug. 25, the regular season premiere of the new “TNF” will kick off on Sept. 15 as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers face off. Legendary broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the games in what promises to be a new type of NFL broadcast.

The streamer is also launching two horror films in September. “Goodnight Mommy,” a remake of the 2014 Austrian movie, stars Naomi Watts. When twin brothers arrive home, they find their mother’s face bandaged — and suspect the woman beneath the gauze isn’t who she pretends to be. “Goodnight Mommy” premieres Sept. 16.

Additional scares are found with “My Best Friend’s Exorcism,” coming Sept. 30. It’s 1988 and after two high-school friends enjoy a night of skinny-dipping, one of the girls starts acting bizarrely. Is their friendship strong enough to beat the devil?

Coming to Prime Video:

Movies

Sept. 1

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

I’m Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save The Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Sept. 9

Aline (2022)

Flight / Risk (2022)

Sept. 16

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (2022)

The Outfit (2022)

Sept. 19

Heatwave (2022)

Sept. 23

Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)

Sept. 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Sept. 30

Ambulance (2022)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)

TV Series

Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

Sept. 7

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)

Sept. 15

Thursday Night Football (2022)

Sept. 21

Prisma (2022)

Sept. 23

September Mornings Season 2 (2022)

Sept. 30