What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Minx’ on HBO Max, ‘Afterparty’ Season 2 on AppleTV+

HBO Max is celebrating Women’s History Month with programming devoted to stories about women. March also brings the debuts of female-driven Max originals “Minx” (March 17), and “One Perfect Shot” (March 24). Streaming films with strong female leads hitting the service this month include “West Side Story” (March 2), “Halloween Kills” (March 18), “Starstruck” and “Moonshot” (March 24).

In the offbeat comedy “Minx,” Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond star as a publisher and editor, respectively. They are an odd couple, but their goal is to create the first erotic magazine for women in the 1970s. Lovibond’s editor tackles issues that readers would want to read about — and adds the occasional nude photo of men.

Upcoming shows and deals:

Apple TV renewed “ The Afterparty ” for a second season’ Tiffany Haddish will return as Detective Danner. The first season of the original series wrapped up on Friday and was a murder mystery set at the afterparty of a high-school reunion.

Emmy-winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos”) and media executive Joe Poetto kicked off MOB TV this week. The free, ad-supported streaming channel focuses on the Mafia and organized crime and the world’s most infamous gangsters. MOB TV is distributed via KlowdTV, Plex, LG and Xiaomi, with additional distribution deals in development.

Fox’s MarVista Entertainment will develop 10 original films for Vix+, the upcoming Spanish-language streaming service from TelevisaUnivision, launching later this year. The films will reflect multiple genres, including family, comedy, romance and holiday.

The deal also includes streaming rights to certain titles from MarVista’s library. Univision previously launched a free streaming service called PrendeTV, which is being folded into Vix. The service will offer both free and paid tiers.

Free streaming platform Local Now will now offer viewers curated PBS Digital Studios content. The programming will include the science show “Be Smart,” “Eons,” “Sound Field,” and more.

Local Now provides 420 free streaming channels, as well as more than 12,000 movies, TV shows and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and iOS devices.

Karnesh Ssharma will debut Clean OTT, a SVOD streaming service from India centered on female-oriented original content, in the first quarter of 2023. The goal is to move away from the male gaze in order to create a sustainable platform for women to further their careers in the entertainment industry. Ssharma is also a co-founder of Clean Slate Filmz. Clean Slate Filmz currently has eight projects in development; first up is the Netflix series “Mai.”

Watch the trailer for “Minx” and stream it on HBO Max: