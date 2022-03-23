What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘And Just Like That,’ ‘Olivia Rodrigo’
HBO Max announced that the “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That” will get a second season. The series is from executive producer Michael Patrick King and stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. The series follows the three “SATS” friends, now in their 50s, through loss, relationships, and new beginnings. The original HBO series was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.
And Just Like That…
This new chapter of “Sex and the City” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Singer Olivia takes audiences on a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum debut album “Sour,” to Los Angeles. En route, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and navigating a specific time in her life. The Disney+ film “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u” debuts on Disney+ on March 25.
- Álex Pina, creator of “Money Heist,” is developing a fourth series for Netflix. The series is based on a Spanish newspaper article published last year about an increase in the number of bunkers purchased post-pandemic.
-
Curiosity Inc., has partnered with LG to launch Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported streaming channel, available as channel #277 on LG Channels on all LG Smart TV 4.0 and newer models. Programming highlights for the first week include “Ancient Engineering,” “The Secret Lives of Big Cats” “Myths & Monsters,” and more.
-
“Resident Evil” is getting its first live-action TV series on Netflix this coming summer on July 14. The long-running video-game series has already been adapted into numerous films; the most recent was last fall’s Sony reboot “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” and Netflix’s animated series “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness,” both debuted in 2021. The Netflix series picks up in 2036, after the confirmed timeline of the games, and 14 years after a deadly virus caused an apocalypse.
-
The Law & Crime network has licensed the rights for “Protection Court,” a syndicated show about what happens inside one of America’s busiest protection order courts in Dade County, Fla. “Protection Court” shows live testimony from some of the scariest restraining order cases in Miami-Dade’s Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse, where thousands of victims seek court-ordered relief each year.
- Crunchyroll’s spring anime slate will feature Season 3 of “Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These.” Fans will also be treated to the first two episodes of “Estab Life: Great Escape” starting March 23. New simulcasts from Japan – subtitled and dubbed – will also include “SPY x FAMILY,” “The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2” and “Kaguya-sama: Love Is War-Ultra Romantic.”
- Wurl is partnering with ScreenHits TV, a leading global aggregator platform allowing consumers to access its VOD and OTT subscriptions in one place, for the global distribution and monetization of FAST channels. These channels will be distributed on the ScreenHits TV app available across several platforms including on Fire TV, iOS and Android TV. ScreenHits TV is also expanded across Europe, Latin America, India and Africa.