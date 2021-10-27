What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘A Discovery of Witches’ and ‘World According to Jeff Goldblum’

FilmRise has signed a deal for 184 episodes of children’s programming for its streaming network from 9 Story Distribution International, including the first four seasons of the British animated children’s series “Angelina Ballerina.” The deal includes a nonexclusive license for seasons 10 through 14 of “Barney and Friends.”

“Gustav Stickley – American Craftsman” streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 16. Stickley is one of the most recognizable names in American furniture. A visionary designer, he was a driving force in bringing the Arts and Crafts movement to America in the early 1900s. His furniture work included what became known as the Mission Style. The doc examines his life and iconic work, the creation of his diverse businesses and the movement he inspired.