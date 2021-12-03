What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Money Heist’ Spinoff and ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches’

Mega-hit “Money Heist” is giving Netflix added mileage. The streamer is planning a spinoff centered on Pedro Alonso’s character Berlin. “Money Heist,” known as “La Casa de Papel” in Spain, which chronicles an ambitious plan to rob the Bank of Spain, returns for its final five episodes on Dec. 3. The new series, an origin story on the compelling Berlin character, premieres in 2023.

AMC Networks has greenlit “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” a new series based on the “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” trilogy, for AMC+ and AMC. The second series in an expanding Anne Rice universe, “Mayfair” will follow “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” with a late 2022 premiere. The first eight-episode season will be produced by AMC Studios. It focuses on a young neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. AMC Networks acquired the rights to 18 of Rice’s works, including “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” series last year.

Halle Berry, fresh off her directorial debut for Netflix, “Bruised,” has signed a multi-picture deal to star in and produce films for the streamer. She is slated to headline two other Netflix features: “The Mothership” and “Our Man From Jersey.”

Cara Delevingne has joined the cast of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” as a series regular role in season two. The comedy, co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, posited three neighbors, Steve Martin, Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), who love true-crime dramas — get involved in one. The next incarnation brings the trio into greater personal contact with murder.

“The Pale Blue Eye,” Netflix’s upcoming mystery, follows a young Edgar Allan Poe. Beefing up, its stellar supporting cast includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton and Robert Duvall. Christian Bale and Harry Melling also star in the fictional Gothic thriller. Bale plays a detective in 1830 who investigates a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point. He takes a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) under his wing to solve the case. Anderson most recently starred in “The Crown” for Netflix and “The Great” on Hulu.

Amazon Prime Video plans to expand within South Asia. The company will open an office in Singapore and will also add Indonesia, Thailand, The Philippines and Singapore to its Asian production facilities.

British crime drama “The Vigil” premieres on Peacock on Dec. 23. When a crew member is found dead on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, Scottish police investigate. The twist: The UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Suranne Jones, “Gentleman Jack”) must begin an investigation on the sub. Silva suspects murder, but the crew closes ranks.

“Our America: Accomplices – The Story of Ady Barkan,” follows the lawyer-activist who exposes the inequities in our healthcare system. Barkan, diagnosed with ALS in 2016, had long fought for social justice for underrepresented and marginalized communities before his illness. The doc airs on Hulu on Dec. 3.