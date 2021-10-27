What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘A Discovery of Witches’ and ‘World According to Jeff Goldblum’
A Discovery of Witches will stream the premiere of its third and final season in January 2022 on three platforms: Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+. The epic conclusion of the acclaimed saga finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) returning from 1590 to the present day, fighting the demons they left behind. A Discovery of Witches season three is based on the ‘The Book of Life’ novel from Deborah Harkness’ “All Souls” trilogy.
Here’s upcoming deals and programs:
- Disney+’s original series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” from National Geographic, will launch the first five episodes on its second season Nov. 12. Each episode explores familiar topics — magic, fireworks, monsters, dogs and dance. Guests include legendary magicians Penn & Teller, viral star Zach King and Oscar-winning animator Phil Tippet (“Star Wars”).
HBO has renewed “Succession” for a fourth season. The Emmy-winning drama just began the nine-episode season three. The show addresses family and power as it explores scandal and succession via Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the family head, and his four contentious children: Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck).
New crime drama “The Missing” from David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”), got a straight-to-series order from Peacock. Kelley will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The eight-episode series will be based on the bestselling novel “The Missing File” by Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani. “The Missing” tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, who is guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles.
British crime thriller “Hollington Drive” is making its U.S. debut on Sundance Now and AMC+ on Nov. 18. The drama focuses on two sisters: Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin, “Line of Duty”) and her older head teacher sibling, Helen (Rachael Stirling, “The Bletchley Circle”). After Theresa’s 10-year-old son Ben (Fraser Holmes) is found fighting with his cousin Eva (Amelie Bea Smith, “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) Theresa knows something terrible has happened.
YouTube Originals picked up 13 more episodes of “Pinkfong Wonderstar,” SmartStudy’s animated kids’ series. The Korean series follows best friends Pinkfong and Hogi, who solve problems by combining Pinkfong’s magical powers and Hogi’s great ideas. The new episodes will be sequentially released every Tuesday and Friday on Pinkfong’s official Korean and English YouTube channels, beginning Nov. 9.
Apple TV’s first Korean-Language series, “Dr. Brain,” a sci-fi drama, premieres in the U.S. on Nov. 3 and globally November 4.. The six-episode series stars Lee Sun-kyun (“Parasite”) and is directed and executive produced by visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-woon (“A Tale of Two Sisters”). It s based on the popular Korean webtoon.
FilmRise has signed a deal for 184 episodes of children’s programming for its streaming network from 9 Story Distribution International, including the first four seasons of the British animated children’s series “Angelina Ballerina.” The deal includes a nonexclusive license for seasons 10 through 14 of “Barney and Friends.”
“Gustav Stickley – American Craftsman” streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 16. Stickley is one of the most recognizable names in American furniture. A visionary designer, he was a driving force in bringing the Arts and Crafts movement to America in the early 1900s. His furniture work included what became known as the Mission Style. The doc examines his life and iconic work, the creation of his diverse businesses and the movement he inspired.