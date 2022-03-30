What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Love Is Blind’

After a social media tease, “Only Murders in the Building” finally got a second season debut date from Hulu. The show — starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — will return with an all-new mystery on June 28. Following the shocking death of Arconia board president Bunny Folger, the three amateur detectives turned podcasters race to unmask her killer before they take the fall for the crime that they didn’t commit… or did they?

Jennifer Lopez’s Skydance TV company will be bringing new series “ Backwards in Heels ” to Amazon Prime Video . “Heels” is about the young women who lived at the glam Upper East Side female-only Barbizon Hotel in post-WWII Manhattan and their dreams of success. Famous residents included Lauren Bacall, Joan Crawford and Grace Kelly, who adhered to a strict behavior and dress code.

Pluto TV will launch a Stargate Channel on April 1. Movies on the channel include “Stargate,” “Stargate: Continuum” and “Stargate: The Ark of Truth.” The channel will also be the home of Stargate TV series, including Seasons 1-5 of “Stargate SG-1,” the first two seasons of “Stargate Atlantis,” and the full series of “SGU Stargate Universe.”

All six episodes of Crackle’s “Fairwood” will debut on April 14. Created by recording artists Steve Richard and Tim Mauldin, aka The Fairwood Brothers, along with writer/director Bud Schaetzle, the series follows Rusty and Clark Fairwood, colorful small-town entertainers with a “positivistic” philosophy. They host a talk show in their rustic hometown and unite their relatives, friends, and neighbors against the powerful Pentalode Corp., which wants to control the area’s natural resources.

TelevisaUnivision Inc. will adapt Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa’s comedic novel “Captain Pantoja and the Special Service” (“Pantaleón y las visitadoras”) as an exclusive Spanish-language series for ViX+, its new premium SVOD service that launches on March 31. Vix+ will also be available on the Roku platform in the U.S. and Latin America.

Crackle Plus has launched an ad-supported video-on-demand service on Vizio smart TV sets. The new app supplies 3,000 hours of free content, from movies to classic TV to lifestyle shows. It also includes the original Chicken Soup for the Soul series “Smart Home Nation.”