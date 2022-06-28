What’s Coming to Roku Channel in July 2022, Including ‘Die Hart,’ ‘Natural Born Narco’

Continuing the roll-out of shows developed for Quibi as “Roku Originals” the complete comedy series “Die Hart” will debut on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel on July 6. Starring Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jean Reno, Josh Hartnett, Milana Vayntrub, and more, the series follows Hart playing a version of himself on a hilarious, death-defying quest to break out of the rut of being the comic sidekick to become an action star.

Check Out the Trailer for ‘Die Hart’:

Also coming to the Roku Channel in July is “Natural Born Narco,” which is a drama series based on the real-life drug kingpin Amado Carillo Fuentes and how he built his empire.

Based on Rebecca Wells’ bestselling novel of the same name, “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” is a funny, outrageous and often heartbreaking story of Southern women and the multigenerational tensions between mothers and daughters. The 2002 film arrives on July 1. The all-star cast includes Sandra Bullock, Maggie Smith, Ashley Judd, and Ellen Burstyn.

Coming to Roku Channel in July:

Movies

Akeelah and the Bee (Exclusive)

As Good as it Gets

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Evita

Eyes Wide Shut

Four Christmases

Fury

Hitch

My Girl

Observe and Report

Outbreak

P.S. I Love You

Soul Surfer

Space Jam

Sucker Punk

The Count of Monte Cristo

The Pelican Brief

Three Kings

What a Girl Wants

White Chicks

Wild Hogs

TV Series

Crash

Friday Night Lights

Love & War

Natural Born Narco (Roku Original)

Pop & Culture

July 6: Die Hart, season 1

July 7: Shape of Pasta

July 17: Swimming with Sharks