What’s Coming to Roku Channel in July 2022, Including ‘Die Hart,’ ‘Natural Born Narco’
Continuing the roll-out of shows developed for Quibi as “Roku Originals” the complete comedy series “Die Hart” will debut on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel on July 6. Starring Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jean Reno, Josh Hartnett, Milana Vayntrub, and more, the series follows Hart playing a version of himself on a hilarious, death-defying quest to break out of the rut of being the comic sidekick to become an action star.
Check Out the Trailer for ‘Die Hart’:
Also coming to the Roku Channel in July is “Natural Born Narco,” which is a drama series based on the real-life drug kingpin Amado Carillo Fuentes and how he built his empire.
Based on Rebecca Wells’ bestselling novel of the same name, “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” is a funny, outrageous and often heartbreaking story of Southern women and the multigenerational tensions between mothers and daughters. The 2002 film arrives on July 1. The all-star cast includes Sandra Bullock, Maggie Smith, Ashley Judd, and Ellen Burstyn.
Coming to Roku Channel in July:
Movies
- Akeelah and the Bee (Exclusive)
- As Good as it Gets
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Evita
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Four Christmases
- Fury
- Hitch
- My Girl
- Observe and Report
- Outbreak
- P.S. I Love You
- Soul Surfer
- Space Jam
- Sucker Punk
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- The Pelican Brief
- Three Kings
- What a Girl Wants
- White Chicks
- Wild Hogs
TV Series
- Crash
- Friday Night Lights
- Love & War
- Natural Born Narco (Roku Original)
Pop & Culture
- July 6: Die Hart, season 1
- July 7: Shape of Pasta
- July 17: Swimming with Sharks
Roku Channel
The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 270+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.
The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.
Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.