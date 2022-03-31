 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Roku Channel in April 2022, Including ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Cruel Intentions,’ ‘Mosley’

Fern Siegel

Coming to the Roku Channel in April is the iconic rom-com “When Harry Met Sally.” The comedy co-stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as two people with a rocky on-again, off-again friendship who take 12 years to discover that what they really want is to be together. The film gave rise to the much-quoted deli scene comment: “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Also hitting the streaming channel this month is the exclusive premiere of the animated fantasy movie “Mosley.” It’s about the “thoriphants” who search for the fabled city of Uprights in order to change their destiny. They want to leave their oppressed lives behind — but their masters have other ideas.

In addition, a number of films, such as “Cruel Intentions,” “Jennifer’s Body,” and “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” will be available on the Roku Channel. The streamer welcomes a slate of programming focused on Earth Day, too.

Coming in April:

April 1

Movies

A Civil Nation
Bride Wars (2009)
Country Strong
Courage Under Fire
Coyote Ugly
Cruel Intentions
Duece Bigalow: European Gigolo
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Jennifer’s Body
Mosley (Exclusive - launches 4/22)
Mr. 3000
Risen
Robots (2005)
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Searching (2018)
Something to Talk About
The Bank Job
The Bodyguard
The End of Us (Exclusive)
The Nut Job
The Shining
The Spy Who Dumped Me
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail

TV Series

American Princess
Arctic Vests S2 (4/22)
Brothers & Sisters
Cardinal
Colombo
New Colombo

Comedies

Arrested Development
Die Hart
Legally Blonde
Punk’d
Reno 911! Defunded
Shrek
The Now
This Joka
Weeds
2 Broke Girls

April 22 | Earth Day

Arctic Vests S2
Battle Royale: The Lions and Hyenas
Beneath the Sea
Blue Whisper
Bright Side
Deep Space One
Earth Day
Extinct
Fierce Queens
Gardener’s World
The Sea That Disappeared
The Universe
Vanishing of the Bees
Wild at Heart
300 Million Years

Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 270+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

