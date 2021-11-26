What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘MacGruber’ and ‘Outlander’

The comedy “MacGruber” premieres Dec. 16 on Peacock. After his release from prison, patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) decides to take down a mysterious villain from his past: Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. To do it, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristin Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil. Forte is also the showrunner and executive producer of the series. MacGruber is based on the “SNL” parody sketch and picks up where the film ended.

“Outlander” returns to Starz for its sixth season on March 6, 2022. The historical drama is set in colonial America and based on books by Diana Gabaldon. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are trying to sustain peace and prosper in a society that is headed for revolution. They must now defend their home – established on land granted to them by the Crown.

“Euphoria” returns to HBO for its sophomore season on Jan 9, 2022. Emmy-winning star Zendaya, the youngest woman to win Best Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmys for her leading role as Rue in season one, broke the news.

Sci-fi horror series “From” will premiere on Epix on Feb. 20, 2022. It’s created by John Griffin (“Crater”) and Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” “Link”) heads the cast. “From” is about a scary town in middle America that traps all those who enter in a nightmare they cannot escape.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” streams on Disney+ and HBO Max on Dec. 15. It centers on the adventures between a B*Bot (best friend out of the box) and his human best friend, as they discover self-acceptance and courage. The movie stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman and Ed Helms.

“The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” arrives on PBS on Dec. 14. Conceived by Tony and Emmy-winner John Mauceri, this new work is a re-imagined holiday favorite, Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” begins where the beloved ballet ends. And it reveals who Nutcracker is and what happened to the girl and the prince at the end of act two.

“The Hunt for the Chicago Stranger” chronicles what many believe is a decades-long serial killing spree. Since 1999, 51 women, predominantly Black, have been found strangled across Chicago. All but one of the cases remain unsolved. The discovery+ doc interviews families, activists, experts, police and even survivors. Narrated by actor and Chicago native Tonya Pinkins (“Red Pill”), the immersive three-part docuseries begins Dec. 3.

“Star Wars” has cast Natasha Liu Bordizzo in its upcoming Disney+ “Ahsoka Tano” series as Sabine Wren. The character appeared in “Star Wars Rebels.” Wren is a young Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist and a former bounty hunter with expert knowledge of weapons and explosives.