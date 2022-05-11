What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Hollywood Stargirl,’ ‘Cobra Kai’
“Hollywood Stargirl” debuts on Disney+ on June 3. “Hollywood Stargirl” is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a teen whose acts of kindness work wonders for others. The film follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Ariz. and into the LA music world. VanderWaal performs the original song “Figure It Out,” which she wrote for the film.
Watch the trailer for “Hollywood Stargirl”:
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Netflix announced that the fifth season of “Cobra Kai” will premiere on Sept. 9. Terry (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the Cobra Kai empire in nefarious ways and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) must rely on an old friend, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), to help set things right.
- HBO Max and Cartoon Network ordered two new animated projects, including the action-comedy series “Invincible Fight Girl.” It follows a young girl who dreams of becoming the greatest pro wrestler of all time. The networks also greenlit “Driftwood,” an original space opera. In the film, tiny mouse-like creature Clover lives in a decaying forest civilization. He must find somewhere in which he can have a sustainable future.
-
The CW has licensed the rights to six series from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution to stream on the new, unified CW App. “Bunheads,” “Emergence,” and “Sleepy Hollow” are available to stream now, while “Salem,” “Scream Queens,” and “Wayward Pines” launch on June 1.
-
Former Fox journalist Chris Wallace has moved his defunct CNN+ show, “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” to HBO Max. CNN+ was canceled after 30 days, but Wallace will continue to do work for CNN.
-
“Corpse Talk,” an animated comedy chat show featuring the voice of British actor and YouTuber Joe Sugg, launches May 13 on YouTube Kids. In it, a history lover interviews famous, but dead celebrities, such as Mozart, da Vinci and Cleopatra. The show is based on the graphic novels and comic series by Adam and Lisa Murphy.
-
Adam Sandler stars in Netflix’s original film “Hustle,” streaming June 8. Sandler plays Stanley Sugarman, a travel-weary scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of being a coach. In Spain, he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible player with a troubled past. Together, they prove outsiders can become winners.
-
After a three-year hiatus, Jeff Lewis is making his return to television in the Amazon Freevee original series “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.” The famed interior designer is taking viewers into the homes of Hollywood stars and helping them transform their spaces. The first three episodes premiere on June 10.