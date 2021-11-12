What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Silent Night’

Season two of “Gossip Girl” returns to HBO Max on Nov. 25, which is Thanksgiving. Fans return to find Julien (Jordan Alexander) distancing herself from ex Obie (Eli Brown), after kissing her former boyfriend, now her half-sister Zoya’s (Whitney Peak) current boyfriend. Other friends in a threesome may seem OK, but that dynamic is about to erupt.

“Silent Night” will be released in theaters and streams on AMC+ on Dec. 3. Cast includes Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis and Annabelle Wallis. A couple invites friends to join them for Christmas dinner in the English countryside — but no amount of good cheer can keep humanity’s destruction and the outside doom at bay.

Lizzy Caplan will headline a TV series reimaging of the 1987 film “Fatal Attraction” at Paramount+. She plays the role Glenn Close made famous. The psycho-sexual thriller will look at marriage and adultery through a different prism: new attitudes about women and personality disorders. The film was told from the male point of view. The TV series will take a broader perspective.

Roku will debut three new originals in November: “Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass,” “Ten Weeks” and “Player vs Player with Trevor Noah.” In the dark comedy “Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass,” Rick (played by Bill Burr) rants about subjects he wishes he had known better 30 years ago. The show premiered Nov. 5. Documentary “Ten Weeks” gives streamers a rare inside look into Basic Combat Training (a.k.a. Boot Camp), via five Army recruits, on Nov. 11. And “Player vs Player with Trevor Noah” shows the “Daily Show” host going head-to-head with various gamers and celebrities while discussing various topics on Nov. 19.

Paramount+ has given a series order for “Happy Face” from Robert and Michelle King, based on the iHeartMedia podcast of the same name. Jennifer Cacicio will write the series, which focuses on the story of Melissa Moore, who learned at 15 that her father was the serial killer known as Happy Face. The series is about her discovery of how her father’s crime affected the families of his victims – and it’s impact on her own identity.

Struum, a streaming aggregator created by former Disney and Discovery execs, has closed a $7 million Series A funding round. Struum now has carriage deals with 60 streaming providers and delivers subscribers access to all for $5 a month. Its content sources include BBC Select, Tastemade, Tribeca, Cheddar News, Indieflix, Cinedigm and Magnolia Pictures.

Gustav Stickley is a key figure in American furniture. A visionary designer, he was the key driving force in bringing the Arts and Crafts movement to America in the early 1900s. His furniture work became known as the Mission Style. His businesses included furniture manufacturing, a groundbreaking Manhattan store, the Craftsman Magazine, and Craftsman Farms – a forerunner of the farm-to-table movement. The doc “Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman” streams Nov. 16 on AppleTV, iTunes and Vimeo.