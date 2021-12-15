What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Eternals’ and ‘Firebite’

Disney+ announced that Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” one of the biggest movies of the year, will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on January 12. “Eternals” follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the “Eternals” are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. See why Disney is holding back the streaming release on this film, compared to others in the MCU.

Original vampire fantasy series “Firebite” premieres on AMC+ on Dec 16. New episodes to follow every Thursday. The eight-episode series adds a twist to the vampire genre, following two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins, Cleverman, Extraction) and Shanika (Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the South Australian desert.

Emmy-wining “Six Feet Under” will have a follow-up series at HBO. Alan Ball, the show’s original creator, will executive produce the project. The show, which revolves around the members of the Fisher family and their LA funeral home starred Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose and Freddy Rodriguez, and ran from 2001-2005.

“Wolf Like Me” streams Jan. 13 on Peacock. It stars Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) as two people struggling for connection. Widower Gary tries to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs. “I’d love for audiences to go into watching the series not knowing where it’s going or what gets revealed as the show progresses because I think if that happens, then it’s going to shock and surprise people,” says Abe Forsythe, creator and executive producer.

Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE is a special two-night event that will stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 17 and Dec 19, the dates for the performances at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The shows will be made available exclusively at The Coda Collection/Prime Video Channel for subsequent viewing, 9 p.m. PT /12 a.m. ET each night. Metallica is also teaming up with Amazon Music to release “The Metallica Takeover,” a guest-hosted station available exclusively to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and Prime members.

“Deep Water,” based on the Patricia Highsmith novel, will stream on Hulu, rather than get an initially planned movie theater release in mid-January. Starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the movie is directed by Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”). The duo star as a married couple whose mind games take a lethal turn. Amazon Prime Video gets streaming rights for the overseas market.

MarVista Entertainment was acquired by Fox Entertainment to add original shows to its Tubi streamer. MarVista, founded in 2003, creates an average of 80 titles across different genres and has a content catalog of more than 2,500 hours of programming.

“Halt and Catch Fire” streams on AMC+ on Dec. 16. All episodes of the first season of “Halt” will be available then. A new season will roll out each Thursday over the following three weeks. “Halt and Catch Fire” captures the rise of the PC era in the early 1980s, focusing on four characters attempting to innovate against the changing backdrop of technology and Texas’ Silicon Prairie. It stars Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Kerry Bishé and Mackenzie Davis as Cameron Howe.

New Regency and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution announced a long-term renewal of their global theatrical film distribution deal. Disney will continue to market and distribute New Regency’s new theatrical releases across most formats. The first new project to be released under the extended agreement will be the untitled original film from David O. Russell, now in post-production, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Robert De Niro.