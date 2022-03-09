What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘DMZ,’ ‘Metropolis’

HBO Max drama series “DMZ” series comes to the streamer on March 17. Based on the DC graphic novel, the four-part show is set in a dystopian, demilitarized Manhattan, where America is engaged in a bitter war. Rosario Dawson plays medic Alma Ortega, a woman desperate to find her son. “DMZ” also stars Benjamin Bratt, Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares, Jordan Preston Carter and Venus Ariel.

True-crime channel Law & Crime has a new carriage deal with Dish Network, available to customers on Channel 252. The new distribution pact increases the channel’s reach to more than 27 million households across the U.S., Bahamas and Virgin Islands. The channel is also carried on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo, Roku, Philo and Samsung TV. The network’s recent true crime coverage includes the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the trial of the police officer charged in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Given the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Premier League suspended its broadcast agreement with Russian broadcaster Okko Sport. No games will be shown in the country for the foreseeable future. The league will also donate $1.3 million to support the people of Ukraine as it promotes the “Football Stands Together” theme.

NBC News NOW will be available through Sky UK and Virgin Media in the U.K. The first-of-its-kind global expansion will broaden the streamer’s reach. NBC News NOW will remain ad-supported across all platforms, both here and abroad and will also be available via NBC News Android and IOS app in more than 175 countries.

Hulu has ordered a new mystery drama “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem. The show takes place in a “post-fact world,” set on an ocean liner sailing the Mediterranean. The cast includes Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou and Mandy Patinkin. 30-Day Free Trial $6.99+ / month hulu.com

Video game-focused network G4 has partnered with Pluto TV to distribute its free, ad-supported streaming content. G4 shows including “Attack the Show,” “Ninja Warrior” and “Xplay,” as well as “Name Your Price” and “Scott the Woz” will now be available on the FAST provider. G4 content is also distributed on Verizon Fios, Cox, Xfinity TV and Philo, as well as Twitch.

Disney+ has greenlit the comedy series “The Muppets Mayhem.” The series will take audiences on a music-filled journey as The Electric Mayhem Band records its first album. Lilly Singh (“A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” “Dollface.”) will play the human lead Nora, the junior A&R executive who handles the band. Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

AMC Networks will develop a series set in “The Walking Dead” universe, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. “Isle of the Dead” puts the popular Maggie and Negan characters in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. Slated to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2023, the first season will be made up of six episodes. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on “The Walking Dead,” will serve as showrunner and executive producer.