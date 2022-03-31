What’s Coming to Roku Channel in April 2022, Including ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Cruel Intentions,’ ‘Mosley’

Coming to the Roku Channel in April is the iconic rom-com “When Harry Met Sally.” The comedy co-stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as two people with a rocky on-again, off-again friendship who take 12 years to discover that what they really want is to be together. The film gave rise to the much-quoted deli scene comment: “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Also hitting the streaming channel this month is the exclusive premiere of the animated fantasy movie “Mosley.” It’s about the “thoriphants” who search for the fabled city of Uprights in order to change their destiny. They want to leave their oppressed lives behind — but their masters have other ideas.

In addition, a number of films, such as “Cruel Intentions,” “Jennifer’s Body,” and “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” will be available on the Roku Channel. The streamer welcomes a slate of programming focused on Earth Day, too.

Coming in April:

April 1

Movies

A Civil Nation

Bride Wars (2009)

Country Strong

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

Cruel Intentions

Duece Bigalow: European Gigolo

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Jennifer’s Body

Mosley (Exclusive - launches 4/22)

Mr. 3000

Risen

Robots (2005)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Searching (2018)

Something to Talk About

The Bank Job

The Bodyguard

The End of Us (Exclusive)

The Nut Job

The Shining

The Spy Who Dumped Me

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

TV Series

American Princess

Arctic Vests S2 (4/22)

Brothers & Sisters

Cardinal

Colombo

New Colombo

Comedies

Arrested Development

Die Hart

Legally Blonde

Punk’d

Reno 911! Defunded

Shrek

The Now

This Joka

Weeds

2 Broke Girls

April 22 | Earth Day

Arctic Vests S2

Battle Royale: The Lions and Hyenas

Beneath the Sea

Blue Whisper

Bright Side

Deep Space One

Earth Day

Extinct

Fierce Queens

Gardener’s World

The Sea That Disappeared

The Universe

Vanishing of the Bees

Wild at Heart

300 Million Years