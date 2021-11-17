What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘And Just Like That’ and ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’

The “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That” will premiere its first two episodes Dec. 9 on HBO Max. The 10-episode series showcases Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) celebrating life and friendship in their 50s in New York City. The final eight episodes will drop consecutively every Thursday after the show’s debut.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” drops Jan 1 on HBO Max. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members of the eight films, such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltraine and Ralph Fiennes as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in 2022. The show takes place at some point between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope.” It stars Ewan McGregor and is directed by Deborah Chow.

Ruth Wilson (“The Affair”) will play Anna Genovese, the wife of crime boss Vito Genovese, in HBO’s “Mob Queens,” a show based on the podcast. The series is currently in development. Anna Genovese was known in the Greenwich Village drag bar scene in the 1930s and also famously revealed her husband’s crimes in their divorce hearings. Lena Dunham will co-write, direct and executive produce under her Good Thing Going banner.

A three-part docuseries about Barney the Dinosaur, star of “Barney & Friends,” was ordered by Peacock. It will debut next year. The show, which debuted in 1992, lasted eight years. The series looks at, per the NBCU streamer: “The rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early internet and playgrounds around the world.”

Jennifer Garner has been cast in Apple TV+’s limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me.” The role originally went to Julia Roberts, who bowed out due to scheduling conflicts. Garner also will receive an executive producer credit. The series is adapted from a book about a woman who bonds with her teenage stepdaughter over her husband’s disappearance.

“Halo,” the adaptation of the popular Xbox video game starring Pablo Schreiber, premieres on Paramount Plus in early 2022. Along with Schreiber as Master Chief Spartan John-117, “Halo” stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers, and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Other cast members include Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy and Yerin Ha.

A “Party Down” revival was ordered at STARZ. Six out of the shows seven original stars will return for the six-episode series. The one noticeable absence, Lizzy Caplan, is due to scheduling conflicts, but cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino (“Veronica Mars”), Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “Criminal Minds”), Martin Starr (“Knocked Up,” “Silicon Valley”), Ryan Hansen (“Bless this Mess,” “Veronica Mars”), and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “The Great North”) will all return.